แอร์ระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ประหยัดไฟแค่ไหนส

แอร์ Inverter
ประหยัดไฟจริงไหม?
ตัวเลือกที่ดีสำหรับทุก
บ้าน

05/2023/07

แอร์ LG ตอบโจทย์กับชีวิตยุคสมาร์ทไลฟ์

ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ก้าวล้ำได้เข้ามาทำให้ชีวิตง่ายขึ้น เรื่องของเครื่องปรับอากาศก็เช่นเดียวกัน ปัจจุบันแอร์ถูกพัฒนาฟังก์ชั่นรอบด้านให้ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานมากยิ่งขึ้น ทั้งความฉลาด ความทนทาน และประหยัดพลังงาน เครื่องปรับอากาศรุ่นใหม่ ๆ ได้ปฏิวัติวิธีเข้าถึงความเย็นที่บ้านได้อย่างลงตัวและง่ายดาย แอร์ติดผนัง Inverter คือตัวเลือกที่ตอบโจทย์ มอบคุณประโยชน์มากมายที่แตกต่างจากแอร์รุ่นดั้งเดิม ในบทความนี้ จะสำรวจความพิเศษของแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ว่าทำไมจึงกลายเป็นตัวเลือกยอดนิยมสำหรับผู้บริโภคจำนวนมาก พร้อมแนะนำแอร์ที่ดีที่สุด ที่จะเข้ามาช่วยให้ชีวิต Enjoy มากยิ่งขึ้น

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์คืออะไร? มีคุณสมบัติพิเศษอะไรบ้าง

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ เป็นแอร์ติดผนังประเภทหนึ่งที่ใช้เทคโนโลยีอินเวอร์เตอร์ในการควบคุมความเร็วของคอมเพรสเซอร์ แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์สามารถปรับความเร็วของคอมเพรสเซอร์ตามความต้องการในการทำความเย็น ซึ่งแตกต่างจากเครื่องปรับอากาศทั่วไปที่ทำงานในการตั้งค่าความเร็วคงที่ ส่งผลให้แอร์ Inverter สามารถควบคุมอุณหภูมิได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพและแม่นยำยิ่งขึ้น โดยคุณสมบัติพิเศษของ แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ มีดังต่อไปนี้

• ประสิทธิภาพการใช้พลังงาน

หนึ่งในคุณสมบัติที่โดดเด่นของเครื่องปรับอากาศคือประสิทธิภาพการใช้พลังงานที่โดดเด่น เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบดั้งเดิมทำงานบนหลักการเลขฐานสอง โดยจะเปิดและปิดเพื่อรักษาอุณหภูมิที่ต้องการ ซึ่งนำไปสู่การสิ้นเปลืองพลังงานอย่างกะทันหัน ในทางกลับกัน แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์จะควบคุมความเร็วของคอมเพรสเซอร์อย่างต่อเนื่อง หลีกเลี่ยงการสตาร์ทและหยุดบ่อย เป็นผลให้ใช้พลังงานน้อยลงอย่างมาก ซึ่งนำไปสู่การประหยัดพลังงานอย่างมากและลดค่าสาธารณูปโภค

• ทำความเย็นได้สม่ำเสมอ

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์มีระบบทำความเย็นที่เหนือชั้นกว่าแอร์ทั่วไป ด้วยความสามารถในการปรับความเร็วของคอมเพรสเซอร์ ทำให้มั่นใจได้ว่าการทำความเย็นตรงกับความต้องการอย่างแม่นยำ ไม่มีความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิอย่างกะทันหัน ซึ่งเป็นเรื่องปกติของแอร์ในรุ่นที่ไม่ใช่อินเวอร์เตอร์ การทำความเย็นที่สม่ำเสมอนี้ช่วยลดระดับความชื้น มอบความสะบาย ทำให้พักผ่อนได้เต็มที่ไม่ถูกขัดจังหวะ

• การทำงานที่เงียบขึ้น

เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบดั้งเดิมมักมีเสียงดัง โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งในช่วงที่คอมเพรสเซอร์เริ่มทำงาน ในทางตรงกันข้าม แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์จะทำงานที่ความเร็วต่ำ ส่งผลให้การทำงานเงียบ การไม่มีการหยุดและสตาร์ทกะทันหัน ช่วยลดระดับเสียงรบกวนโดยรวมได้อย่างมาก ทำให้เครื่องปรับอากาศอินเวอร์เตอร์เป็นตัวเลือกที่ยอดเยี่ยมสำหรับสภาพแวดล้อมที่ไวต่อเสียงรบกวน เช่น ห้องนอนและสำนักงานเป็นต้น

• ความทนทาน

การสตาร์ทและหยุดคอมเพรสเซอร์บ่อย ๆ ในเครื่องปรับอากาศที่ไม่ใช่ระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ อาจนำไปสู่การเสียบ่อยขึ้นและอายุการใช้งานสั้นลง สำหรับแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์มีระบบคอมเพรสเซอร์ทำงานที่ราบรื่น ช่วยลดการสึกหรอและยืดอายุการใช้งาน แม้ว่าราคาแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์จะสูงกว่า แต่ความทนทานที่เพิ่มขึ้นก็มีความสมเหตุสมผลกับการลงทุน

• เป็นมิตรกับสิ่งแวดล้อม

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์เป็นแอร์ประหยัดพลังงาน จึงปล่อยก๊าซคาร์บอนไดออกไซด์ต่ำกว่าแอร์ทั่วไป การใช้พลังงานน้อยช่วยลดการปล่อยก๊าซเรือนกระจกและช่วยสร้างสิ่งแวดล้อมที่ยั่งยืนมากขึ้น นอกจากนี้ แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์บางรุ่นยังใช้สารทำความเย็นที่เป็นมิตรต่อสิ่งแวดล้อม ซึ่งช่วยเพิ่มความเป็นมิตรต่อสิ่งแวดล้อมอีกทางหนึ่งด้วย

ทริกการเลือกซื้อแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ให้คุ้มค่า

  •  

     

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN

แอร์ LG ARTCOOL GREEN ดีไซน์สวยด้วยสีใหม่

1. เลือกขนาดที่เหมาะสม

คำนวณความเย็นตามขนาดห้องโดยการวัดขนาดห้องติดแอร์ (ความยาว ความกว้าง ความสูง) ของห้อง เพื่อหาขนาดที่เหมาะสมในหน่วย British Thermal Units (BTUs) 

2. แบรนด์และชื่อเสียง

ค้นหาแบรนด์ที่น่าเชื่อถือ อ่านรีวิวจากลูกค้าหรือผู้ที่ใช้งานรุ่นนั้น ๆ ก่อนตัดสินใจเลือกซื้อแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ นอกจากนี้แบรนด์ที่มีชื่อเสียงมักจะให้บริการหลังการขายและการรับประกันที่ดีกว่า

3. คุณลักษณะและฟังก์ชั่น

พิจารณาคุณลักษณะเพิ่มเติมที่ต้องการ อาทิ โหมดสลีป โหมดตั้งเวลา โหมดลดความชื้น โหมดฟอกอากาศ หรือรีโมทคอนโทรล เลือกคุณสมบัติที่สอดคล้องกับความต้องการสำหรับคุณ

4. การทำงานที่เงียบไม่รบกวนการพักผ่อน

ตรวจสอบระดับเสียงของเครื่องปรับอากาศ โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งหากติดตั้งในห้องนอนหรือพื้นที่เงียบสงบ โดยทั่วไปแล้วเครื่องปรับอากาศแบบอินเวอร์เตอร์จะเงียบกว่ารุ่นที่ไม่มีอินเวอร์เตอร์

5. การรับประกันและบริการหลังการขาย

มองหารุ่นที่มีการรับประกันที่ครอบคลุม รวมถึงความคุ้มครองสำหรับคอมเพรสเซอร์และส่วนประกอบที่สำคัญอื่น ๆ บริการหลังการขายที่ดีเป็นสิ่งจำเป็นสำหรับอุปกรณ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์ ดังนั้น ตรวจสอบให้แน่ใจว่าแบรนด์ดังกล่าวให้การสนับสนุนลูกค้าที่เชื่อถือได้

6. เปรียบเทียบราคา

เปรียบเทียบราคาจากร้านค้าปลีกหรือร้านค้าออนไลน์ต่าง ๆ เพื่อรับข้อเสนอที่ดีที่สุด อย่างไรก็ตาม ควรให้ความสำคัญกับคุณภาพมากกว่าการประหยัดเงินเพียงไม่กี่บาทสำหรับการเลือกแอร์ที่ดีที่สุดให้กับบ้านคุณ

7. ตำแหน่งการติดตั้ง

ตรวจสอบให้แน่ใจว่ามีตำแหน่งที่เหมาะสมสำหรับการติดตั้งของเครื่องปรับอากาศ เพราะการติดตั้งที่เหมาะสมมีส่วนสำคัญต่อประสิทธิภาพและอายุการใช้งานของเครื่อง

แนะนำแอร์ Inverter LG เย็นเร็ว ทนทาน ประหยัดพลังงาน

แอร์ Inverter LG ขนาด 12,000 Btu

แอร์ Inverter LG ฉลาดมากกว่า ประหยัดไฟมากกว่า

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Master รุ่น IHQ13R ขนาด 12,000 Btu มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Dual Inverter Compressor เย็นเร็วขึ้น 40% ประหยัดพลังงานเพิ่มขึ้น 70% ประหยัดไฟสูงสุด 3 ดาว ค่าไฟเพียงวันละ 12.9 บาท ทนทาน ทำงานเงียบไม่รบกวนการพักผ่อน มีคุณสมบัติเป็นเครื่องปรับอากาศกรองฝุ่นด้วย Pre-Filter สำหรับการดักจับฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่ตั้งแต่เริ่มเปิดใช้งาน FineDust Filter กำจัดฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก เพื่ออากาศที่สะอาดยิ่งขึ้น เทคโนโลยี Plasmaster™ Ionizer++ ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรียได้ 99.9% และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ มอบอากาศสะอาดเพื่อสุขภาพที่ดี มีระบบ Auto Cleaning ทำความสะอาดเครื่องปรับอากาศอัตโนมัติไม่เป็นแหล่งสะสมเชื้อโรค ควบคุมสั่งงานได้จากทุกที่ด้วย LG ThinQ รับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์ 10 ปี

แอร์ Inverter LG รุ่น ARTCOOL GREEN

แอร์ LG ARTCOOL GREEN สีใหม่แต่งบ้านให้สวยกว่าเดิม

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN รุ่น IAQ13G1 ขนาด 12,000 Btu มาพร้อม Dual Inverter Compressor เย็นเร็ว ทำงานเงียบ ลดการใช้พลังงาน และค่าไฟฟ้าด้วยการทำความเย็นที่มีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้น มีระบบ Plasmaster lonizer Plus++ ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรียในอากาศและกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ Fine Dust Filter ฟิลเตอร์กรองฝุ่น PM 2.5 ระบบ Auto Cleaning ไล่ความชื้นภายในเครื่องอัตโนมัติ มั่นใจว่าด้านในของเครื่องแห้งและสะอาดอยู่เสมอ แผงคอยล์ร้อนทองแดงแท้ พร้อมเคลือบสาร Gold Fin เพื่อความทนทานอีกชั้น ควบคุมการทำงานของเครื่องปรับอากาศได้จากทุกที่ด้วย LG ThinQ รับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์ 10 ปี

 

และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับแอร์ Inverter ดีอย่างไร ประหยัดไฟจริงไหม และทริกการเลือกซื้อให้คุ้มค่า พร้อมแนะนำ แอร์ Inverter LG เย็นเร็ว ทนทาน ประหยัดพลังงาน สนใจรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG รวมถึงเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าในบ้าน LG ประเภทอื่น สอบถามได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

 

ติดตามบทความอุปกรณ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าดี ๆ จาก LG ที่นี่

