About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Laptop LG gram

แล็ปท็อปที่ดีที่สุด ดีไซน์เรียบหรู ทำงาน เล่นเกม ไม่มีสะดุด

02/01/2023

LG gram เทคโนโลยีที่จะมาเปลี่ยนโลกดิจิทัลของคุณ

แล็ปท็อปคอมพิวเตอร์ยุคใหม่ตอบโจทย์ทุกไลฟ์สไตล์

แล็ปท็อป (Laptop) คอมพิวเตอร์ยุคใหม่ที่มีขนาดเล็กจนวางบนตักได้ ปัจจุบันได้รับความนิยมเป็นอย่างมาก เนื่องจากไลฟ์สไตล์ของผู้คนยุคนี้ไม่ได้ถูกจำกัดพื้นที่เหมือนเมื่อก่อน กล่าวคือเมื่อก่อนการทำงาน หรือการเรียนถูกกำหนดให้ต้องมีที่ตั้งของออฟฟิศ สำนักงาน และสถานศึกษา แต่ปัจจุบันเราสามารถทำงาน หรือเรียนออนไลน์ได้จากทุกที่ทุกเวลา ขอเพียงแค่มีอินเทอร์เน็ตที่มีความเร็วมากพอ จึงไม่น่าแปลกใจว่าปัจจุบันเจ้าของแบรนด์ผู้ผลิตต่างพัฒนาแล็ปท็อปรุ่นใหม่ ๆ ออกมามากมายทั้งนี้ก็เพื่อตอบสนองความต้องการของผู้บริโภคที่เพิ่มมากขึ้นในปัจจุบัน

ผู้ชายวางแล็ปท็อปไว้บนตักเพื่อใช้งาน

LG gram ดีไซน์บางเบา เรียบหรู ดูพรีเมียม

แล็ปท็อปกับโน้ตบุ๊คต่างกันอย่างไร

หลายคนอาจสงสัยว่าแล็ปท็อปและโน้ตบุ๊คเป็น 2 อุปกรณ์ที่มีความคล้ายกันมาก แต่ทำไมถึงใช้ชื่อเรียกต่างกัน ทีมงาน LG พอจะสรุปให้ได้ทราบดังนี้

นิยามความหมาย

สำหรับแล็ปท็อป หมายถึง คอมพิวเตอร์ยุคใหม่ที่มีขนาดเล็กและบางสามารถวางบนตักได้ มาจากคำแปลตรงตัวคือ Lap แปลว่า ตัก และ Top แปลว่า บน ขณะที่โน้ตบุ๊ค คือ เครื่องคอมพิวเตอร์ขนาดเล็กสำหรับหิ้วไปใช้งานตามที่ต่าง ๆ

ความแตกต่างเรื่องของขนาด

แล็ปท็อปถูกพัฒนามาให้มีขนาดเล็กกะทัดรัด น้ำหนักโดยประมาณเพียง 1.3 กิโลกรัม ใช้งานได้อย่างอิสระมากขึ้น พกพาสะดวก แถมยังมาพร้อมกับฟังก์ชันการใช้งานที่ตอบโจทย์ ขณะที่โน้ตบุ๊ค จะมาพร้อมกับขนาดหน้าจอประมาณ 15 นิ้ว และน้ำหนักอยู่ที่ประมาณ 2.3 กิโลกรัม

ความแตกต่างด้านการใช้งาน

แล็ปท็อปเปรียบเหมือนเป็นคอมพิวเตอร์ย่อส่วน ถูกออกแบบมาเพื่อรองรับการใช้งานหลากหลายรูปแบบ สามารถทำงานกราฟิก เล่นเกมหนัก ๆ ได้ด้วยฮาร์ดแวร์ที่ทรงประสิทธิภาพ ส่วนโน้ตบุ๊คเหมาะสำหรับใช้ทำงานทั่วไป งานเอกสาร งานกราฟิกไม่หนักมาก ฯลฯ

ความแตกต่างเรื่องราคา

แล็ปท็อปจะมีราคาที่สูงกว่าโน้ตบุ๊คพอสมควรเริ่มต้นที่ 2 หมื่นบาท บางรุ่นเครื่องละเป็นแสนก็มี เนื่องจากมีซอฟต์แวร์ ฮาร์ดแวร์ และฟังก์ชันที่ทันสมัยอัดแน่นอยู่ภายใน เพื่อให้ตอบสนองความต้องการของผู้ใช้งานให้มากที่สุด ในขณะที่โน้ตบุ๊คมีราคาถูกกว่าเริ่มต้นเพียงหมื่นต้น ๆ แต่โน้ตบุ๊คบางรุ่นก็มีราคาแพงหลายหมื่นทั้งนี้ขึ้นอยู่กับสเปคของแต่ละเครื่อง
ทั้งหมดคือนิยามแล็ปท็อปและโน้ตบุ๊คต่างกันอย่างไรอุปกรณ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์ที่รูปร่างหน้าตารวมถึงการใช้งานมีความใกล้เคียงกันอย่างมาก ความแตกต่างที่เห็นได้ชัดที่สุดก็เห็นจะเป็นชื่อเรียกนั่นเอง สำหรับท่านใดที่กำลังมองหาแล็ปท็อปคุณภาพสูงสำหรับใช้ทำงานและเล่นเกม แต่ไม่รู้ว่าเลือกซื้อแล็ปท็อปรุ่นไหนดี ขอแนะนำแล็ปท็อป LG เทคโนโลยีที่จะมาเปลี่ยนโลกดิจิทัลของคุณให้เหนือระดับ

แล็ปท็อป LG สวยบางเบา ทรงพลังเหนือระดับ

LG gram 17 Ultra-Lightweight and Slim

แล็ปท็อป LG gram ขอบจอบางเฉียบ 4 ทิศทาง

ดีไซน์เรียบหรู บางเบากว่าที่เคย หน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ 17 นิ้วแต่น้ำหนักเพียง 1.35 กิโลกรัมเท่านั้น หน้าจอใหญ่ 16:10 ถูกออกแบบมาเพื่อให้เข้าถึงข้อมูลบนหน้าเว็บไซต์ได้อย่างเต็มที่ ขอบจอบางเฉียบ 4 ทิศทางเพื่อการมองเห็นที่ดียิ่งขึ้น จอแสดงผล WQXGA (2560x1600) ให้สีที่ชัดเจนและสดใส มีความละเอียดเป็นสองเท่าของ Full HD ขอบเขตสีกว้างด้วยมาตรฐาน DCI-P3 99% ให้ช่วงสีอย่างหลากหลาย
ระบบปฎิบัติการ 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-1195G7 CPU เร็วทันใจ มาพร้อมหน่วยความจำ RAM 16GB LPDDR4X 4266MHz / 1TB NVMe™ SSD ทัชแพดที่กว้างขึ้น คีย์แคปที่ใหญ่ขึ้น มาพร้อมแป้นพิมพ์ตัวเลข ปุ่มกดแป้นพิมพ์ถูกยกขึ้นจาก 1.5 มม. เป็น 1.65 มม. ช่วยให้คุณรู้สึกเมื่อยมือลดลง ความจุแบตเตอรี่ 80Wh

LG gram 16 Ultra-Lightweight and Slim

แล็ปท็อป LG gram เพียวบาง น้ำหนักเบา

แล็ปท็อปน้ำหนักเบาใช้งานอเนกประสงค์ เล่นเกมก็ได้ ทำงานกราฟิกก็เยี่ยม หน้าจอขนาด 16 นิ้ว น้ำหนักเพียง 1.19 กิโลกรัม ผ่านการยอมรับจาก Guinness World Records มาพร้อมซีพียูอันทรงพลัง Intel Core i7-1195G7 เร็วแรงเหนือระดับทำงานกราฟิก เล่นเกมหนัก ๆ ได้อย่างสบาย รันบนระบบปฏิบัติการ Window 11 ใช้จอกราฟิก Intel Iris Xe Graphics ให้ภาพสวยคมชัดเป็นสองเท่าของ Full HD
หน่วยความจำในเครื่องสูงมากด้วย SSD ความจุ 1TB และ RAM 32GB คีย์บอร์ดที่แม่นยำและใช้งานง่าย ความจุแบตเตอรี่ 80Wh อายุการใช้งานแบตเตอรี่ตลอดวัน ถือเป็นแล็ปท็อปที่เหมาะใช้ทำงานทั่วไปงานกราฟิก เล่นเกม ท่องโลกอินเทอร์เน็ต ดูหนัง-ซีรีส์ ฟังเพลง ครบจบในเครื่องเดียว
และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือแล็ปท็อป เล่นเกม และทำงาน พร้อมแนะนำแล็ปท็อปจาก LG เทคโนโลยีที่จะมาเปลี่ยนโลกดิจิทัลของคุณ สอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่บริษัทแอลจี หรือศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่น่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

● จอคอมพิวเตอร์ยี่ห้อไหนดี? ทำงาน เล่นเกม ไหลลื่น ภาพไม่กระตุก
● จอคอมกระพริบเวลาเล่นเกมเกิดจากอะไร? ต้นต่อปัญหาเล่นเกมสะดุด
● 6 วิธีเลือก TV 55 นิ้ว ภาพคมชัด รองรับทุกความบันเทิง