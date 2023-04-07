About Cookies on This Site

หน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์สำหรับตัดต่อ

หน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์
สำหรับทำงานตัดต่อ
ภาพคมชัด สีสันสดใส
| LG ประเทศไทย

07/04/2023

เลือกหน้าจอที่เหมาะสมช่วยให้งานออกมามีประสิทธิภาพ

จอภาพมอนิเตอร์ อุปกรณ์จำเป็นสำหรับงานตัดต่อ

หน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์เป็นอุปกรณ์ที่มีความจำเป็นต่อการแสดงผลลัพธ์ของระบบคอมพิวเตอร์ ดังนั้นการเลือกใช้งานแต่ละครั้งต้องมีความไตร่ตรอง เพื่อให้ได้อุปกรณ์ที่ตอบโจทย์และมีประสิทธิภาพสูงมากพอ ไม่ให้ผลงานที่ออกมาเกิดความผิดเพี้ยน ทั้งยังกลายมาเป็นปัญหาต่อหน้าที่การงานที่ตามมาในอนาคตข้างหน้าได้ ดังนั้นมาดูกันว่าหลักการเลือกใช้งานหน้าจอคอมสำหรับทำงานตัดต่อควรมีลักษณะแบบใดที่เหมาะสมที่สุด

จอภาพคอมพิวเตอร์ งานตัดต่อต้องเลือกอย่างถี่ถ้วน

สำหรับการเลือกซื้อจอคอมพิวเตอร์ ควรมีการกำหนดความต้องการด้านการใช้งานให้เรียบร้อย เพื่อที่ผู้ใช้งานจะสามารถคัดกรองสโคปตัวเลือกให้แคบลง ทั้งยังได้หน้าจอที่ตอบโจทย์ต่อการใช้งานมากที่สุด ซึ่งปัจจุบันมีการแบ่ง Panel หลัก ๆ อยู่ 3 แบบทั้งจอแบบ TN หน้าจอ VA และจอภาพ IPS โดยต่างมีข้อดีข้อจำกัดที่แตกต่างกันไป แต่เราจะมาพูดถึง IPS ที่มีความเหมาะสมต่อการใช้งานด้านกราฟิกและการตัดต่อมากที่สุด

โดย IPS เป็น Panel ที่มักถูกเลือกใช้งานสำหรับสายงานกราฟิกและตัดต่อมากที่สุด เนื่องจากรูปแบบจอคอมทำงาน ที่สีตรงมากที่สุด มีตัวเลือก Color Gramut หรือขอบเขตของสีหลายแบบหลายระดับ อาทิ sRGB, Adobe RGB, DCI-P3 และ NTSC เป็นต้นแต่กลับกัน หน้าจอคุณภาพดีมากับราคาที่สูง ซึ่งหากเลือกใช้งานจอ IPS พร้อมกับค่ารีเฟรชเรทสูงและ Respond Times ที่ต่ำ อาจจะต้องเสียเงินที่สูงทีเดียว

ปัจจัยเสริมต่อการเลือกจอคอมทำงาน

• พื้นที่ของโต๊ะทำงาน
การเลือกซื้อหน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ สิ่งสำคัญต้องคำนึงถึงพื้นที่หรือโต๊ะทำงานด้วย เนื่องจากควรมีการจัดวางที่เหมาะสม ไม่ให้ขาของจอคอมพิวเตอร์วางหมิ่นเหม่ที่จะตกจากโต๊ะทำงาน หรือมีเนื้อที่มากพอในการวางคีย์บอร์ดและเม้าส์ให้ใช้งานได้อย่างสะดวกสบายด้วย ซึ่งหากไม่คำนวนให้ดีมีโอกาสที่จะเป็นปัญหาระหว่างการทำงานได้ เบื้องต้นควรวัดระยะห่างให้เรียบร้อย
• ขาของจอมอนิเตอร์
เป็นอีกหนึ่งปัจจัยรองที่มักไม่ถูกเอ่ยถึงกันมากนัก แต่ความเป็นจริงสามารถช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพต่อการใช้โต๊ะทำงานได้มากขึ้น ปัจจุบันมีการพัฒนาขาหน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ที่เคลื่อนไหวได้อิสระมากขึ้น ทั้งยังไม่กินเนื้อที่บนโต๊ะทำงานมากนัก ทำให้สามารถวางเอกสารหรือข้าวของจำเป็นอื่น ๆ เพิ่มขึ้นได้ ทำงานได้อย่างสะดวกมากขึ้น

ผู้หญิงนั่งทำงาน

ขนาดของหน้าจอมีผลต่อการทำงาน

• ขนาดของหน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์
การเลือกหน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ไม่ควรเลือกที่มีขนาดเล็กจนเกินไป เพราะมีส่วนทำลายสายตาจากการเพ่งมอง ทั้งยังสร้างความผิดพลาดได้ง่าย ดังนั้นอย่างน้อยควรมีขนาด 23 นิ้วขึ้นไป ขณะที่ความละเอียดควรอยู่ที่ 1920 x 1080 เป็นอย่างน้อยด้วย
• แบ่งขอบเขตการทำงานสองจอได้ดี
ปัจจุบันมีการเปลี่ยนจอคอมพิวเตอร์หันมาใช้รูปแบบ 2 จอกันมากขึ้น ซึ่งโดยปกติแล้วหลายคนมักจะเลือกใช้การเชื่อมต่อด้วยหน้าจอ 2 ตัวมากกว่า แต่ปัจจุบันมีทางเลือกมากขึ้น มีการออกแบบหน้าจอที่สูงหรือกว้างมากกว่าปกติ ทำให้สามารถแบ่งหน้าจอในการทำงานได้อย่างเป็นสัดส่วนมากขึ้น สามารถประหยัดพื้นที่บนโต๊ะทำงานได้ดี ขณะที่สายไฟต่าง ๆ ไม่พันกันจนรกรุงรัง
• งบประมาณการซื้อหน้าจอ
การเลือกซื้อหน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์สำหรับทำงาน ต้องคำนึงถึงเรื่องค่าใช้จ่ายด้วย เนื่องจากหากเลือก IPS ที่มีความครบครัน คุณภาพสเปกสูง จำเป็นต้องใช้เม็ดเงินจำนวนมาก ซึ่งอาจหันไปใช้รุ่นที่ตอบโจทย์และมีราคาหน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ อยู่ไม่ห่างจากที่กำหนดไว้มากที่สุด
• เลือกแบรนด์คุณภาพที่วางใจได้
การเลือกสินค้าจากแบรนด์ที่มีคุณภาพและวางใจได้ จะทำให้ผู้ซื้อสินค้าลดความกังวลได้มากขึ้น เนื่องจากมีการรับประกันที่เชื่อถือได้ ทั้งยังสามารถติดต่อได้ในทันทีเมื่อเกิดปัญหาหรือความไม่เข้าใจในตัวสินค้า ซึ่ง LG นับเป็นยี่ห้อที่ตอบโจทย์ในเรื่องคุณภาพและการบริการ

 

จอภาพ 28 นิ้ว ความลงตัวที่เหมาะสมทุกมุมมอง

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG

LG Dual Monitor มีความเหมาะสมต่อการตัดต่อสูง

• LG Dual Monitor
สำหรับ LG Dual Monitor
เป็นจอคอมพิวเตอร์ที่ถูกออกแบบมารองรับการทำงานด้านกราฟิกหรือตัดต่อโดยเฉพาะ ซึ่งมากับจอขนาด 28 นิ้ว รูปแบบ 16:18 ทำให้แบ่งพื้นที่การทำงานของภาพในหน้าจอได้เป็นสัดส่วน ตัดต่องานสามารถขยับสายตามองได้แบบ Real Time ด้วยขาตั้ง Ergo Stand ช่วยเสริมความความสะดวกสบายได้มาก เพราะสามารถขยับหน้าจอได้ตามที่ต้องการ ประหยัดพื้นที่บนโต๊ะใช้วางของได้อย่างลงตัว ถูกหลักสรีรศาสตร์

จอแสดงผล SDQHD Nano IPS ทำให้สามารถสัมผัสกับคอนเทนต์ HDR อย่างที่ควรจะเป็นด้วย DCI-P3 สูงถึง 98% ทำให้สีสันดูมีความสดใสและมีชีวิตชีวาที่มากขึ้น ทั้งยังมีเซ็นเซอร์ช่วยตรวจวัดสภาพแวดล้อม ทำให้หน้าจอสว่างขึ้นภายใต้สภาพแสงที่สว่าง และลดความสว่างลงในสภาพแวดล้อมที่แสงน้อยซึ่งเซ็นเซอร์จะทำหน้าที่โดยอัตโนมัติ

ขณะที่การเชื่อมต่อยังทำได้หลากหลาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็น HDMI, Display Port, USB-C หรือ Headphone Out ทำให้มั่นใจได้ถึงการตอบโจทย์การใช้งานกับอุปกรณ์หลากหลายรูปแบบ

หากสนใจหน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ที่สามารถใช้ทำงานตัดต่อได้ดี เหมาะสมต่อการตกแต่งห้องทำงานและออฟฟิศของผู้ใช้งาน ช่วยสร้างความทันสมัยที่ลงตัว อย่าลืมเลือก LG Dual Monitor ไปเป็นส่วนหนึ่งของคุณ สามารถสอบถามเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.


