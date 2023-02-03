About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับ LG

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับ ยี่ห้อไหนดี ยืนหนึ่งเรื่องความสะอาด

03/02/2023

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับยี่ห้อไหนดี

ขจัดปัญหาฝุ่นละอองกวนใจ บ้านสะอาด น่าอยู่

ฝุ่นละอองภายในบ้านเป็นปัญหาที่เหล่าแม่บ้านต้องเจออยู่ทุกวัน และการใช้ไม้กวาดทำความสะอาด ไม่สามารถช่วยจัดการปัญหาฝุ่นละอองได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ทั้งยังพบฝุ่นละอองและสิ่งสกปรกต่าง ๆ ซ่อนอยู่ตามซอกตามมุม ดังนั้นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าประจำบ้านที่ช่วยประหยัดแรงและเวลาของเหล่าแม่บ้าน นั่นคือ “เครื่องดูดฝุ่น” ช่วยให้บ้านสะอาดไร้ฝุ่น ลดการเกิดภูมิแพ้และโรคทางเดินหายใจ ทว่าการใช้งานเครื่องดูดฝุ่นควรเลือกประเภทให้เหมาะสม บทความนี้ขอแนะนำ เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับยี่ห้อที่ดีที่สุด ขนาดเล็ก น้ำหนักเบา สะดวกต่อการใช้ทำความสะอาดหลายพื้นผิว พร้อมวิธีการเลือกเครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับ ตอบโจทย์การทำความสะอาดบ้านมากที่สุด

วิธีการเลือกซื้อเครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับ ทำความสะอาดเข้าถึงทุกจุด

ประเภทของเครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับ

ประเภทของเครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับ

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับมีทั้งแบบมีสายและไร้สาย แต่ละแบบมีการใช้งานที่ต่างกันออกไป โดยเครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบมีสายมอบประสิทธิภาพการทำงานระยะยาว คุณสามารถใช้งานต่อเนื่องยาวนานได้โดยไม่ต้องกลัวแบตเตอรี่หมด แต่อาจแลกมาด้วยสายไฟที่ยาวเกะกะเวลาทำงาน ส่วน เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบไร้สาย ใช้งานสะดวก สามารถทำความสะอาดในบางจุดที่เข้าถึงยาก และไม่ต้องลากสายไฟไปยังบริเวณที่ต้องการทำความสะอาด การเลือกประเภทของเครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับขึ้นอยู่กับจุดประสงค์และงบของแต่ละบุคคล

ตรวจสอบฟังก์ชันการใช้งาน

หลายคนเลือกใช้งานเครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับก็เพราะมีขนาดเล็ก กะทัดรัด เคลื่อนย้ายสะดวก สามารถทำความสะอาดได้ทุกซอกทุกมุม และอย่าลืมตรวจสอบฟีเจอร์ต่าง ๆ โดยเครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับบางรุ่นมีมอเตอร์ขนาดใหญ่ติดอยู่กับด้ามจับทำให้มีน้ำหนักมาก ส่งผลทำให้เกิดความเมื่อยล้าเวลาใช้งานนาน ๆ ซึ่งคุณอาจไม่มีทางรู้เลยว่าเครื่องดูฝุ่นที่คุณเลือกเหมาะสมกับคุณหรือไม่จนกว่าได้ใช้งานจริง ทางที่ดีก่อนตัดสินใจซื้อควรศึกษาจากรีวิวผู้ใช้งานจริงก่อนจะดีกว่า

เลือกเครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับที่มีส่วนหัวเคลื่อนไหวได้ง่าย

การเลือกเครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับที่ส่วนหัวเครื่องซอกซอนและเคลื่อนไหวได้ง่าย ช่วยให้การทำความสะอาดฝุ่นละอองราบรื่น ไม่ว่าจะเป็นช่องว่างระหว่างเตียงกับผนัง ช่องว่างระหว่างโซฟา/โต๊ะกับผนัง ดังนั้นการดีไซน์ของส่วนหัวเครื่องดูดฝุ่นเป็นปัจจัยสำคัญที่ไม่ควรมองข้าม ช่วยให้การทำความสะอาดไม่เปลืองแรงมากนัก

เลือกเครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับที่ดูแลรักษาง่าย

ควรเลือกเครื่องดูดฝุ่นที่ถอดและประกอบอุปกรณ์ได้ง่าย โดยเฉพาะถังเก็บฝุ่นควรมีพื้นที่กักเก็บฝุ่นที่มีประสิทธิภาพ ไม่ต้องคอยเททิ้งบ่อย ๆ เพื่อความสะดวกในการใช้งาน มีด้ามที่สามารถเคลื่อนย้ายหมุนไปในทิศต่าง ๆ รวมถึงประกอบเข้า-ออกทั้งตอนใช้งานและหลังใช้งานได้ง่าย

เลือกเครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับที่มีเสียงเงียบ

คุณแม่บ้านที่ต้องทำความสะอาดบ้านที่มีเด็กเล็กอยู่ด้วย การใช้งานเครื่องดูดฝุ่นที่ทำงานเงียบสำคัญอย่างมาก เพราะคุณสามารถทำความสะอาดบ้านได้อย่างสบายใจโดยไม่ต้องกลัวว่าเสียงจะไปปลุกให้ลูกน้อยตื่น หรือรบกวนสมาชิกในครอบครัว อีกทั้งเครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับบางรุ่นมีโหมดการทำงานให้เลือกใช้ อาทิ ระดับพลังแรงดูด และโหมดประหยัดพลังงาน ช่วยให้ลดเสียงการทำงานของเครื่องดูดฝุ่นลงได้ คุณควรตรวจสอบให้ดีก่อนตัดสินใจซื้อว่าเครื่องดูดฝุ่นรุ่นที่คุณสนใจมีโหมดการทำงานที่หลากหลายหรือไม่

เลือกจากดีไซน์ของเครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับ

ผู้ผลิตหลายเจ้าให้ความสนใจเรื่องรูปลักษณ์เครื่องดูดฝุ่นมากขึ้น เพราะผู้ใช้ไม่เพียงสนใจเรื่องฟังก์ชันการใช้งานเท่านั้น แต่ยังหันมาให้ความสนใจเรื่องดีไซน์เช่นกัน โดยเฉพาะกลุ่มคนที่ให้ความสำคัญกับการตกแต่งภายในที่อยู่อาศัย ดังนั้นอุปกรณ์ต่าง ๆ จึงควรเป็นไปในทิศทางเดียวกัน เพื่อไม่ทำลาย Mood & Tone ภายในบ้าน นอกจากนี้ควรเลือกซื้อขนาดเครื่องดูดฝุ่นให้เหมาะสม ไม่ว่าจะเป็นแบบตั้งพื้นหรือแขวนบนผนัง เพื่อการใช้งานที่ตอบโจทย์มากยิ่งขึ้น

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับดีไหม ทำไมต้องมีติดบ้าน

- เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับใช้พลังงานแบตเตอรี่ในตัว ไม่ต้องเสียบสายไฟระหว่างการทำงาน ลดข้อจำกัดเรื่องระยะทางและความระเกะระกะไปได้มาก
- เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับมีส่วนหัวเครื่องที่สามารถซอกซอนไปยังจุดหรือมุมต่าง ๆ ได้ง่าย
- เครื่องดูดฝุ่นมีขนาดเพรียวทำให้มอเตอร์ไม่ใหญ่มาก ส่งผลดีทำให้เสียงตอนใช้งานไม่ดังจนเกินไป
- เหมาะกับคอนโดหรือบ้านที่ต้องหลบหลีกการใช้เสียง
- ทำความสะอาดง่ายเพราะมีช่องเก็บฝุ่นขนาดที่ไม่ใหญ่มาก ดังนั้นเมื่อฝุ่นเต็มแล้วจึงสามารถแกะไปทิ้งและทำความสะอาดได้ในไม่กี่ขั้นตอน

ตามที่กล่าวไปข้างต้นว่าเครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับมีรูปทรงเพรียว สามารถใช้งานตามซอกมุมห้อง หรือในพื้นที่จำกัด ไม่ต้องเสียบสายไฟระหว่างการทำงาน ที่สำคัญเคลื่อนย้ายสะดวกไม่กินพื้นที่ภายในบ้าน หากคุณกำลังมองหาตัวช่วยในการจำกัดฝุ่นละอองและสิ่งสกปรกต่าง ๆ ภายในบ้าน เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับเป็นอีกหนึ่งตัวเลือกที่ดี ขอแนะนำเครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับ LG ตอบโจทย์การทำความสะอาดบ้านมากที่สุด

บ้านสะอาดไร้ปัญหาฝุ่นกวนใจ ด้วยเครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับ LG

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับ LG รุ่น A9K-ULTRA

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับ LG แรงดูดพลังสูง

ตัวช่วยให้ทุกพื้นที่บ้านของคุณไร้ฝุ่นกวนใจ แนะนำ เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับ LG รุ่น A9K-ULTRA แรงดูดพลังสูง เพื่อความสะอาดล้ำลึก ด้วยการผสานรวม Smart Inverter Motor™ และ Axial Turbo Cyclone ซึ่งแยกสิ่งสกปรกและฝุ่นผงออกจากกัน ช่วยให้เครื่องมีแรงดูดทรงพลังและยาวนานยิ่งขึ้น เทคโนโลยี LG KOMPRESSOR™ การบีบอัดฝุ่นผงและเส้นผม (มากถึง 2.4 เท่าของความจุที่ไม่ได้บีบอัด*) ช่วยลดความถี่ในการทิ้งฝุ่น ตัวมอเตอร์ Smart Inverter แบบไร้แปรง โดยมีการเสียดสีทางกลน้อยที่สุดระหว่างการทำงาน ช่วยเพิ่มความทนทานของมอเตอร์ ที่สำคัญ LG รับประกันชิ้นส่วนมอเตอร์ 10 ปี อีกด้วย

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับ LG CordZero™ รุ่น A9T-ULTRA

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับ LG

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับ LG ดีไซน์ที่โฉบเฉี่ยว

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นที่ช่วยประหยัดเวลาในการทำความสะอาดบ้าน พร้อมเทคโนโลยีทันสมัย แนะนำ เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับ LG CordZero™ รุ่น A9T-ULTRA ดีไซน์ที่โฉบเฉี่ยวและชาญฉลาด ใช้งานง่าย คุณสามารถทิ้งฝุ่นในถังเก็บฝุ่นได้อย่างง่ายดาย เมื่อคุณเชื่อมต่อเข้ากับแท่นเก็บอุปกรณ์ ช่วยให้คุณประหยัดเวลาและป้องกันปัญหาฝุ่นฟุ้งกระจายไปทั่วพื้นที่ ทั้งยังทำความสะอาดและชาร์จในเวลาเดียวกันด้วยชุดแบตเตอรี่คู่ มอบประสิทธิภาพการทำงานต่อเนื่องสูงสุด 120 นาที ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานที่มากกว่า สามารถดูดฝุ่นและถูพื้นได้ในเวลาเดียวกัน ควบคุมฟีเจอร์โดยการแตะเพียงครั้งเดียว เมื่อกดปุ่ม + จะสามารถดูดฝุ่นและถูพื้นได้พร้อมกัน ช่วยประหยัดเวลาทำความสะอาดพื้นผิวในเวลาอันสั้น ตามที่กล่าวไปข้างต้นจะเห็นได้ว่าเครื่องดูดดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับ LG ดีไซน์ทันสมัย ฟังก์ชันการใช้งานหลากหลาย ช่วยให้การทำความสะอาดฝุ่นละอองและสิ่งสกปรกต่าง ๆ ภายในบ้านเป็นเรื่องที่ง่ายมากยิ่งขึ้น หากสนใจเครื่องดูดดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับ หรือ เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ประเภทอื่น ๆ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความน่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นในบ้านแบบไหนดี เทคโนโลยีทันสมัย สะอาดทุกจุด
5 วิธีเลือกหูฟังไร้สายคุณภาพดี เสียงชัด ตอบโจทย์ทุกความบันเทิง
Smart TV ยี่ห้อไหนดี 2022 ภาพคมชัด เพิ่มอรรถรสความบันเทิง