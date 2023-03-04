About Cookies on This Site

เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG

ท่อแอร์ตัน วิธีแก้ที่ถูกต้อง ปัญหาใกล้ตัวที่ควรรู้

04/03/2023

สาเหตุท่อแอร์ตันเกิดจากอะไร แก้ไขอย่างไร

แอร์ตัน น้ำหยด ปัญหาจุกจิกชวนปวดหัวต้องรีบแก้ไข

ปัญหาจุกจิกที่เกิดขึ้นกับเครื่องปรับอากาศหรือแอร์บ้านส่วนใหญ่ หากไม่ได้เกิดจากยี่ห้อแอร์หรือการติดตั้งที่ไม่ได้มาตรฐาน มักมีสาเหตุมาจากการใช้งานแอร์ผิดวิธี โดยปัญหาแอร์ที่พบได้บ่อยมีหลายปัญหา ไม่ว่าจะเป็นแอร์ไม่เย็นมีแต่ลม แอร์มีกลิ่นเหม็นอับ แอร์กินไฟมากเกินไป ตลอดจนปัญหา “ท่อแอร์ตัน” ที่ดูเหมือนเป็นเพียงปัญหาเล็ก ๆ แต่ในความจริงแล้วสิ่งนี้เป็นสาเหตุสำคัญของปัญหาน้ำแอร์หยด ที่ไม่ได้สร้างความเลอะเทอะให้กับพื้นบ้าน สิ่งของ หรือเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าเท่านั้น แต่ยังนำมาสู่ความอับชื้น กลิ่นเหม็น และยังกลายเป็นแหล่งสะสมของเชื้อแบคทีเรียที่อันตรายต่อสุขภาพ บทความนี้ LG ชวนทุกคนไขคำตอบท่อแอร์ตัน วิธีแก้ที่ถูกต้องทำอย่างไร เพื่อป้องกันปัญหารุนแรงในระยะยาว

ท่อแอร์ตันเกิดจากอะไร รู้สาเหตุแก้ไขได้ตรงจุด

เชื่อว่ามีหลายบ้านที่กำลังประสบกับปัญหาน้ำแอร์หยดอยู่เป็นประจำ ซึ่งปัญหานี้ถือว่ามีโอกาสเกิดขึ้นได้บ่อยครั้ง โดยเฉพาะแอร์ที่ผ่านการใช้งานมาสักระยะหนึ่งหรือใช้งานมานานกว่า 6 เดือน ปัญหาน้ำแอร์หยดส่วนใหญ่มักเกิดจากการประกอบและการติดตั้งที่ไม่ได้มาตรฐาน จนส่งผลทำให้เครื่องปรับอากาศไม่สามารถระบายอากาศได้ดีเท่าที่ควร นอกจากนี้ยังมีสาเหตุอื่น ๆ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นถาดน้ำทิ้งชำรุด น้ำยาแอร์น้อยเกินไป หรือการติดตั้งแอร์ตรงพื้นที่ที่ไม่เหมาะสม ล้วนเป็นสาเหตุทำให้ปัญหาดังกล่าวเกิดขึ้นได้เช่นกัน นอกจากนี้ยังมีอีกสาเหตุสำคัญคือ “ท่อแอร์ตัน” ที่กระตุ้นให้ปัญหาดังกล่าวรุนแรงมากขึ้นเรื่อย ๆ

เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG สีเขียวใหม่

ท่อแอตันทำให้แอร์ไม่เย็นและมีน้ำแอร์หยด

 

หากถามว่าปัญหาท่อแอร์ตันเกิดขึ้นได้อย่างไร ก่อนอื่นให้ทำความเข้าใจก่อนว่าหากท่อแอร์ถูกติดตั้งตามมาตรฐานโดยช่างแอร์มืออาชีพ สาเหตุสำคัญของปัญหานี้คงหนีไม่พ้นเรื่องความสกปรก เช่น ไม่ได้ล้างแอร์ตามเวลาที่เหมาะสม ทำให้แผ่นกรองอากาศเกิดการสะสมของฝุ่นละอองมากเกินไป จนแอร์ระบายความเย็นไม่ทัน ซึ่งสาเหตุนี้ไม่เพียงแต่ทำให้น้ำจับตัวกันเป็นก้อนน้ำแข็ง ที่เมื่อละลายแล้วกลายเป็นหยดน้ำไหลออกมาจากตัวเครื่องเท่านั้น แต่ความสกปรกที่เกิดขึ้นภายในเครื่องปรับอากาศ ยังส่งผลกระทบไปถึงท่อน้ำทิ้ง เมื่อท่อน้ำทิ้งเกิดการอุดตันจากฝุ่นและสิ่งสกปรก จนไม่สามารถระบายน้ำในเครื่องปรับอากาศออกไปได้ รวมไปถึงการเดินท่อน้ำทิ้งไม่ดีตั้งแต่ขั้นแรกก็เป็นสาเหตุทำให้น้ำไหลย้อนกลับและหยดออกมาจากตัวเครื่องด้วยเช่นกัน ซึ่งแน่นอนว่าน้ำที่ไหลย้อนกลับไปเต็มไปด้วยสิ่งสกปรกมากมาย หากไม่รีบแก้ไขคงไม่ดีต่อสุขภาพของคุณและคนในบ้านอย่างแน่นอน

เคล็ดลับป้องกันท่อแอร์ตัน หมดห่วงปัญหาน้ำแอร์หยดกวนใจ

เช็กการเดินท่อแอร์

หากเป็นแอร์เครื่องใหม่ หลังจากเรียกช่างมาติดตั้งแอร์ภายในบ้านแล้ว แนะนำเจ้าของบ้านเช็กความเรียบร้อยของการเดินท่อแอร์ทันทีหลังติดตั้ง เพราะหากเดินท่อแอร์ผิดวิธี ท่อแอร์ยาวเกินไป หรือวางในตำแหน่งที่ไม่เหมาะสม นอกจากการทำให้น้ำจากแอร์ไหลออกแบบติดขัดหรือเสี่ยงต่อการไหลย้อนกลับมาแล้ว ยังทำให้คอมเพรสเซอร์ทำงานหนักและการส่งมอบความเย็นไม่ดีเท่าที่ควรอีกด้วย

ล้างแอร์ทุก ๆ 4 – 6 เดือน

ช่วงเวลาที่เหมาะสำหรับการเรียกช่างล้างแอร์มากที่สุด คือช่วงเวลา 6 เดือนแต่ทั้งนี้หากมีฝุ่นเกาะเร็วจนรู้สึกไม่เย็นสามารถเรียกช่างหลังผ่านไป 4 เดือนได้เช่นกัน ซึ่งการเรียกช่างผู้เชี่ยวชาญมาล้างแอร์ ช่วยให้ช่างกำจัดฝุ่นและสิ่งสกปรกต่าง ๆ อย่างถูกวิธี ไม่เสี่ยงแอร์พัง ทำความสะอาดได้อย่างหมดจด แต่หากใครไม่รู้จะเรียกช่างแอร์เจ้าไหนดี สามารถค้นหาล้างแอร์ใกล้ฉัน ผ่าน Google เพียงเท่านี้ก็ได้ร้านล้างแอร์ใกล้บ้านมาเป็นตัวเลือกในการทำความสะอาดแอร์ที่บ้านแล้ว

ล้างท่อแอร์ตันด้วยตัวเอง

 

ในกรณีที่เพิ่งล้างแอร์ไปไม่ถึงเดือนแต่กลับมีปัญหาน้ำหยดหรือลมแอร์ออกน้อยผิดปกติ มีความเป็นไปได้ว่าในท่อแอร์อาจมีเมือกเหนียวเกาะอยู่ เพราะฉะนั้นใครไม่อยากเสียเงินเรียกช่างแอร์ สามารถทำตามขั้นตอนง่าย ๆ ดังนี้

 

 

 

1. ดึงแผ่นกรองอากาศออกมาล้างทำความสะอาดให้เรียบร้อย
2. ใช้รีโมทแอร์ปรับโหมดแอร์ให้เป็นโหมดพัดลม (Fan Mode) หรือโหมดที่มีแต่ลมไม่มีความเย็น และปรับความแรงลมระดับไปที่สูงสุด
3. เปิดทิ้งไว้อย่างน้อย 1 ชั่วโมงหรืออาจเปิดทิ้งไว้ทั้งคืนตามสะดวก ยิ่งเปิดนานเท่าไหร่ยิ่งช่วยให้เมือกที่เกาะอยู่ในท่อแอร์หลุดออกง่ายเท่านั้น
4. เมื่อเมือกหลุดออกจะช่วยให้ท่อแอร์สามารถระบายน้ำทิ้งได้ดีเหมือนเดิม เพียงเท่านี้ก็ช่วยให้คุณล้างท่อแอร์ตันด้วยตัวเองแบบง่าย ๆ ไม่เปลืองแรง ทั้งยังได้ลมแอร์เย็น ๆ และไม่มีปัญหาน้ำแอร์หยดกวนใจ

อยากเปลี่ยนแอร์เครื่องใหม่ เลือกแอร์ LG Inverter ทนทาน ทำงานเสียงเงียบ

ปัญหาท่อแอร์ตันเป็นปัญหาใหญ่ที่ควรเร่งแก้ไข แต่หากแก้ไขแล้วไม่หายหรือมีปัญหาแอร์แบบเดิม ๆ เกิดขึ้นซ้ำ ๆ แนะนำเปลี่ยนแอร์เครื่องใหม่เพื่อประสิทธิภาพการทำงานที่ดีตามต้องการ หมดปัญหากวนใจ และไม่ต้องกังวลว่าจะมีสิ่งสกปรกเล็ดลอดเข้ามาในบ้านของคุณ แนะนำแอร์ LG ตัวช่วยกรองอากาศสะอาด ทำความเย็นได้อย่างรวดเร็ว ทำงานเสียงเงียบ มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีทันสมัยที่ช่วยให้การใช้งานง่ายและประหยัดไฟมากขึ้น

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN

แอร์ LG ติดอยู่ในห้องนั่งเล่น

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN ดีไซน์สีเขียวใหม่ สวยโดดเด่น

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN รุ่น IAQ13G1 สีใหม่ Deep Green Ocean สุดคูล ที่ไม่ว่าจะติดตั้งในบ้านสไตล์ไหนก็สวยโดดเด่นมีสไตล์ พร้อมกำจัดด้วยแบคทีเรียภายในบ้านได้ 99.9% ด้วย Plasmaster™ Ionizer++ ที่ผ่านการรับรองโดย TÜV Rheinlan เย็นสบายได้อย่างรวดเร็วด้วยคอมเพรสเซอร์ระบบ DUAL Inverter ลดการใช้พลังงาน ประหยัดค่าไฟ และทำความเย็นได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้น เสียงเงียบไม่รบกวนการพักผ่อน นอกจากนี้ยังมีแผ่นกรองฝุ่น Pre-filter กรองฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่ Fine Dust Filter กรองฝุ่นขนาดเล็ก และ Auto Cleaning ระบบไล่ความชื้นภายในเครื่องอัตโนมัติเพื่อให้คุณมั่นใจกับอากาศภายในบ้านได้มากกว่า พร้อมเพิ่มฟังก์ชันการใช้งานที่ทันสมัยด้วยการสั่งงานผ่านเสียง Voice Assistant และสั่งง่านผ่านปลายนิ้วในแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™ บนสมาร์ทโฟน ที่สามารถเปิด/ปิดเครื่องปรับอากาศ ทั้งยังตรวจสอบการใช้งานพลังงานและการบำรุงรักษาในทุกวัน

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Master

แอร์ LG มีฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 สูงสุด 3 ดาว

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Master เย็นเร็ว ประหยัดค่าไฟ

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Master รุ่น IHQ13Rประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 สูงสุด 3 ดาวด้วย Dual Inverter Compressor หมดกังวลเรื่องค่าไฟ เย็นเร็วขึ้น 40% เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำงานด้วยแผ่นกรองฝุ่น 2 ชั้น Pre-Filter ดักจับฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่ตั้งแต่เริ่มกระบวนการ และ FineDust Filter ดักจับฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM2.5 เพื่ออากาศที่สะอาดกว่า นอกจากนี้ยังมี Plasmaster™ Ionizer++ กำจัดแบคทีเรียในอากาศและกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ได้ถึง 99% พร้อมระบบ Auto Cleaning ทำความสะอาดเครื่องปรับอากาศอัตโนมัติ เพื่อให้ตัวเครื่องสะอาดและปราศจากความชื้น ควบคุมการใช้งานได้ผ่านแอป LG ThinQ บนสมาร์ทโฟน

 

 

 

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG ตัวช่วยทำความเย็นของคนยุคใหม่ ดีไซน์สวยทันสมัย มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันการทำงานสุดล้ำที่ช่วยให้เย็นเร็ว ทนทาน ประหยัดไฟ และช่วยให้การใช้งานสะดวกสบายมากขึ้นกว่าเดิม หากสนใจสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

