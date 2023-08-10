About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
InstaView Door-in-Door | GMX844MC6F | American Style Fridge Freezer | 508L | WiFi Connected | Matte Black
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

InstaView Door-in-Door | GMX844MC6F | American Style Fridge Freezer | 508L | WiFi Connected | Matte Black

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
GMX844MC6F

InstaView Door-in-Door | GMX844MC6F | American Style Fridge Freezer | 508L | WiFi Connected | Matte Black

GMX844MC6F

InstaView™ Door-in-Door®

Only with two knocks on the sleek mirrored glass panel, see inside the quick & easy access compartment for your favorite food without opening the door. Reducing cold air loss to help keep food fresher longer.
InstaView™ Door-in-Door®
InstaView™ Door-in-Door®
The camera zooms in to see through the exterior of the refrigerator to the water dispenser in the door. A UV light is shown shining in the dispenser just prior to water flowing out.
UV nano

Fresh up to the Last Drop on Water Outlet

Enjoy clean drinking water with built-in UV light which  sterilizes and eliminates 99.9% of bacteria from the water dispenser automatically every hour

*The UVnano(function name: Self Care) effect was assessed by laboratory tests by TUV in 2020 using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. ; Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users.
*UVnano is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length).

Delight your senses with NatureFRESH™
NatureFRESH™

Delight your senses with NatureFRESH™

Juicy fruits, succulent salads and vivid vegetables. Keep your food NatureFRESH™ to look and taste its best.

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

LINEARCooling™

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

The LG LINEARCooling™ helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.
Goodbye Fridge Odour

Goodbye Fridge Odour

With dedicated fan filters
Maximised capacity, uncompromised size
Premium in Compact

Maximised capacity, uncompromised size

The refrigerator you choose needs to fit in your kitchen's alcove, so make sure you check its size. The new Slim French Door fridge is 835mm in width, less than conventional French door refrigerators, and easily fits in most kitchens.
Ultimate Convenience to Your Kitchen
Smart Storage System

Ultimate convenience for your kitchen

This modern French door fridge is an entertainer's delight with innovative storage options such as a folding Shelf that can be self-folded for storing taller items and the Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System that is built into the fridge door so you can utilise your whole top shelf.
Faster Cooling for Stored Door Items
DoorCooling⁺™

Faster Cooling for Stored Door Items

Up to 19%* Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere**Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 32℃ to 7℃ between LGE's Non-DoorCooling+ model (GF-L613PL) and DoorCooling+ model (GF-L570PL).
The Slim Indoor Icemaker creates space
Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

The Slim Indoor Icemaker creates space

Our innovative ice maker system is built in the fridge door to give you wide open shelf space whilst still allowing for storage on the door.
Retractable Shelf to Store Tall items

Retractable Shelf to Store Tall items

You can adjust your shelf by sliding it back when you are storing tall and bulky bottles or pots.
10 Year Warranty On Linear Compressor
Inverter Linear Compressor

10 Year Warranty On Linear Compressor

LG Inverter Linear Compressoris more quiet than conventional compressors due to LG's advanced technology. It also saves more energy and provides higher reliability and greater durability with 10 year* parts warranty on the compressor.

*10–year Warranty on Inverter Linear Compressor (Part only).

Remotely Adjust Your Fridge Settings

Remotely Adjust Your Fridge Settings

With a compatible smartphone and LG ThinQ™ app, you can remotely adjust temperature settings so your fridge is ready to accommodate a large shopping spree.*

*Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 8 or later required for LG ThinQ™ app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection's required.

FAQ

Q.

What is the point of an InstaView™ fridge?

A.

With LG's ingenious InstaView™ technology, there’s no need to open the door of your LG Fridge to see what’s inside. Simply knock twice on the tinted glass panel and it illuminates to let you check its contents. Why? Prevents cold air loss, keeps Fridge temperature stable, saves energy and keeps your food fresher for longer.
It's the simple, energy-saving way to check what’s inside your LG Fridge without even opening the door.

Q.

What is the point of a Door-in-Door™ refrigerator?

A.

LG’s Door-in-Door™ system provides instant access to everyday essentials without opening the whole Fridge door. Store well-used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurts in the easy-reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and thus reduce energy usage in your smart tech LG Fridge.

Q.

What do I need to plumb in a fridge freezer?

A.

For more information, please click the link below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.

Q.

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?

A.

LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Spec

Volume Total (L)

508

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

835 x 1787 x 734

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

393

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

F

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

InstaView

Yes

Door-in-Door

Yes

Plumbing

Plumbing required

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Matte Black

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

Yes

Door (Material)

PCM

Finish (Door)

Matte Black

Handle Type

Pocket

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Door Basket_Transparent

5

Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

No

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Bottle(Wine) Rack

No

Pure N Fresh

Yes

Refrigerator Light

LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes (3)

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Door Basket_Non-transparent

0

Fresh 0 Zone

No

PERFORMANCE

Climate Class

T

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

393

Sound Power (dB)

40

Sound Power (Grade)

C

FEATURES

Star Rating

****

Door Cooling+

Yes

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

Door-in-Door

Yes

InstaView

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Depth without door (mm)

617

Depth with handle (mm)

734

Height to Top of Case (mm)

1750

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

1787

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

835 x 1787 x 734

Product Weight (kg)

133

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Drawer_Freezer

Yes (6)

Freezer Light

LED (2)

Door Basket_Transparent

No

Shelf_Tempered Glass

No

Door Basket_Non-transparent

No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Water Only Dispenser

No

Plumbing

Plumbing required

Craft ice

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091257529

BASIC SPEC

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

F

Product Type

Slim Multi Door American Fridge Freezer

Standard/Counter Depth

Standard

CAPACITY

Volume Freezer (L)

220

Volume Refrigerator (L)

288

Volume Total (L)

508

Storage Volume Chiller Compartment (L)

0

Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Express Freeze

Yes

Internal LED Display

No

External LED Display

Button-88-White

External LCD Display

No

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GMX844MC6F)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(GMX844MC6F)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(GMX844MC6F)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (GMX844MC6F)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

GMX844MC6F

GMX844MC6F

InstaView Door-in-Door | GMX844MC6F | American Style Fridge Freezer | 508L | WiFi Connected | Matte Black

UK EU
Product Information Sheet