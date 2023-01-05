About Cookies on This Site

ผู้ชายถือเสื้อเชิ้ตสีขาว ผู้หญิงถือผ้าที่พับไว้ในมือและยืนข้างเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนยี่ห้อไหนดี? ประหยัดไฟ ถนอมเนื้อผ้า

05/01/2023

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน ตอบโจทย์คนที่มองหาผู้ช่วยทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้า

เลือกเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนแบบไหนถึงคุ้มค่า

เมื่อเอ่ยถึงเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าในบ้านที่ขาดไม่ได้นั่นคือเครื่องซักผ้า ผู้ช่วยมือหนึ่งในการทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าให้ปราศจากคราบสกปรก ปัจจุบันมีผลิตภัณฑ์เครื่องซักผ้าหลากหลายแบบให้เลือกซื้อมาใช้งานที่บ้าน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า หรือเครื่องซักผ้าสองถัง แต่วันนี้ LG ขอพาทุกคนไปรู้จักกับวิธีการเลือกเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน พร้อมแนะนำว่ามีเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนยี่ห้อไหนดี ? ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานคนรุ่นใหม่

เทคนิคการเลือกซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนให้ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน

ปัจจุบันมีเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนหลายรุ่นให้เลือกซื้อมาใช้งานที่บ้าน อะพาร์ตเมนต์ หรือคอนโด แต่เพื่อให้ได้รุ่นที่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานอย่างแท้จริง ตามมาดูวิธีเลือกซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนที่นำมาฝากกัน

ความจุของเครื่องซักผ้า

สิ่งที่สำคัญที่สุดก่อนซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนคือการประเมินขนาดของถังซัก โดยสามารถคำนวณได้ง่าย ๆ ด้วยการนำจำนวนสมาชิกในครอบครัว x 1.5 กิโลกรัม ก็จะได้ขนาดความจุถังซักที่ตอบโจทย์สมาชิกในครอบครัว เช่น มีสมาชิกในครอบครัว 4 คน เมื่อ x 1.5 = 6 กิโลกรัม แสดงว่าเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนที่ซื้อควรมีความจุถังซักขั้นต่ำ 6 กิโลกรัม

ความสูงของเครื่องซักผ้า

แน่นอนว่าการใช้งานเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนทั้งง่ายและสะดวกมาก เพียงใส่ผ้าที่จะซักลงในเครื่องและกดปุ่ม แต่เนื่องจากต้องใส่ผ้าตรงบริเวณฝาด้านบนตัวเครื่องทำให้ผู้ซื้อต้องพิจารณาความสูงของเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนควบคู่กับความสูงของสมาชิกในบ้าน เพื่อจะได้ใช้งานได้อย่างสะดวก ไม่ต้องเขย่งเท้าหรือหาอะไรมาต่อเพื่อเพิ่มความสูงของตน เช่น ถ้าสมาชิกที่ใช้งานเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนเป็นประจำมีความสูงประมาณ 160 เซนติเมตร ควรเลือกเครื่องซักผ้าที่มีความสูงประมาณ 90 เซนติเมตร

ผู้หญิงกำลังยืนข้างเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG

ความสูงตัวเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนเป็นอีกปัจจัยต้องพิจารณาก่อนซื้อ

มีระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์

ทุกวันนี้มีเครื่องซักผ้ารุ่นใหม่หลายรุ่นที่มาพร้อมระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ (Inverter) ซึ่งทำหน้าที่ควบคุมความเร็วของมอเตอร์เครื่องซักผ้าให้ทำงานเสถียร ช่วยประหยัดพลังงานและน้ำในการซัก ทั้งช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการซักผ้าให้สะอาดหมดจดยิ่งขึ้น ที่สำคัญเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ยังทำงานได้เงียบกว่าเดิม จึงไม่ต้องกังวลว่าจะเกิดเสียงรบกวนเวลาซักผ้าตอนกลางคืน

ฟังก์ชันการใช้งาน

นี่ถือเป็นปัจจัยหลักในการตัดสินใจซื้อเครื่องซักผ้า เพราะเทคโนโลยีใหม่ ๆ ที่ถูกใส่เข้ามาช่วยให้ซักผ้าได้สะดวกสบายและถนอมเนื้อผ้าได้มากกว่าเดิม โดยฟังก์ชันที่น่าสนใจ มีดังนี้
• ฟังก์ชันอบผ้า สำหรับฟังก์ชันการอบผ้าให้แห้งถือว่ามีประโยชน์อย่างมากในฤดูฝน ช่วงเวลาที่หลายบ้านต้องเผชิญปัญหาผ้าไม่แห้ง เพราะฝนตกหนักจนผ้าเปียกหมด หรือความชื้นทำให้ผ้าแห้งช้าและมีกลิ่นเหม็นอับ ฉะนั้นถ้าเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนมีฟังก์ชันนี้ด้วยก็ดีไม่น้อย สำหรับใครที่ต้องการใช้ฟังก์ชันอบผ้า ควรสอบถามรายละเอียดให้ดีก่อนตัดสินใจซื้อ
• ฟังก์ชันทำความสะอาดถังซักอัตโนมัติ เป็นตัวช่วยที่ทำให้คุณพ่อบ้านแม่บ้านทั้งหลายสามารถล้างถังเครื่องซักผ้าได้ง่ายและรวดเร็วโดยไม่เปลืองแรง เพื่อให้ถังซักสะอาดปราศจากสิ่งสกปรกหรือกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ แนะนำให้ล้างถังซักอย่างน้อย 6 เดือนต่อครั้ง
• ฟังก์ชันซักด้วยน้ำร้อน เพื่อให้เสื้อผ้าสะอาดหมดจดมากยิ่งขึ้น ให้ลองตรวจสอบว่าเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนรุ่นที่สนใจมีฟังก์ชันการซักผ้าด้วยน้ำร้อนหรือไม่ เพราะน้ำที่มีอุณหภูมิสูงประมาณ 35-40 องศาเซลเซียส ช่วยขจัดสิ่งสกปรกออกได้อย่างง่ายดาย

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนยี่ห้อไหนดี? เซฟพลังงานและเงินในกระเป๋า

ใครที่กำลังมองหาเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนดี ๆ สักเครื่องไว้ใช้งาน แต่ตัดสินใจเลือกไม่ถูก ว่าจะซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนยี่ห้อไหนดี? ที่สามารถใช้งานได้นาน ฟังก์ชันการใช้งานครบ และคุ้มค่ากับราคาที่จ่ายไป โดยครั้งนี้เราขอแนะนำ เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนคุณภาพดีขนาด 9 กิโลกรัม 12 กิโลกรัม 15 กิโลกรัม และ 20 กิโลกรัม จากแบรนด์ LG ส่วนมีรุ่นไหนน่าสนใจบ้าง มาดูกัน

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่น T2109VSPM

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่น T2109VSPM

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG ขจัดคราบฝังลึก ผ้าไม่พันกัน และประหยัดพลังงาน

มาเริ่มต้นกันที่ เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่น T2109VSPMขนาด 9 กิโลกรัม มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันครบครัน มีจุดเด่นที่มอเตอร์แบบ Smart Inverter เทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยประหยัดพลังงานและช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการทำงานของมอเตอร์ ระบบ Auto Restart เครื่องกลับมาทำงานได้ต่อเนื่องแม้ไฟตกหรือไฟดับ โหมด Standby Power Save กินไฟน้อยมากแม้ลืมดึงปลั๊กออกก็ตาม ทั้งเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการซักผ้าด้วยมีจานซักแบบ Power Punch +3 สร้างคลื่นน้ำในแนวตั้งทำให้ผ้ากระจายตัวได้ดี ทำให้ซักได้สะอาดมากยิ่งขึ้น ฟังก์ชัน AUTO PRE-WASH จะช่วยให้คุณขจัดคราบฝังลึกเหมือนกับการแช่ผ้าก่อนการซัก ทั้งไม่ต้องกังวลปัญหาผงซักฟอกติดเสื้อผ้าจนเป็นคราบขาว เพราะมีระบบ Side Waterfall ที่ช่วยกระจายผงซักฟอกเข้าสู่เนื้อผ้าได้อย่างรวดเร็วและทั่วถึง ที่สำคัญมีโปรแกรม Smart Diagnosis™ คอยตรวจสอบความผิดปกติของ เครื่องซักผ้า LGโดยเครื่องจะส่งสัญญาณเสียงผ่านสมาร์ทโฟนไปยังศูนย์บริการที่มีเครื่องถอดสัญญาณ เท่านี้ทางศูนย์ก็จะทราบทันทีว่าเครื่องซักผ้านั้นเกิดปัญหาอะไร ช่วยให้ประหยัดเวลาและไม่ต้องรอช่างเข้ามาตรวจเช็กถึงบ้าน ต้องบอกว่านี่ถือเป็นเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนขนาดเล็กที่น่าสนใจมากทีเดียว ที่สำคัญมีระบบ Smart Inverter ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการซักและถนอมผ้ามากกว่าเดิม

 

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่น T2312VS2M

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่น T2312VS2M

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG ถังซักหมุนได้ 3 รูปแบบ ช่วยถนอมผ้ามากกว่าเดิม

 

 

นี่คือเครืองซักผ้าฝาบนประสิทธิภาพสูงอีกรุ่นจากแบรนด์แอลจี โดย เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่น T2312VS2Mขนาด 12 กิโลกรัม จะช่วยในการซักผ้าของคุณให้สะอาด รวดเร็วทันใจ กับโปรแกรมการทำงานถึง 6 โปรแกรม ทำงานอย่างชาญฉลาด และปลอดภัยต่อผู้ใช้งาน สามารถขจัดคราบสกปรกได้อย่างง่ายดาย ทั้งทำงานเงียบปราศจากเสียงรบกวนขณะพักผ่อน เพราะใช้มอเตอร์ระบบ Smart Inverter ที่ขึ้นชื่อเรื่องประหยัดพลังงานและทำงานเงียบกว่าเดิม นอกจากนี้ยังมีโปรแกรม Auto Pre Wash ช่วยขจัดคราบฝังลึกในผ้า เหมือนเป็นการเพิ่มการซัก 1 ครั้งก่อนการซักปกติ อีกทั้งยังมี Smart Motion ถังซักหมุนได้ 3 รูปแบบ ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการซักและถนอมผ้าอีกด้วย

 

 

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่น T2515VS2B

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่น T2515VS2B

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG ประหยัดพลังงานด้วยระบบ Inverter

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่น T2515VS2Bมาพร้อมกับความจุ 15 กิโลกรัม และขับเคลื่อนด้วยระบบ Smart Inverter ที่นอกจากจะประหยัดไฟแล้วยังทำงานเงียบด้วยฟีเจอร์ LoDecibel™ ที่มีเทคโนโลยี BMC System ช่วยลดแรงสั่นสะเทือนของมอเตอร์ ส่วนตัวถังซักของเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่นนี้เป็นแบบ TurboDrum™ ที่มีฟีเจอร์ Smart Motion ที่ผสานกับจานหมุนแบบ Punch+3 หมุนได้ 3 รูปแบบ ช่วยให้ผ้าสะอาดหมดจดและถนอมเนื้อผ้ามากกว่าเดิม ทั้งไม่ต้องกังวลว่าเหตุไฟดับหรือไฟตกทำให้ตัวเครื่องหยุดทำงาน ด้วยมีฟังก์ชัน Auto Restart ที่ทำให้เครื่องกลับมาทำงานต่อหากเกิดเหตุไฟดับ

 

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่น TV2520SV7J

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่น TV2520SV7J

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG ระบบ TurboWash™ ซักผ้าเสร็จใน 39 นาที

 

บอกลาคราบสกปรกฝังแน่นบนเนื้อผ้าด้วย เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่น TV2520SV7Jที่ใส่นวัตกรรม AI DD™ ระบบถนอมผ้าอัจฉริยะเข้าไป ทำให้ทุกการซักมั่นใจได้ว่าเสื้อผ้าชุดโปรดของคุณได้รับการดูแลอย่างดี เพราะ AI DD™ จะชั่งน้ำหนักผ้า ตรวจจับชนิดของผ้า และเลือกโปรแกรมซักที่ดีที่สุดสำหรับการซักผ้าในแต่ละครั้ง จึงช่วยถนอมเนื้อผ้ามากขึ้น ที่สำคัญมี TurboWash™ เทคโนโลยีของ LG ช่วยให้คุณซักผ้าได้อย่างสะอาดหมดจดและหอมสดชื่นโดยใช้เวลาเพียง 39 นาที ถือเป็นฟังก์ชันที่เหมาะกับวันเร่งรีบเป็นอย่างมาก ยิ่งไปกว่านั้นยังมีตัวกรองใยผ้าขนาดใหญ่ขึ้นช่วยให้ถังซักและเสื้อผ้าของคุณสะอาดยิ่งขึ้น สุดท้ายคือสามารถควบคุมและตรวจสอบการใช้งานของเครื่องซักผ้าได้ผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™ เพียงแค่เชื่อมต่อ Wi-Fi ก็สามารถสั่งการเครื่องซักผ้าได้ทันที ช่วยให้ประหยัดเวลาในการซักหากคุณอยู่นอกบ้าน เป็นเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนอีกรุ่นที่ตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์อันเร่งรีบได้เป็นอย่างดี
เมื่อคุณเลือกเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG รุ่นที่ตอบโจทย์ความต้องการใช้งานได้แล้ว ขั้นตอนต่อไปคือตรวจสอบการติดตั้งเครื่องซักผ้าว่าถูกต้องหรือไม่ เพราะถ้าติดตั้งไม่ดีจะทำให้เครื่องซักผ้าทำงานเสียงดังกว่าปกติ และเพื่อให้เครื่องทำงานได้อย่างเต็มประสิทธิภาพแนะนำให้หมั่นทำความสะอาดถังซักผ้าเป็นประจำ ส่วนใครที่อยากได้เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG ขนาด 17 หรือ 21 กิโลกรัม สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

 

