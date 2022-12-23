About Cookies on This Site

พิธีแต่งงาน

เช็คลิสต์ ฤกษ์แต่งงาน 2566 เตรียมความพร้อมสร้างเรือนหอ

12/23/2022

บ่าวสาวเข้าพิธีแต่งงานท่ามกลางแขกที่มาร่วมแสดงความยินดี

ฤกษ์ดีเหมาะจัดพิธีแต่งงานประจำปี 2566

คนไทยมีความเชื่อเรื่อง ฤกษ์งามยามดี มาตั้งแต่โบร่ำโบราณ สมัยก่อนจะประกอบพิธีมงคลขึ้นแต่ละครั้งต้องดูวันและเวลาที่เหมาะสม เพื่อให้เกิดความเป็นสิริมงคล ส่งเสริมดวงชะตา ช่วยให้พบเจอแต่สิ่งดี ๆ เกิดขึ้นในชีวิต สำหรับคู่รักที่กำลังจะแต่งงานสร้างครอบครัวเริ่มต้นชีวิตใหม่ นอกจากการเตรียมตัวเรื่องของชุดแต่งงาน รวมถึงสถานที่จัดงานแต่งงานแล้ว เรื่องของฤกษ์ก็สำคัญอย่างยิ่ง ในบทความนี้มีฤกษ์ดีฤกษ์มงคลเพื่อทำพิธีแต่งงานมาฝากจะมีวันไหนใน 12 เดือนบ้างมาอัปเดตกันได้เลย

โบราณว่าไว้ 5 วันนี้ห้ามจัดพิธีแต่งงาน

ตามความเชื่อโบราณสำหรับคู่รักที่เตรียมจะเข้าพิธีแต่งงานให้หลีกเลี่ยง 5 วันดังที่จะกล่าวต่อไปนี้เพื่อความเป็นสิริมงคลแก่ชีวิตคู่

วันพระ

วันพระ คนโบราณถือเป็น “วันศีล” ละกิเลส และให้ถือศีล 8 ซึ่งมีข้อห้ามมิให้ชายหญิงหลับนอนร่วมกัน อีกทั้งในสมัยก่อนคนส่วนใหญ่จะไปทำบุญที่วัดแต่เช้า หากมีการจัดงานแต่งงานจะทำให้ชาวบ้านต้องมาร่วมงานจนไม่ได้ไปทำบุญ ถือว่าเป็นการขัดบุญของผู้อื่น

วันพฤหัสบดี

วันพฤหัส โบราณว่าไว้ว่าคือ “วันครู” เป็นวันสำหรับการถ่ายทอดวิชาความรู้มากกว่าจะเป็นวันเริ่มต้นชีวิตคู่ ควรเป็นวันแห่งการถือศีล บำเพ็ญเพียรตบะ ละทางโลกและกามารมณ์

วันพุธ

ตามความเชื่อโบราณ วันพุธ ถือเป็น “วันแห่งความโลเลไม่มั่นคง” เนื่องจากดาวพุธ เป็นดาวที่โคจรไม่คงที่ ช้าบ้าง เร็วบ้าง เอาแน่เอานอนไม่ได้ คนโบราณจึงไม่นิยมให้บ่าวสาวแต่งงานในวันนี้

วันเสาร์

คำโบราณว่าไว้ วันเสาร์ หมายถึง ความอึดอัด ความทุกข์ และการพลัดพราก หากจัดงานแต่งงานในวันนี้จะทำให้ชีวิตคู่มีแต่ความทุกข์จนต้องเลิกลากันในที่สุด

วันอุบาทว์

ในทางโหราศาสตร์ไทยได้มีการกำหนดวันอุบาทว์ไว้ทุกปีซึ่งในแต่ละปีจะไม่ตรงกัน เป็นวันที่ไม่ควรจัดงานมงคลใด ๆ ทั้งสิ้น สามารถเช็กได้จากปฎิทินแบบไทย (ปฏิทินฉีก)

เจ้าบ่าวจูบเจ้าสาวในงานแต่งงาน

พิธีแต่งงานที่จัดขึ้นอย่างอบอุ่นริมแม่น้ำ

เจ้าบ่าวจูบเจ้าสาวในงานแต่งงาน

ฤกษ์ดีสำหรับประกอบพิธีแต่งงานตามความเชื่อของไทยใช้ฤกษ์ ดิถีเรียงหมอน หมายถึงข้างขึ้น ข้างแรม ซึ่งฤกษ์แต่งงานให้ใช้ข้างขึ้น 7 10 13 ค่ำ ข้างแรม 4 8 10 และ 14 ค่ำ ซึ่งจะถือเป็นฤกษ์ที่ดีเนื่องจากการโคจรของดวงจันทร์มีความสัมพันธ์กับดวงอาทิตย์นั่นเอง

ฤกษ์แต่งงานเดือนมกราคม 2566

วันอาทิตย์ที่ 1 มกราคม 2566

วันอังคารที่ 10 มกราคม 2566

วันเสาร์ที่ 14 มกราคม 2566

วันจันทร์ที่ 16 มกราคม 2566

วันศุกร์ที่ 20 มกราคม 2566

วันเสาร์ที่ 28 มกราคม 2566

วันอาทิตย์ที่ 29 มกราคม 2566

วันอังคารที่ 31 มกราคม 2566

ฤกษ์แต่งงานเดือนกุมภาพันธ์ 2566

วันศุกร์ที่ 3 กุมภาพันธ์ 2566

วันพฤหัสที่ 9 กุมภาพันธ์ 2566

วันจันทร์ที่ 13 กุมภาพันธ์ 2566

วันพุธที่ 15 กุมภาพันธ์ 2566

วันอาทิตย์ที่ 19 กุมภาพันธ์ 2566

วันอาทิตย์ที่ 26 กุมภาพันธ์ 2566

ฤกษ์แต่งงานเดือนมีนาคม 2566

วันพุธที่ 1 มีนาคม 2566

วันเสาร์ที่ 4 มีนาคม 2566

วันศุกร์ที่ 10 มีนาคม 2566

วันอังคารที่ 14 มีนาคม 2566

วันพฤหัสที่ 16 มีนาคม 2566

วันจันทร์ที่ 20 มีนาคม 2566

วันอังคารที่ 28 มีนาคม 2566

ฤกษ์แต่งงานเดือนเมษายน 2566

วันจันทร์ที่ 3 เมษายน 2566

วันอาทิตย์ที่ 9 เมษายน 2566

วันพฤหัสที่ 13 เมษายน 2566

วันเสาร์ที่ 15 เมษายน 2566

วันพุธที่ 19 เมษายน 2566

วันพุธที่ 26 เมษายน 2566

วันเสาร์ที่ 29 เมษายน 2566

ฤกษ์แต่งงานเดือนพฤษภาคม 2566

วันอังคารที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2566

วันจันทร์ที่ 8 พฤษภาคม 2566

วันศุกร์ที่ 12 พฤษภาคม 2566

วันอาทิตย์ที่ 14 พฤษภาคม 2566

วันพฤหัสที่ 18 พฤษภาคม 2566

วันศุกร์ที่ 26 พฤษภาคม 2566

วันจันทร์ที่ 29 พฤษภาคม 2566

ฤกษ์แต่งงานเดือนมิถุนายน 2566

วันพฤหัสที่ 1 มิถุนายน 2566

วันพุธที่ 7 มิถุนายน 2566

วันอาทิตย์ที่ 11 มิถุนายน 2566

วันอังคารที่ 13 มิถุนายน 2566

วันเสาร์ที่ 17 มิถุนายน 2566

วันเสาร์ที่ 24 มิถุนายน 2566

วันอังคารที่ 27 มิถุนายน 2566

วันศุกร์ที่ 30 มิถุนายน 2566

ฤกษ์แต่งงานเดือนกรกฎาคม 2566

วัวันพฤหัสที่ 6 กรกฎาคม 2566

วันจันทร์ที่ 10 กรกฎาคม 2566

วันพุทธที่ 12 กรกฎาคม 2566

วันอาทิตย์ที่ 16 กรกฎาคม 2566

วันจันทร์ที่ 24 กรกฎาคม 2566

วันพฤหัสที่ 27 กรกฎาคม 2566

วันอาทิตย์ที่ 30 กรกฎาคม 2566

ฤกษ์แต่งงานเดือนสิงหาคม 2566

วันเสาร์ที่ 5 สิงหาคม 2566

วันพุทธที่ 6 สิงหาคม 2566

วันศุกร์ที่ 11 สิงหาคม 2566

วันอังคารที่ 15 สิงหาคม 2566

วันพุธที่ 23 สิงหาคม 2566

วันเสาร์ที่ 26 สิงหาคม 2566

วันอังคารที่ 29 สิงหาคม 2566

ฤกษ์แต่งงานเดือนกันยายน 2566

วันจันทร์ที่ 4 กันยายน 2566
วันศุกร์ที่ 8 กันยายน 2566
วันอาทิตย์ที่ 10 กันยายน 2566
วันพฤหัสที่ 14 กันยายน 2566
วันพฤหัสที่ 21 กันยายน 2566
วันอาทิตย์ที่ 24 กันยายน 2566
วันพุธที่ 27 กันยายน 2566

ฤกษ์แต่งงานเดือนตุลาคม 2566

วันอังคารที่ 3 ตุลาคม 2566
วันจันทร์ที่ 9 ตุลาคม 2566
วันศุกร์ที่ 13 ตุลาคม 2566
วันเสาร์ที่ 21 ตุลาคม 2566
วันอังคารที่ 24 ตุลาคม 2566
วันศุกร์ที่ 27 ตุลาคม 2566

ฤกษ์แต่งงานเดือนพฤศจิกายน 2566

วันพฤหัสที่ 2 พฤศจิกายน 2566
วันจันทร์ที่ 6 พฤศจิกายน 2566
วันพุธที่ 8 พฤศจิกายน 2566
วันอาทิตย์ที่ 12 พฤศจิกายน 2566
วันอาทิตย์ที่ 19 พฤศจิกายน 2566
วันพุทธที่ 22 พฤศจิกายน 2566
วันเสาร์ที่ 25 พฤศจิกายน 2566

ฤกษ์แต่งงานเดือนธันวาคม 2566

วันศุกร์ที่ 1 ธันวาคม 2566
วันอังคารที่ 5 ธันวาคม 2566
วันพฤหัสบดีที่ 7 ธันวาคม 2566
วันจันทร์ที่ 11 ธันวาคม 2566
วันอังคารที่ 19 ธันวาคม 2566
วันศุกร์ที่ 22 ธันวาคม 2566
วันจันทร์ที่ 25 ธันวาคม 2566
วันอาทิตย์ที่ 31 ธันวาคม 2566

แนะนำเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าซื้อเข้าเรือนหอหลังแต่งงาน

สำหรับคู่แต่งงานที่แยกตัวออกไปใช้ชีวิตกันสองคนยังบ้านหลังใหม่ แน่นอนว่าสิ่งของอำนวยความสะดวกที่จะขาดเสียไม่ได้ก็คือเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าคุณภาพดีประเภทต่าง ๆ ที่จะเข้ามาช่วยอำนวยความสะดวกให้ชีวิตคู่ราบรื่น มาพร้อมกับนวัตกรรมที่ล้ำสมัย ใช้งานง่าย ให้สุขอนามัยที่ดี ปลอดเชื้อโรค แถมยังประหยัดพลังงาน ขอแนะนำ

1. ตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door เทคโนโลยีถนอมอาหารและฟังก์ชันลดแบคทีเรีย

ตู้เย็น InstaView Door-in-Door™

คำบรรยายใต้ภาพ: ตู้เย็น LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ มอบอาหารสดใหม่ยาวนาน

ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQES ทำความเย็นเร็วขึ้นมอบความสดให้อาหารอย่างทั่วถึงด้วยเทคโนโลยี DoorCooling+™ นอกจากนี้ยังมีระบบ LinearCooling ช่วยคงความสดใหม่ของอาหารได้ยาวนานถึง 7 วัน มีระบบทำความสะอาดท่อจ่ายน้ำอัตโนมัติด้วยแสง UVnano ช่วยลดแบคทีเรียที่ท่อจ่ายน้ำได้ถึง 99.9% เทคโนโลยี Hygiene Fresh+ และ FRESHBalancer ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ ทั้งยังช่วยรักษาระดับความชื้นที่เหมาะสมให้กับผักและผลไม้คงความสดได้ยาวนานขึ้น รองรับการสั่งงานด้วยเสียง Voice Assistant และควบคุมการทำงานได้จากทุกที่ด้วยแอป LG ThinQ™ เปิด “Express Freeze” ด้วยการแตะปุ่มเพียงครั้งเดียว

2. เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG ART COOL ประหยัดพลังงานและเย็นเร็วขึ้น

เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG Dual Inverter รุ่น IW13R

(คำบรรยายใต้ภาพ): แอร์ LG Dual Inverter อากาศสะอาด เย็นเร็วทันใจ

แอร์ LG อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN รุ่น IAQ18G1 ทนทาน ประหยัดพลังงานและมอบความเย็นอย่างรวดเร็ว มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Plasmaster™ Ionizer++ ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรียที่ยึดเกาะพื้นผิวได้กว่า 99.9% พร้อมกำจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ ระบบ Auto Cleaning ไล่ความชื้นภายในเครื่องอัตโนมัติ มั่นใจว่าอากาศสะอาดและปลอดเชื้อโรค Pre-Filter แผ่นกรองฝุ่นช่วยดักจับฝุ่นอนุภาคใหญ่และเล็กอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ แผงคอยล์ทองแดงแท้เคลือบสาร Gold Fin พร้อมแผง PCB ทนต่อไฟตกและไฟกระชากช่วยยืดอายุการใช้งาน ควบคุมง่ายด้วย Voice Assistant เพียงพูดว่า “เปิดหรือปิดเครื่องปรับอากาศ” ลำโพงอัจฉริยะจะรับคำสั่งและเปิด-ปิดเครื่องปรับอากาศอัตโนมัติ ควบคุมสั่งการ ติดตามการทำงาน และตรวจสอบการใช้พลังงานได้จากทุกที่ผ่านแอป LG ThinQ™ รับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์ 10 ปี

3. ทีวี LG OLED evo ภาพและเสียงดั่งโรงภาพยนตร์

ทีวี LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED83C2

(คำบรรยายใต้ภาพ): ทีวี LG ดีไซน์แห่งอนาคต

ทีวี LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED83C2 (link to new tab) ดีไซน์เเห่งอนาคต เทคโนโลยี Dolby Atmos มอบพลังเสียงสมจริงรอบทิศทาง Dolby Vision IQ ปรับคุณภาพของภาพตามเนื้อหาและสภาพแวดล้อมภายในห้องโดยอัตโนมัติ เทคโนโลยีการผลิตสีขั้นสูง ช่วยให้ภาพที่ปรากฏบนหน้าจอเป็นไปตามต้นฉบับไม่ผิดเพี้ยน

4. เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare กำจัดแบคทีเรีย ไวรัส และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360

(คำบรรยายใต้ภาพ): เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG อากาศสะอาด 360 องศา

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDSH0 ฟอกอากาศได้ 360 องศา มีระบบกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอน Plasmaster+ Ionizer ช่วยกำจัดเชื้อไวรัส 99.9% แบคทีเรีย 99.9% ฝุ่นอนุภาคขนาดเล็ก PM 1.0 99.999% และสารก่อภูมิแพ้ที่เป็นอันตราย มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Clean Booster ช่วยกระจายอากาศสะอาดเร็วขึ้น 24% ส่งลมไกล 7.5 เมตร เอกสิทธิ์เฉพาะของ LG นอกจากนี้ยังมีเซ็นเซอร์และจอแสดงผลอัจฉริยะคอยรายงานสภาพอากาศแบบเรียลไทม์ เพื่อให้คุณมั่นใจว่าอากาศในห้องสะอาดอยู่เสมอ สามารถควบคุมและสั่งการจากระยะไกลผ่านแอป LG ThinQ™

5. เครื่องลดความชื้น LG PuriCare Dehumifier หายใจสะดวก ลดอาการภูมิแพ้

เครื่องลดความชื้น LG PuriCare Dehumifier ขนาด 16 ลิตร

(คำบรรยายใต้ภาพ): เครื่องลดความชื้นแอลจี คืนสมดุลความชื้นในอากาศ

เครื่องลดความชื้น LG PuriCare Dehumifier16 รุ่น MD16GQSA1.ATH รักษาสมดุลของความชื้นในอากาศ ช่วยให้หายใจสะดวก รู้สึกสบายตัว นอนหลับสบายมากขึ้น แถมยังช่วยลดอาการภูมิแพ้ คอมเพรสเซอร์ Dual Inverter การทำงานเงียบไม่รบกวนการนอน ทนทาน มีโหมดสำหรับเป่าผ้าแห้งในห้องหมดกังวลผ้าอับชื้นในวันฝนตก สามารถใช้ได้กับกระเป๋าและรองเท้า ควบคุม สั่งการ ตรวจสอบการทำงานผ่านแอป LG ThinQ™ บนสมาร์ทโฟน

6. เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG ผ้าแห้งทันใช้ไม่ง้อแดด

เครื่องซักอบ LG รุ่น FV1485D4W

(คำบรรยายใต้ภาพ): เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG ประหยัดพื้นที่ใช้สอยไม่ต้องเสียเวลาย้ายผ้า

เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG รุ่น FV1485D4W 2 in 1 สามารถซักและอบผ้าในเครื่องเดียว ผ้าสะอาดและแห้งไวโดยไม่ต้องเสียเวลาตาก สะดวกสบายไม่ต้องย้ายผ้าจากเครื่องซักมาเครื่องอบ ช่วยประหยัดพื้นที่ มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี AI DD™ ช่วยถนอมผ้าอัจฉริยะมากขึ้น 18% ระบบ Steam™ ขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ เช่น ไรฝุ่น ฝุ่นขนาดเล็กในเส้นใยผ้าได้ 99.9% ผลิตจากวัสดุที่แข็งแรงทนทานด้วยประตูกระจกนิรภัยและถังซักสแตนเลส สามารถควบคุม สั่งการ ติดตามการทำงานผ่าน แอป LG ThinQ™ และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือ ฤกษ์แต่งงานประจำปี 2566 ที่นำมาฝากในบทความนี้ พร้อมแนะนำเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าช่วยอำนวยความสะดวกให้กับว่าที่บ่าวสาวที่เตรียมย้ายเข้าสู่บ้านใหม่หลังแต่งงาน สอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

