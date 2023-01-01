About Cookies on This Site

ผู้หญิงสวมเสื้อโค้ทสีน้ำตาล

เสื้อกันหนาว 10 องศา แบบไหนดี? มอบความอบอุ่นแก่ร่างกาย

01/01/2023

เพิ่มความอบอุ่นให้ร่างกายด้วยเสื้อกันหนาว

หนีเที่ยวเมืองหนาว แต่งตัวแบบไหน อุ่นกาย อุ่นใจ

ช่วงปลายปีที่หลายประเทศเข้าสู่ฤดูหนาว ทำให้หลายคนวางแผนเดินทางไปเที่ยวต่างประเทศเพื่อสัมผัสลมหนาวรับปีใหม่ แล้วถ้าเมืองหรือประเทศที่คุณจองตั๋วเครื่องบินไปเที่ยวมีสภาพอากาศที่หนาวเย็นกว่าบ้านเรา ควรเตรียมเสื้อกันหนาวแบบใดถึงเหมาะสมกับสภาพอากาศ และวันนี้ LG มีคำแนะนำมาฝากว่าควรเลือกเสื้อกันหนาวแบบไหน ถึงสร้างความอบอุ่นให้แก่ร่างกายเมื่ออยู่ในสถานที่ที่มีอุณหภูมิ 10 องศาเซลเซียส

สิ่งที่ควรเตรียม เมื่อไปเที่ยวฤดูหนาวที่ต่างประเทศ

เมื่อวางแผนไปสัมผัสอากาศหนาวแบบฟิน ๆ ทั้งเล่นสกี ชมทิวทัศน์ที่ปกคลุมด้วยหิมะสีขาว หรือไปล่าแสงเหนือ นอกจากเตรียมรับมือกับบรรยากาศหนาวเย็นด้วยอุปกรณ์กันหนาวรูปแบบต่าง ๆ ยังมีเรื่องหรือสิ่งของที่ไม่ควรละเลย ดังนี้

กระเป๋าเดินทาง

จัดกระเป๋าให้พร้อมก่อนเริ่มทริปเที่ยวหน้าหนาวต่างประเทศ

กระเป๋าเป้

แน่นอนว่าการเดินทางท่องเที่ยวคุณจำต้องมีกระเป๋าเล็ก ๆ หรือขนาดกำลังพอดี เพื่อไว้ใส่สิ่งของจำเป็นเวลาออกจากที่พักเพื่อไปท่องเที่ยวยังสถานที่ต่าง ๆ และกระเป๋าเป้ถือเป็นไอเทมที่ให้ความคล่องตัวสูงเวลาเดินทาง ทั้งคุณเลือกได้ว่าจะสะพายกระเป๋าไว้ด้านหน้าหรือด้านหลัง

กล้องถ่ายรูป

แม้ปัจจุบันหลายคนเลือกเก็บภาพประทับใจด้วยสมาร์ทโฟน แต่ก็มีคนจำนวนไม่น้อยที่ชื่นชอบการใช้กล้องถ่ายภาพเวลาไปเที่ยว ดังนั้นการมีกล้องดี ๆ สักตัว พกพาง่าย ถ่ายรูปสวย เอาไว้เก็บภาพความทรงจำ ถือเป็นอีกหนึ่งสิ่งของนักท่องเที่ยวที่ไม่ควรพลาด

พาวเวอร์แบงค์

การพกพาพาวเวอร์แบงค์ทำให้คุณมีไฟฟ้าไว้ชาร์จโทรศัพท์มือถือหรืออุปกรณ์อื่น ๆ แบบยูเอสบีได้ตลอดเวลา โดยไม่ต้องคอยมองหาร้านที่สามารถนั่งพักแล้วเสียบชาร์จแบตมือถือ แต่ก่อนเดินทางควรเช็คให้ดีว่า Powerbank ที่ใส่กระเป๋าถือขึ้นเครื่องต้องมีขนาดความจุไฟฟ้าไม่เกิน 32,000 mAh เพราะถ้าความจุไฟเกินจะไม่ได้รับอนุญาตให้นำขึ้นเครื่องในทุกกรณี

ยารักษาโรค

ยาสามัญประจำบ้าน เป็นของสำคัญที่หลายคนหลงลืม ขอแนะนำให้หากระเป๋ายาเล็ก ๆ ใส่ติดไว้ในกระเป๋าเดินทางตลอดเวลาจะช่วยได้มาก แต่ทั้งนี้ควรเช็คก่อนว่ายาสามัญประจำบ้านหรือยารักษาโรคประจำตัวที่คุณพกติดกระเป๋าไปด้วย สามารถนำเข้าประเทศนั้น ๆ ได้จริง เนื่องจากยาบางชนิดอาจถูกจัดให้เป็นยาอันตรายในบางประเทศ

อุปกรณ์กันหนาว

เสื้อคลุม เสื้อโค้ท หรือเสื้อแจ็คเก็ต ถือเป็นไอเทมที่นิยมนำมาสวมใส่ช่วงหน้าหนาว ดังนั้นก่อนเดินทางประมาณ 3-5 วัน ควรเช็คสภาพอากาศพิกัดเที่ยวที่คุณกำลังเดินทางไป เพื่อเลือกเสื้อกันหนาวให้เหมาะกับสภาพอากาศ นอกจากนี้อาจเสริมด้วยผ้าพันคอ หมวก หรือที่ปิดหูกันลมก็ช่วยเพิ่มความอบอุ่นให้ร่างกายได้มากขึ้น

แชร์วิธีเลือกเสื้อกันหนาวให้เหมาะกับอุณหภูมิ

ผู้หญิงสวมเสื้อกันหนาวท่ามกลางหิมะตก

เสื้อกันหนาว อุปกรณ์คลายหนาวเพิ่มความอบอุ่น

อุณหภูมิ 10-15 องศาเซลเซียล

หากคุณเดินทางไปเที่ยวภาคเหนือหรือภาคอีสานในช่วงฤดูหนาว อาจได้พบกับอากาศหนาว ๆ ประมาณ 10-15 องศาเซลเซียส โดยเสื้อหนาวที่เหมาะเลือกใส่กระเป๋าเวลาไปเที่ยวในพิกัดเที่ยวที่มีอุณหภูมิ 10-15 องศาเซลเซียส นั่นคือเสื้อฮู้ด เสื้อแจ็คเก็ตเดนิม เสื้อแจ็คเก็ตบอมเบอร์ เสื้อโค้ท หรือจะเลือกสวมเสื้อยืดแขนยาวไว้ด้านใน แล้วค่อยสวมเสื้อแจ็คเก็ตทับอีกชั้นก็ได้

อุณหภูมิ 5-10 องศาเซลเซียล

หากต้องเจอระดับอุณหภูมิหนาวยะเยือกที่ต่ำกว่า 10 องศาเซลเซียส บอกเลยว่าเสื้อกันหนาวแบบปกติไม่สามารถกันลมหนาวให้คุณได้ โดยเสื้อกันหนาวที่แนะนำให้พกติดไปด้วยคือเสื้อโค้ท เสื้อขนเป็ด หรือเสื้อสเวตเตอร์ที่มีเส้นใยผสมขนสัตว์นิดหน่อย นอกจากนี้ควรเพิ่มไอเทมสร้างความอบอุ่น อย่างลองจอน หมวกไหมพรม ผ้าพันคอแบบหนา และที่ปิดหูกันหนาวติดไปด้วย แต่ทั้งนี้ก็ขึ้นอยู่กับความทนทานความหนาวของแต่ละบุคคล

อุณหภูมิ 15-20 องศาเซลเซียล

สำหรับอุณหภูมิ 15-20 องศาเซลเซียล หรือเป็นสภาพอากาศที่เย็นสบายกำลังดี ไม่หนาวมากเกินไป สามารถสวมเสื้อยืด กระโปรง หรือเดรสลำลองแล้วเพิ่มความอบอุ่นด้วยเสื้อแจ็คแก็ต เสื้อคลุมคาดิแกน สเวตเตอร์ หรือจะเลือกใช้ผ้าพันคอและผ้าคลุมไหล่แทนก็ได้ เมื่อรู้กันแล้วว่า ควรเลือกเสื้อกันหนาวแบบไหนถึงเหมาะกับทริปเที่ยวที่ต้องเผชิญกับอากาศหนาว 10 องศาเซลเซียส แต่ก่อนแพ็คเสื้อผ้าทั้งหมดลงกระเป๋าหลายคนอาจต้องทำความสะอาดชุดทั้งหมดก่อน เพราะเสื้อกันหนาว อย่างเสื้อฮู้ด เสื้อแจ็คเก็ต หรือเสื้อโค้ท เป็นชุดที่หลายคนหยิบมาสวมเพียงปีละครั้ง ทำให้อาจมีกลิ่นอับจากการถูกเก็บในตู้เสื้อผ้าเป็นเวลานาน เพื่อให้อุปกรณ์กันหนาวพร้อมใช้งานแถมมีกลิ่นหอมอยู่เสมอ แนะนำตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler รุ่น S3MFC นวัตกรรมสุดล้ำจากแบรนด์ LG ช่วยดูแลเสื้อผ้าของคุณให้คงความหอมสะอาดนุ่มฟูพร้อมใช้ตลอดเวลา มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันน่าสนใจมากมาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเทคโนโลยี TrueSteam™ ที่ใช้ไอน้ำบริสุทธิ์ทำความสะอาดชุดโปรดของคุณถึงใยผ้าและช่วยกำจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ ทำให้หมดกังวลเรื่องอาการภูมิแพ้ที่อาจเกิดขึ้นขณะสวมใส่เครื่องแต่งกาย รวมถึงมีฟังก์ชัน Refresh Mode มาช่วยลดรอยยับและเพิ่มความหอมฟุ้งให้กับเสื้อผ้าของคุณผ่านการสัมผัสเพียงปุ่มเดียวเท่านั้น

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler รุ่น S3MFC

คืนความสะอาดและกลิ่นหอมสดชื่นให้เสื้อผ้า ด้วยตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler

และทั้งหมดนี้คือ คำแนะนำเรื่องเสื้อกันหนาวที่เหมาะกับสภาพอากาศ 10 องศาเซลเซียส ซึ่งคุณผู้หญิงและคุณผู้ชายสามารถนำไปปรับใช้กับตัวเองได้เวลาแพ็คกระเป๋าเดินทาง นอกจากนี้ผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ที่แนะนำข้างต้นถือเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าช่วยอำนวยความสะดวกให้กับคุณอย่างมาก หากสนใจสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

