Our Stories

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Over The Years
Take a look back at LG's remarkable journey through time, from its history to groundbreaking innovations in technology today. From humble beginnings, find out more about our origins and explore how it continues to shape the world of technology today, both pushing boundaries and enhancing lives.