The biggest culprit for bad smells coming from your Washing Machine is the seal, as it is the place that most mould and dirt builds up because it’s the final barrier to stop your Washing Machine, leading to high moisture levels.

One of the most effective ways to clean your seal is to add 100g of baking soda directly into the drum of your Washing Machine and running it on an empty cycle at 90 degrees Celsius. Once the cycle is finished use a cloth with some warm water and washing up liquid to remove any excess dirt built up under the seal, not released in the wash.

Alternative methods to clean your Washing Machine seal include using white vinegar and a cotton bud or cautiously using bleach round the seal.

5.Front Loading Washing Machine Exterior

To keep the exterior of your Washing Machine you can use a variety of different products. One of the simplest ways is to use an antibacterial spray or white vinegar on the exterior and wipe it down with a cloth to get rid of any dirt or germs.

If you have a stainless steel exterior Washing Machine, such as the LG F4V710STSA, you may want to invest in a stainless-steel spray so that you can ensure you get the smoothest finish with no unwanted marks or spray residue.

6. Top Loading Washing Machine

If you are wondering how to clean a top loading Washing Machine, the same rules generally apply as they would to a front loading machine. Simply set your Washing Machine to the highest and hottest water setting and add in four cups of white vinegar (more on this later), and start a cycle. Once the Washing Machine is filled up and barely started, pause it and allow the water and white vinegar to soak the drum for an hour. When the first rinse cycle has ended, pour in a cup of baking soda and turn your top loader back on for one more powerful cycle with the hottest settings. And when that’s done, leave the top open to let it air dry.





10 essential Washing Machine cleaning tips

1. Invest in white vinegar and baking soda for your cleaning supplies

White vinegar and bicarb will become staples of your cleaning artillery and they have multiple uses across the machine, the dispenser and the drum - both products can also help to eliminate odours and get rid of any unwanted mould in your machine.

2.Use washing up liquid or dishwasher soap to keep on top of mould and mildew

Using soapy water and a cloth is a quick fix to keep on top of any dirt and mould that builds up as a result of excess moisture in the seal. This can save you from further work down the line having to deep clean the seal.

3. Avoid overusing bleach in the machine

Bleach when used in excess can damage the machine so it's important to make sure that you are not overusing it when cleaning. What’s more it can be difficult to fully clear out of the washer, and if you do not empty it properly it could lead to damage in your clothes.

4. Make sure to clean your machine regularly

It's advisable to clean your machine at least twice a year, and more regularly can be beneficial. If you keep on top of your machine cleaning, you can prevent damage to your machine and keep it performing at optimal capacity.

5. Use your laundry detergent to clean your machine

If you do not have any cleaning products to hand one way to clean your machine is using your normal laundry detergent on the longest cycle available. Especially using biological detergent can help keep your machine clean as the active enzymes in it help to break down any dirt or bacteria.

6.See if you Washing Machine has a cleaning cycle setting

All our LG Washing Machines have a TubClean setting which you can enable to keep your machine clean. Please check for more information on how to get the most out of TubClean.

7. Use Sodium Percarbonate to get rid of any bad smells

Sodium percarbonate, sometimes called ‘laundry bleach’ or ‘oxygen bleach’ is another way that you can alleviate bad smells in your machine. The benefit of sodium percarbonate is that it is stronger that baking soda but it is safer to use than liquid bleach, as it eliminates most of the risks that come with using sodium hyperchlorite.

8. White Vinegar or Washing Machine Tablets can eliminate limescale build up

If you live in an area that has hard water or you frequently see a limescale build up in your machine, using these anti-limescale solutions can help protect your machine for longer and as a result protect your laundry from any discolouration that comes as a result.

9. Stop smells by regularly airing out your machine

You can stop your Washing Machine from producing bad smells by airing out the dispenser drawer and the drum. This helps stop the moisture build up that causes mould and mildew which are often responsible for the bad smells coming from your machine.

10. Buy your cleaning products in bulk

To save on money and time, invest in your cleaning products in bulk. This way you can get more for your money and have a long-lasting cleaning supply.



