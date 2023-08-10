About Cookies on This Site

LG NatureFRESH™ GML945PZ8F Multi-Door Fridge Freezer - Shiny Steel
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG NatureFRESH™ GML945PZ8F Multi-Door Fridge Freezer - Shiny Steel

Product Information Sheet
GML945PZ8F

LG NatureFRESH™ GML945PZ8F Multi-Door Fridge Freezer - Shiny Steel

GML945PZ8F

Next Level Cool

The new premium french-door refrigerator takes cooling technology and premium design to the next level. With Surround Cooling, the refrigerator cools faster and more evenly, ensuring everything stays fresh. The detailing and spacious interior create a modern and upscale look-inside and out.

Food that stays fresh

Surround Cooling

Pure N FRESH

Surround Cooling circulates cool air in every area of your fridge to maintain even freshness.

The camera zooms in to see through the exterior of the refrigerator to the water dispenser in the door. A UV light is shown shining in the dispenser just prior to water flowing out.
UV nano

Fresh up to the Last Drop on Water Outlet

Refresh Your Dispenser Nozzle Every Hour. Automatically reduce *99.99% of bacteria from the water nozzle with built-in UV light.

*The UVnano(function name: Self Care) effect was assessed by laboratory tests by TUV in 2020 using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. ; Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users.
*UVnano is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length).

Surround Cooling

Cools from Front to Back

Through cold air from multiple angle and air duct at the top of the refrigerator, Surround Cooling cools your refrigerator faster and more evenly, including the door area. This results in food that stays fresh longer and beverages properly cooled, including items stored in the door compartments.

Keep food fresh through the cold air coming from different angles at the top of the refrigerator.

The internal air is kept fresh through the carbon filtration system.
Pure N FRESH

Keeps Your Fridge Free of Odors

Pure N Fresh minimizes odor through a carbon filtration system, keeping the air inside fresh.
Smart Storage System

Store More, Use Conveniently

Slim SpacePlus™

A compact ice maker that frees up space so you have more room for all your favourite foods.

Retractable Shelf

Store tall and bulky items with the retractable shelf.

Extra Space*

The extra space gives easy access to frequently used items.

*The image is for illustrational purposes only, and actual usage will vary from user environments.

Keep Your Cool from Anywhere with LG ThinQ

LG ThinQ® allows you to remotely manage key features of your fridge with Wi-Fi. It even notifies users when the door is left open.

LG ThinQ® allows you to remotely manage key features of your fridge with Wi-Fi

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

Keep Fresher, Cool Faster, Save More1
Inverter Linear Compressor™

Keep Fresher, Cool Faster, Save More

Through its unique direct transmission mechanism, the LG Inverter Linear Compressor™ can precisely control both the speed and distance of compressor parts, which means your refrigerator can reach and maintain ideal temperatures quickly and efficiently. In fact, temperature fluctuations stay within ±0.5℃. And, thanks to having fewer friction points, the LG Inverter Linear Compressor™ has less wear and tear and consumes less energy, making the refrigerator exceptionally durable and quiet.

*Average temperature of peak to peak in fresh food compartment. Based on UL test result of temperature fluctuation in time of LGE model J823MT75, according to LG internal test method.

FAQ

Q.

What do I need to plumb in a fridge freezer?

A.

For more information, please click the link below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.

Q.

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?

A.

LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

Key Spec

Volume Total (L)

641

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

912x1793x744

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

450

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

F

Compressor Type

InverterLinearCompressor

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

Plumbing

Plumbingrequired

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

ShinySteel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

F

Product Type

MultiDoorAmericanFridgeFreezer

Standard/Counter Depth

Standard

CAPACITY

Volume Total (L)

641

Volume Freezer (L)

273

Volume Refrigerator (L)

368

Volume Chiller Compartment (L)

0

Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

0

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

1793

Height to Top of Case (mm)

1750

Depth without door (mm)

619

Depth with handle (mm)

744

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

912x1793x744

Product Weight (kg)

136

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Internal LED Display

No

Express Freeze

Yes

External LCD Display

No

External LED Display

Touch-88-White

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

ShinySteel

Handle Type

Pocket

Door (Material)

VCM

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Plumbing

Plumbingrequired

Water Only Dispenser

No

Craft ice

No

FEATURES

DoorCooling+

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

Linear Cooling

Yes

Star Rating

****

PERFORMANCE

Climate Class

N-T

Compressor Type

InverterLinearCompressor

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

450

Sound Power (dB)

40

Sound Power (Grade)

C

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Bottle(Wine) Rack

No

Door Basket_Non-transparent

0

Door Basket_Transparent

6

Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

ExtraSpace

Fresh 0 Zone

No

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)

Yes

Refrigerator Light

LED(3)

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes(5)

Vegetable Box

Yes(2)

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Basket_Non-transparent

No

Door Basket_Transparent

Yes(6)

Drawer_Freezer

Yes(6)

Freezer Light

LED(2)

Shelf_Tempered Glass

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091446640

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

EU Energy label 2019(GML945PZ8F)
UK DoC(GML945PZ8F)
UK Energy label 2019(GML945PZ8F)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (GML945PZ8F)
What people are saying

Buy Directly from LG

GML945PZ8F

GML945PZ8F

LG NatureFRESH™ GML945PZ8F Multi-Door Fridge Freezer - Shiny Steel

Product Information Sheet