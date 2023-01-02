About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
เสื้อผ้าหอมสะอาด

เครื่องซักผ้าสองถัง 14 kg ราคา เท่าไหร่? แนะนำรุ่นน่าสนใจ

02/01/2023

แนะนำเครื่องซักผ้าสองถัง

เครื่องซักผ้า 14 กิโล 2 ถัง ไอเทมประจำบ้านที่ควรมี

ทุกวันนี้รอบตัวเต็มไปด้วยสิ่งสกปรก เชื้อโรค แบคทีเรีย และฝุ่นควันมากมายที่พร้อมทำร้ายสุขภาพ ดังนั้นนอกจากการดูแลรักษาความสะอาดของตัวเองแล้ว การทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าเป็นเรื่องสำคัญที่ไม่ควรมองข้ามเช่นกัน เพราะหากคุณสวมใส่เสื้อผ้าที่ไม่สะอาด มีความเป็นไปได้สูงว่าสิ่งสกปรกและแบคทีเรียบนเสื้อผ้า อาจย้อนกลับมาทำร้ายสุขภาพร่างกายของคุณให้แย่ลง
ซึ่งการทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าด้วยวิธีการที่มีประสิทธิภาพ ประหยัดเวลา และช่วยถนอมแรงได้ดีที่สุด คือพึ่งพาการทำงานของเครื่องซักผ้าเพื่อให้เครื่องซักผ้าช่วยจัดการคราบสกปรกทั้งที่มองเห็นและมองไม่เห็น พร้อมเติมเต็มความหอมสดชื่นให้เสื้อผ้าน่าใช้มากขึ้น วันนี้ LG ชวนทุกคนมาดูว่าเครื่องซักผ้าสองถัง 14 kg ราคาเท่าไหร่ พร้อมแนะนำรุ่นที่น่าสนใจ ใช้งานง่าย และมีฟังก์ชันที่ช่วยให้ผ้าในถังสะอาดกว่าที่เคย

เครื่องซักผ้าสองถัง คืออะไร? มีข้อดี - ข้อจำกัดใดบ้างที่ควรรู้

นอกจากเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน และเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าแล้ว ‘เครื่องซักผ้าสองถัง’ ถือเป็นลิสต์เครื่องซักผ้ายอดนิยมของคนไทย ซึ่งดีไซน์ของเครื่องซักผ้าสองถังคือมีถังซักและถังปั่นผ้าอยู่ด้านบนสุด โดยลักษณะการทำงานเป็นแบบกึ่งอัตโนมัติ กล่าวคือผู้ใช้งานต้องเป็นคนควบคุมการทำงานด้วยตัวเอง ทั้งการเติมน้ำยาซักผ้า น้ำยาปรับผ้านุ่ม เลือกโปรแกรมซักผ้า ไปจนถึงการย้ายฝั่งเสื้อผ้าจากถังซักไปยังถังปั่น ซึ่งแตกต่างจากเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าและฝาบนที่ทำทุกอย่างอัตโนมัติ โดยที่ผู้ใช้งานไม่ต้องคอยเปลี่ยนถังซักด้วยตัวเอง แต่ถึงอย่างไรเครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถังไม่ได้มีข้อจำกัดเท่านั้น แต่ยังมาพร้อมข้อดีหลายประการ ดังนี้
● ราคาถูกกว่าเครื่องซักผ้าประเภทอื่น
● เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถังเป็นการทำงานกึ่งอัตโนมัติ จึงช่วยตัดฟังก์ชันที่ไม่จำเป็นออกไป
● มีโปรแกรมให้เลือกไม่เยอะ ใช้งานง่าย
● มีแกนถังปั่นที่เร็วและแรง จึงช่วยให้ผ้าในถังซักสะอาดในเวลาอันรวดเร็ว
● เมื่อเห็นว่าผ้าในถังสะอาดดีแล้ว สามารถหยุดการทำงานได้ทันที
● เหมาะสำหรับคนที่มีงบประมาณจำกัด
● เหมาะสำหรับการซักผ้าปริมาณมาก

ระบบการทำงานของเครื่องซักผ้าสองถัง

เครื่องซักผ้าสองถัง ซักสะอาด ประหยัดเวลาซัก

สำหรับวิธีเลือกขนาดเครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง สามารถพิจาณาการซื้อได้เหมือนกับเครื่องซักผ้าทั่วไป ทั้งความถี่ในการใช้งาน ปริมาณเสื้อผ้า พื้นที่สำหรับติดตั้ง โปรแกรมการซัก งบประมาณ และบริการหลังการขายว่าตรงใจหรือไม่ อย่างเครื่องซักผ้า LG 14 กิโล 2 ถัง ขนาดใหญ่จุใจ มีโปรแกรมซักจัดเต็ม และสามารถรองรับผ้าปริมาณมาก รวมไปถึงผ้านวมขนาด 3.5 ฟุตและผ้านวมขนาด 5 ฟุตผืนไม่หนาได้สบาย ซักง่าย น้ำยาซักผ้ากระจายทั่วถึง ราคาไม่แพง ที่สำคัญยังมีการให้บริการหลังการขายที่ดีเยี่ยม ตอบโจทย์ทุกความต้องการของคุณ
สรุปแล้ว หากถามว่าเครื่องซักผ้าสองถังเป็นตัวเลือกที่เหมาะสมหรือไม่? คำตอบคือ “เป็นตัวเลือกที่น่าสนใจ” โดยเฉพาะบ้านที่ต้องการซักผ้าในปริมาณเยอะ ๆ และไม่อยากเสียเวลาซักผ้าหลายครั้ง เพราะเครื่องซักผ้าประเภทดังกล่าวไม่ได้เหมาะสำหรับการจุผ้าปริมาณเยอะเท่านั้น แต่ยังซักผ้าได้อย่างสะอาด ไร้กังวล ที่สำคัญเครื่องซักผ้าสองถังในปัจจุบัน ยังมีเทคโนโลยีใหม่ ๆ เข้ามาช่วยเพิ่มความสะดวกสบายในการซัก ดีไซน์สวยงาม และตอบโจทย์ได้ครบทุกความต้องการอีกด้วย

เครื่องซักผ้า 14 กิโล ยี่ห้อไหนดี ซักสะอาดทำงานเต็มประสิทธิภาพ

เครื่องซักผ้า LG สองถัง

เครื่องซักผ้า LG 2 ถัง สีดำและสีขาวทูโทน

เครื่องซักผ้า LG 2 ถัง ขนาด 14 กิโล มีให้เลือก 2 รุ่น คือ เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT14NARG (สีดำ) และ เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT14WAPG (สีขาวทูโทน) เป็นจานซักระบบ Roller Jet ทรงพลัง ที่หมุนถังพร้อมถูผ้ากำจัดคราบสกปรกได้เป็นอย่างดี ช่วยให้ผ้าสะอาดหมดจดแบบอ่อนโยนกับเนื้อผ้า สามารถเลือกโปรแกรมซักได้ 3 แบบ คือ Gentle Normal และ Strong เพื่อให้คุณเลือกโปรแกรมซักที่เหมาะสมกับชนิดของเสื้อผ้ามากที่สุด มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Wind Jet Dry ช่วยลดความชื้นออกจากเสื้อผ้าในขั้นตอนปั่นแห้ง ช่วยให้ผ้าแห้งเร็วขึ้นและยังช่วยป้องกันเชื้อราในถังซัก ดีไซน์สวยงาม ตัวเครื่องผลิตจากพลาสติกพิเศษที่มีความหนาถึง 3 มม. ช่วยเพิ่มความทนทานและยืดอายุการใช้งานของเครื่อง ระบบมอเตอร์สายพาน รับประกันมอเตอร์นาน 5 ปี

ราคา 8,400 บาท

โปรแกรมซักผ้าเครื่องซักผ้าสองถัง LG

เครื่องซักผ้าสองถัง LG โดดเด่นด้วย 3 โปรแกรมซักและถนอมผ้า

เพราะการซักทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าเป็นสิ่งสำคัญ ดังนั้นหากต้องการกำจัดคราบสกปรกและแบคทีเรียต่าง ๆ บนเสื้อผ้า อย่าลืมเลือกเครื่องซักผ้า LG เป็นเพื่อนรู้ใจในการซักทำความสะอาด และนอกจากเครื่องซักผ้าสองถัง 14 Kg ที่น่าสนใจ LG ยังมีเครื่องซักผ้า LG และเครื่องอบผ้า LG ให้คุณเป็นเจ้าของอีกหลายรายการ สนใจสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่เกี่ยวข้อง

●วิธีซักผ้าขาวให้ขาวเหมือนใหม่ สะอาดทุกจุด สีไม่หมอง
● เครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าในตัวดีไหม? พลังซักเหนือชั้นแบบ 2 In 1
● เครื่องซักผ้าเสียงดังเกิดจากอะไร? เช็คให้ดีก่อนเสียหายหนัก