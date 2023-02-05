About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ตะกร้าผ้าวางอยู่ข้าง ๆ เครื่องซักผ้า

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า VS ฝาบน เลือกแบบไหนดี ตอบโจทย์ทุกการซัก

05/02/2023

เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG ช่วยถนอมผ้ามากกว่าที่เคย

แนะนำการเลือกเครื่องซักผ้าให้ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน

 

ปัจจุบันเครื่องซักผ้ารุ่นใหม่ ๆ มีฟังก์ชั่นการใช้งานที่ตอบโจทย์ทุกความต้องการ อาทิ ซักสะอาดพร้อมถนอมผ้า ปกป้องเส้นใยมากขึ้น ตรวจจับน้ำหนักและความอ่อนนุ่มของเนื้อผ้าเพื่อเลือกการตั้งค่าการซักที่เหมาะสม มีเทคโนโลยีสำหรับขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ หรือแม้แต่เป็นได้ทั้งเครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าในตัว ฯลฯ สำหรับประเภทของเครื่องซักผ้าที่ใช้อยู่ในปัจจุบัน มีทั้งแบบฝาบนและฝาหน้า ซึ่งหลายคนอาจสงสัยว่ามีคุณสมบัติที่แตกต่างกันอย่างไร เลือกแบบไหนดีกว่ากัน วันนี้ทีมงาน LG จะมาไขข้อสงสัยให้ทุกท่านได้ทราบกัน.

ข้อแตกต่างระหว่างเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน กับ เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า

 

ความต่างระหว่างเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า กับ เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน ถ้าดูทางกายภาพเป็นที่ชัดเจนว่า เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนออกแบบมาให้ฝาประตูอยู่ที่ด้านบนของเครื่อง ขณะที่เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าฝาประตูของเครื่องจะเปิดจากด้านหน้า นอกจากนี้สิ่งที่ทำให้เครื่องซักผ้าทั้ง 2 ประเภทแตกต่างกันหลัก ๆ พอจะกล่าวได้ดังนี้.

ประสิทธิภาพ

 

ต้องยอมรับว่าเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า สามารถขจัดคราบสกปรกได้ดีกว่าเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน โดยเฉพาะคราบฝังลึก เนื่องจากลักษณะการหมุนของถังซักที่เป็นลักษณะไปกลับ มีประสิทธิภาพในการขจัดคราบสกปรกได้ดีกว่าแบบหมุนบิดของเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน.

 

ประหยัดพลังงาน

 

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าใช้ปริมาณน้ำในการซักต่อครั้งน้อยกว่าเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน ด้วยการออกแบบปริมาณน้ำให้มีระดับที่พอดีกับเสื้อผ้า ช่วยประหยัดน้ำได้มากกว่าเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนประมาณ 2 ใน 3.

 

ความจุ

 

 

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้ามักมีความจุมากกว่าเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน ซึ่งหมายความว่าคุณสามารถซักผ้าได้มากขึ้นในคราวเดียวช่วยประหยัดเวลาได้.

 

ราคา

 

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าโดยทั่วไปมีราคาแพงกว่าเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน อย่างไรก็ตามต้นทุนส่วนต่างในส่วนนี้จะถูกชดเชยด้วยการประหยัดค่าน้ำในอนาคต.

 

 

การบำรุงรักษา

 

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าอาจต้องบำรุงรักษามากกว่าเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน ตัวอย่างเช่น ซีลยางขอบประตูอาจต้องทำความสะอาดเป็นประจำเพื่อป้องกันการเจริญเติบโตของเชื้อรา.

 

การเข้าถึง

 

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนสามารถเข้าถึงได้มากขึ้น เนื่องจากคุณไม่จำเป็นต้องก้มลงเพื่อใส่และถอดผ้า นี่อาจเป็นสิ่งจำเป็นสำหรับผู้ที่มีปัญหาเรื่องของสรีระร่างกาย.

 

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าเหมาะกับใคร

 

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าเหมาะสำหรับผู้ที่ต้องการทำความสะอาดผ้าอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ โดยเฉพาะกับครอบครัวใหญ่ที่มีสมาชิกหลายคน เนื่องจากสามารถรองรับผ้าจำนวนมากได้ในคราวเดียว นอกจากนี้ยังเหมาะสำหรับผู้ที่อาศัยอยู่ในพื้นที่ขนาดเล็ก เนื่องจากมักจะใช้พื้นที่น้อยกว่าเครื่องโหลดจากด้านบน เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้ามักจะประหยัดพลังงานและประหยัดน้ำมากกว่าเครื่องซักผ้าแบบฝาบน ทำให้เป็นทางเลือกที่ดีสำหรับผู้ที่ต้องการลดผลกระทบต่อสิ่งแวดล้อมและประหยัดเงินค่าสาธารณูปโภค.

 

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนเหมาะกับใคร

 

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนโดยทั่วไปมีขนาดเล็กกว่ารุ่นฝาหน้า เหมาะสำหรับอะพาร์ทเม้นต์ขนาดเล็กหรือห้องซักรีดที่มีพื้นที่จำกัด รวมทั้งเหมาะกับผู้ที่ต้องการขนถ่ายย้ายเสื้อผ้าออกจากถังซักได้อย่างสะดวกและง่ายดายโดยไม่ต้องก้ม ผู้ที่มีงบประมาณจำกัดในการซื้อเครื่องซักผ้า รวมถึงเหมาะกับครอบครัวขนาดเล็กที่มีผ้าให้ซักจำนวนน้อยชิ้น.

 

เมื่อได้ทราบกันไปแล้วว่าเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าและฝาบนมีความแตกต่างกันอย่างไร และใครที่เหมาะสมกับเครื่องซักผ้าในแต่ละประเภท สำหรับท่านใดที่กำลังมองหาเครื่องซักผ้าทั้งแบบฝาหน้าและฝาบน ที่มีพร้อมกับเทคโนโลยีทันสมัย ฟังก์ชั่นการใช้งานที่ครบครัน ทนทานและประหยัดไฟ แต่ยังไม่รู้จะเลือกซื้อเครื่องซักผ้ายี่ห้อไหนดี ขอแนะนำเครื่องซักผ้า LG ซักสะอาด ทนทาน ประหยัดพลังงาน.

เครื่องซักผ้า LG ซักสะอาด ถนอมเสื้อผ้าอย่างเหนือชั้น

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น F2515RTPW

เครื่องซักผ้า LG ฝาหน้า รุ่น F2515RTPW

เครื่องซักผ้า LG ฝาหน้า ตั้งค่าการซักที่เหมาะสมอัตโนมัติ

เครื่องซักผ้า LG ฝาหน้า รุ่น F2515RTPW ซักและอบผ้าในเครื่องเดียว ความจุถังซัก 15 กก./ ถังอบ 8 กก. ซักผ้าอัจฉริยะปกป้องเส้นใยมากขึ้น 14.5% เทคโนโลยี AI DD™ ตรวจจับน้ำหนักและความอ่อนนุ่มของเนื้อผ้า เพื่อเลือกการตั้งค่าการซักที่เหมาะสมสำหรับผ้านั้น ๆ มีระบบ LG Steam™ ขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ในเนื้อผ้าได้ถึง 99.9% มอเตอร์ Inverter Direct Drive ทำงานเงียบ เปี่ยมด้วยเสถียรภาพ พร้อมการรับประกัน 10 ปี ใช้ชีวิตอย่างชาญฉลาดสามารถควบคุมเครื่องซักผ้าในแบบระยะไกลด้วยแอป LG ThinQ .

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1413H2BA

เครื่องซักผ้า LG ฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1413H2BA

เครื่องซักผ้า LG ฝาหน้า ซักสะอาดอย่างทั่วถึงภายใน 39 นาที

 

เครื่องซักผ้า LG ฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1413H2BA ซักและอบผ้าในเครื่องเดียว ความจุถังซัก 15 กก./ ถังอบ 8 กก. ถนอมผ้ามากขึ้น 18% ระบบ TurboWash™360° ซักสะอาดอย่างทั่วถึงภายใน 39 นาที มีระบบ Auto Dose จ่ายน้ำยาอัตโนมัติอย่างแม่นยำและยืดหยุ่น ระบบ Steam+ ลดไรฝุ่นที่ทำให้เกิดปัญหาระบบทางเดินหายใจได้ถึง 99.9% และลดรอยยับย่นของผ้า 30% เทคโนโลยี AI DD™ ให้ประสิทธิภาพการซักที่เหนือกว่า เพื่อถนอมเนื้อผ้าด้วยการตรวจจับความนุ่มของผ้าโดยอัตโนมัติ ควบคุมง่ายสั่งงานด้วยเสียงผ่าน Voice Assistant.

 

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน รุ่น T2314VS2B

เครื่องซักผ้า LG ฝาบน รุ่น T2314VS2B

เครื่องซักผ้า LG ฝาบน ระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ช่วยประหยัดพลังงาน

เครื่องซักผ้า LG ฝาบน รุ่น T2314VS2B ความจุซัก 14 กก. ประหยัดพลังงานมากกว่าด้วยมอเตอร์แบบ Smart Inverter ถังซักหมุนได้ 3 รูปแบบ ทั้งแบบทรงพลัง ลดผ้าพันกัน ซักผ้าบอบบาง ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการซักและถนอมผ้า LoDecibel™ มอเตอร์ทำงานเงียบ & ลดแรงสั่นสะเทือนไม่รบกวนการพักผ่อน.

 

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน รุ่น TV2520SV7J

เครื่องซักผ้า LG ฝาบน รุ่น TV2520SV7J

เครื่องซักผ้า LG ฝาบน ถนอมผ้าได้มากขึ้นถึง 24%

เครื่องซักผ้า LG ฝาบน รุ่น TV2520SV7J ความจุซัก 20 กก. ระบบถนอมผ้าอัจฉริยะ ถนอมผ้าได้มากขึ้นถึง 24% ระบบ TurboWash ของ LG ช่วยให้คุณซักผ้าได้อย่างสะอาดหมดจดและหอมสดชื่นโดยใช้เวลาเพียง 39 นาที รูปแบบการซัก 6 แบบโดยอาศัย Inverter Direct Drive Motor™ ก่อให้เกิดโปรแกรมซัก 6 แบบที่เหมาะสมสำหรับการซักผ้า เทคโนโลยี Allergy Care ขจัดคราบ สารก่อภูมิแพ้ และแบคทีเรียด้วยไอน้ำ สะดวกสบายกับแอป LG ThinQ™ ควบคุมอัจฉริยะเพื่อชีวิตสมาร์ทไลฟ์.

 

 

เครื่องซักผ้า LG ผู้ช่วยมือหนึ่งเรื่องการทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าให้กับสมาชิกในครอบครัว มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีทันสมัย ซักสะอาด ถนอมผ้า และประหยัดพลังงาน ท่านใดที่สนใจเครื่องซักผ้า LG หรือเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ประเภทอื่น สอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

วิธีซักผ้านวมด้วยเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า สะอาดหมดจด ไร้กลิ่นอับ
เครื่องซักผ้า 15 กิโล ยี่ห้อไหนดี? ซักสะอาด ไม่ทำร้ายเนื้อผ้า
เช็คราคาเครื่องซักผ้าทุกรุ่น เลือกแบบไหนดี? ผ้าสะอาดทุกจุด

 