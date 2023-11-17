Carbon neutrality is about balancing CO2 emissions

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is actively defining what net-zero officially means

Selected LG product lines have earned sustainability certifications from international and local authorities

We are also striving to attain 100% renewable energy on LG grounds, among other activities

At LG, we understand that it’s vital to protect our planet while we still can. Practically speaking, that means minding the amount of carbon we use when we produce (and, at the end of their useful life, dispose of) the LG electronics you know and love. Through the “Better Life Plan 2030” initiative, LG is conquering a series of ESG-specific targets to reach carbon-neutral status by 2030. But before we dive into how we plan to achieve this ambitious target, let’s break down the details.





Carbon neutrality explained There are many buzzwords surrounding sustainability and the global impact of greenhouse gases. Carbon neutrality is one of the most common, but what does it actually mean?

What is carbon neutrality?

We’ve set ourselves the challenge of being ‘carbon neutral’ by 2030. This means that the amount of CO2 released into the atmosphere as a result of our activities (going right back through our supply chain) will be balanced by an equal amount of CO2 being removed from the atmosphere. For businesses like ours, this involves either reducing our carbon emissions or investing in carbon-offsetting activities, such as investing in renewable energy. We plan to achieve carbon neutrality through various measures, including introducing energy-efficient facilities and carbon emission curtailment devices throughout our production process. Alongside this, we continuously secure carbon credits through the Clean Development Mechanism project, as well as contributing to improving greenhouse gas output via our business solutions, such as high-efficiency refrigerators and Energy Management Systems, which expand the use of renewable energy.

Carbon neutrality explained What is net-zero? While carbon neutrality means balancing CO2 emissions with CO2 removal, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is in the process of stabilising the full definition of net-zero status. This will greatly affect how organisations and individually around the world define the impact of their own greenhouse gas emissions.





Why are these targets important?

The targets we’ve set ourselves are contributing to the goal set at the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit global warming to no more than a 1.5 degrees Celsius rise in global temperatures above pre-industrial levels.

If this threshold is exceeded, extreme weather such as drought, heatwaves and heavy rainfall will all become more frequent—increasing the risk of disease, impacting food production and affecting water supply to vast swathes of the world’s population. This is why it’s so important that we do what we can to improve the impact of LG and our products on the planet. Individuals can make small changes, such as monitoring daily TV usage with a smart mobile app like LG ThinQ. But, ultimately, companies need to take responsibility for their own emissions and whole industries will need to change their way of doing things in order to meet this target. Read on to learn more about how LG is addressing this key issue.

The future of sustainability in consumer electronics We’re already making progress towards our goal of carbon neutrality by 2030 by securing certified emissions standards and producing more energy-efficient products that are proven to improve greenhouse gas emissions effectively. Let’s look at some of the things we’re doing to make that happen.

Investing in pollution reduction projects From planting trees in Spain to promoting e-waste reduction in South Korea, we’re taking widespread measures to improve emissions across all our business operations.1 We’re proud to have joined RE100, a global initiative that advocates for businesses to switch to 100% renewable energy for all their electricity requirements. We plan to get there by gradually increasing our reliance on renewable sources such as solar and wind power, with an aim to reach 100% renewable source by 2050.

Minimising our impact to achieve carbon neutrality Of course, there’s more to our environmental impact than CO2 emissions. There are lots of other activities efforts that also contribute to our carbon neutrality goals, from developing globally and locally certified fridge freezers to including energy-saving modes on smart LG TV models. It all starts by designing products that are better for the environment, both in terms of their innovative technologies and in the materials used to make them.

Certifiably sustainable product lines On-site operations and packaging are important pieces of LG’s sustainability puzzle. Our product development process is also critical. LG has earned multiple energy-efficiency and ecological certificates for qualified models, such as our TÜV-certified dryers and Carbon Trust-earning SIGNATURE washing machine.



Energy-efficiency certifications Selected LG home appliances meet a variety of local and international efficiency certifications. For instance, a variety of LG dryer models in Germany are certified by TÜV Rheinland with a Green Product Mark.2 This symbol stands for different sustainability measures related to chemical content, recycling, environmental impact assessment and more.



Air quality certifications Achieving carbon neutrality starts at the source—and ends with the air we breathe. Conscious consumption and production impacts the environment as a whole, including the air we breathe. In the UK, multiple vacuum and washing machine models have been vetted by Allergy UK BAF for their ability to improve allergenic chemicals in indoor environments.3 In short, shoppers across Europe can keep an eye out for these icons to quickly identify LG's respective products.



More sustainable manufacturing materials Overall, we aim to recycle 300 tonnes of plastic each year. Recently, one of LG’s 65-inch OLED panels received the prestigious Product Carbon Footprint Certification from the Carbon Trust.4 Furthermore, we’ve achieved a 6% increase in the use of recycled materials for ten types of plastic, and aim to lead the industry in recycling e-waste by working on ways to improve the design of our existing products with eco-friendliness in mind. We also have a Global Take-Back and Recycling Policy for e-waste, designed to help conserve natural resources by recycling electronics when they reach the end of their useful life.

Transition to eco-friendly packaging It’s not just the products themselves that need to be kinder to the environment—it’s also the packaging they come in. Our packaging has reduced paper use by 85 tonnes a year and Styrofoam by 19 tonnes a year.5 We even donated about 400 boxes to zoos in 2021 for animals to play with! Efforts like these helped us to earn Intertek’s Verified Recycled Content certification for selected LG TV product lines.

100% renewable energy usage Ultimately, we’re aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by making a complete switch to renewable energy by 2050. In North America, our production and logistics processes and offices already use 100% renewable energy. Our PPA is with GS EPS, a Korean power generation company, and it will involve the installation of a solar power station on our integrated production building at LG Smart Park in Changwon, South Korea.6 This will occupy an area equivalent to three soccer fields! Not only that, but at our manufacturing site in Noida, India, we’re installing solar modules with a 3.2 MW capacity that will also power our administrative office. Through these efforts, we aim to have 100% of LG workplaces around the world using entirely renewable energy by 2050.7