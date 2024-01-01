Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
  Soundbar offer - 50% off selected Soundbars with this TV.

Front view of 75QNED99T9B with text of LG QNED 8K MiniLED, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

It's all about the new QNED

Crisp colour and clarity on colossal LG QNED.
Our new chipset and dimming zones perfect contents so every pixel stays razor sharp.

LG QNED MiniLED QNED99 screen featuring a colorful artwork.

*Screen image simulated.

Explore LG QNED's new innovations

The alpha 9 AI Processor 8K Gen7 is shown with green light emanating from underneath. A red, yellow and purple spiral shape is shown between the words "Upgradeable webOS" and "webOS Re:New Program". LG QNED89, QNED90 and QNED99 TVs are shown in order from left to right. Each TV shows a colorful splash and the words "Ultra Big TV" are shown above the TVs.
alpha 9 AI Processor 8K Gen7

Top-tier QNED powered by 11 years of OLED technology

Incredibly intelligent immersion. Our alpha 9 AI Processor 8K Gen7 auto-optimizes audio and picture to sync to you.

LG's alpha 9 AI Processor 8K Gen7 with green light emanating underneath, and colorful circuit board lines branching off the AI Processor.

*Screen image simulated.

Intelligence that refines the QNED experience

LG TV mounted on a wall in a living room with a guitar player on the screen, as concentric circle graphics representing sound waves, and the words "AI Customization" top left. A woman crouching outside on a sunny day in front of trees and a blue sky, and the words "AI Picture Pro" top left. LG TV with sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space, and the word "AI Sound Pro" top left.
AI Customisation

Syncs with how you watch

A gallery featuring 6 images of hot air balloons in the sky are shown. Two images are selected. Next, a gallery featuring 6 images of people blowing bubbles appears. 2 more are selected. A black screen appears with a pink and purple loading icon. A mystical landscape appears, and refinements appear gradually from left to right.

A picture tailored to your taste

Select your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.

LG TV mounted on a wall in a living room with a guitar player shown on the screen. Concentric circle graphics representing sound waves.

AI Acoustic Tuning

The optimal audio fits your space

Select your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.

Intelligence that's bright in any light

Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.

LG TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in nighttime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Night

LG TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in daytime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Day

AI Picture Pro

Feel authentic realism in every frame

AI powers crisp clarity and colour

Make every scene a masterpiece. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro intelligently refines brightness and contrast within the frame, while AI Super Upscaling uses deep-learning algorithms to enhance content in real-time so everything you watch looks astonishingly crisp.

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85 feature AI Picture Pro and AI Super Upscaling.

**Models with the alpha 9 / alpha 8 processor (QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and 86NANO80) feature Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro.

***AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

****Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

AI Sound Pro

Hear every detail of the soundscape

LG TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

Lifelike audio soars through your space

Hear every breath and beat, as the 9.1.2 virtual surround sound system fills your space with rich, soundstage quality audio.

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Impactful sound resonates

AI processor refinements give your sound a dynamic boost packed with power.

LG TV showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the space.

Sound suits whatever you watch

Adaptive Sound Control balances the audio according to the genre in real-time for rich clarity.

*Screen images simulated.

**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.

***Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

webOS Re:New Program logo is against a black background with a yellow and orange, purple circular sphere at the bottom.

webOS Re:New Program

The latest webOS for 5 years

Stay up to date with handy features and technologies through 4 promised webOS upgrades over 5 years.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of 4 webOS upgrades over five years.

**The five-year upgrade threshold for the webOS Re:New Program is the global launch of a new product.

***The first upgrade to webOS will occur two years from the time of purchase.

****Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the current version at point of purchase.

*****Upgrades are available for 2022 release models including all OLED and 8K QNEDs, and models released after 2023 include UHD, NanoCell, QNED and OLED.

******Features are subject to change and some feature, application, and service updates may vary by model.

webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Cards.

webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Applied to OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.

****A total of 4 upgrades will be provided in the 5 year period, and the schedule may vary depending on the region or country.

*****Screen images simulated.

Ultra Big TV

Awe-inspiring scale captivates you

Ultimate immersion from life-size entertainment. See all your content on an ultra-big display and enjoy unparalleled clarity and scale for watching, playing, or exercising.

A family in a living room with an ultra big LG TV mounted on the wall, with an ocean scene including coral and a turtle on the screen.

*QNED99 and QNED90 feature Gallery Design.

**QNED99, QNED90, QNED85 and QNED80 come in a maximum of 86 inches.

***Applied models may vary by region.

LG TV showing an exotic bird with trees on the screen, and the colors from the screen and "8K" in white reflecting below the LG TV.

Lifelike 8K

See the smallest details come to life

Experience unbeatable clarity and depth with the full power of 8K.

*8K is only available on QNED99.

Precision Dimming Pro+

Precise backlight reveals pitch black and peak brights

See every scene in true-to-life clarity. Precision dimming technology controls over hundreds of dimming blocks to produce the sharpest possible picture, reduce unwanted halo, and reveal hidden details.

*QNED99, QNED90, and QNED89 feature Precision Dimming Technology.

**QNED99 features Precision Dimming Pro+.

QNED colour

See bright and lush colours burst to life

Be mesmerized by incredibly rich colours, even more vivid than the world around you.

colour particles are bursting on the screen, then the pixels slowly change into a close-up of a wall painted with a colourful pattern on the screen on LG TV.

*QNED99 and QNED90 feature QNED Colour Pro and 100% Colour Volume.

**Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent to or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as certified independently by Intertek.

Gallery Design

Display a masterpiece on your wall

Display your TV like a work of art. The slim design sits flush with the wall, so your screen blends seamlessly into your space.

LG TV mounted flat against the wooden wall with its paired soundbar. LG TV mounted with soundbar against the grey wall in wooden floored modern living room displaying colorful works of art on screen. An angled perspective of a living room with marbled floor and LG TV mounted against the beige colored wall displaying aerial view of tropical ocean and a boat on it.

*QNED99 and QNED90 feature Gallery Design.

**QNED99 and QNED90 come in a maximum of 86 inches.

***Applied models may vary by region.

Perfect Fit with LG Audio

The outstanding soundbar worthy of the LG QNED

Synergy Bracket

Brilliant sound stays brilliantly hidden

With the Synergy Bracket, the matching S70TY soundbar can be easily installed and perfectly matches your QNED TV.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

**Synergy Bracket comes with a 1-pole stand or 2-pole stand, which may differ by country/product.

A remote control pointed at an LG TV showing settings on the right side of the screen.

WOW Interface

Simplicity at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface on LG TV for simple soundbar control, like modes, profiles, and handy features.

LG TV and LG soundbar mounted on the wall in a living room and bright shape graphics all around the room.

WOW Orchestra

Every picture is perfectly on pitch

WOW Orchestra brings the unique sound of your LG Soundbar and LG QNED together in synergy.

LG TV and LG soundbar mounted on the wall with a white Wi-Fi symbol graphic in the middle.

WOWCAST Built-in

Watch your TV with zero mess in sight.

Break up with wires and hear the full potential of your LG Soundbar's audio quality with WOWCAST.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

****Soundbar Control Compatible TVs: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 and QNED80.

*****Orchestra Sound Compatible TVs: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85.

******Wireless Soundcast Compatible TVs: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85.

*******QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 models of 80 inches and higher can be matched with S90TY, S90TR and S70.

Dive into movie thrills and gaming skills

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

Authentic movie scenes burst into life

Transform movie night. Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture comes together with the support of FILMMAKER MODE™ to preserve the director's intention, optimizing the picture quality while ensuring no distortion or over-processing.

A man in a dark editing studio looking at an LG TV displaying the film 'Killers of the Flower Moon'. The in-image text reads," For home viewing, every film should be seen in filmmaker mode." followed by "Martin Scorsese, Director, Killers of the Flower Moon" underneath. The Killers of the Flower Moon logo, Apple TV logo, and the words "Coming soon" are below.

*Screen images simulated.

**FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

True Cinema Experience

Enjoy full-scale visuals and audio from your sofa

Transform how you watch your favorite movies. Dolby Atmos produces spatial sound to draw you in even deeper, while HDR10 Pro ensures colors look rich and vivid.

A living room facing front. An opaque, white dome across the room and bright circle graphics surround the room. Dolby Atoms logo in the bottom left corner.

*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard 'HDR10'.

Advanced Gameplay

Set your sights on colossal victories

Play stays smooth at high-speed with FreeSync and VRR, while easy settings make victory a cinch.

A blurry scene of a car driving fast in a racing game. The scene is refined, resulting in smooth and clear action. FreeSync Premium logo and VRR logo in the top right corner.

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85 feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium and VRR.

**QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and QNED80 feature GeForce NOW, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC, and HGiG.

***VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.

****HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*****Support for HGiG may vary by country.

Controls right where you need them

Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.

A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on. 

**Screen images simulated.

Access to all your favorite games

Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.

A Boosteroid home screen image showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". A GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails in right.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.

***Boosteroid subscription may be required.

Print

Key Spec

  • Display Type

    8K QNED MiniLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    QNED Colour Pro

  • Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 8K Gen7

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    60W

  • Speaker System

    4.2 channel

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1665 x 958 x 29.5

  • TV Weight without Stand

    38.2

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    8K QNED MiniLED

  • Display Resolution

    8K (7,680 x 4,320)

  • Backlight Type

    Mini LED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    QNED Colour Pro

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

  • EAN Code (Barcode)

    8806084568823

GAMING

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes

AUDIO

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • Audio Output

    60W

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    4.2 channel

CONNECTIVITY

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    x3

  • CI Slot

    1ea

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

  • USB Input

    3ea (v 3.0 1ea / v2.0 2ea)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 8K Gen7

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • AI Upscaling

    α9 AI Super Upscaling 8K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, APS(Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • Dimming Technology

    Precision Dimming Pro+

  • Motion

    Motion Pro

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Amazon Alexa

    Yes (Built-in)

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes (supported languages vary by country - Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Greek, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Swedish)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1665 x 958 x 29.5

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    400 x 400

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    57.0

  • TV Weight with Stand

    46.4

  • TV Weight without Stand

    38.2

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    380 x 370

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1820 x 1115 x 253

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1665 x 1030 x 370

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Power Cable

    Yes (TV Attached)

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

