About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Dàn lạnh âm trần cánh gió kép

Dàn lạnh âm trần cánh gió kép của LG cung cấp luồng không khí rộng hơn với hai cánh gió riêng rẽ. Cho dù lắp đặt dàn lạnh ở đâu, bạn cũng có thể tùy chỉnh luồng không khí với khả năng điều khiển góc chi tiết.

Luồng khí tùy chỉnh với cánh gió kép đổi mới

Luồng khí tùy chỉnh với cánh gió kép đổi mới

Dàn lạnh âm trần cánh gió kép của LG sử dụng 2 cánh gió riêng để cung cấpluồng không khí tùy chỉnh cho mọi môi trường.

Tính năng
Tính năng
Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Tại sao chọn Cánh gió kép?

Bao phủ không gian rộng hơn

Thổi gió xa hơn

Luồng khí đa dạng hơn

Luồng gió tùy chỉnh

Cho dù lắp đặt ở đâu, Dàn lạnh cánh gió kép của LG tạo ra luồng không khí tối ưu

Chế độ năng lượng

Chế độ năng lượng

Đạt được nhiệt độ mục tiêu nhanh hơn

Luồng gió gián tiếp

Luồng gió gián tiếp

Ngăn không khí từ thiết bị thổi trực tiếp vào. bạn

Xoay lên & xuống

Xoay lên & xuống

Duy trì nhiệt độ đồng đều trong mọi không gian

Luồng gió gián tiếp

Luồng gió gián tiếp

Có thể thổi xa đến 5m mà không cần các thành phần bổ sung

Quản lý bởi LG ThinQ™

Bạn có thể giám sát và điều khiển Dàn lạnh cánh gió kép thông qua thiết bị di động để tiết kiệm năng lượngvà đảm bảo chất lượng không khí tốt hơn

Quản lý bởi LG ThinQ™

Cảm biến thông minh

Nhiệt độ sàn

Đảm bảo luồng không khí mạnh mẽ cho đến khi đạt được nhiệt độ mong muốn ngay cả trên sàn nhà
*Bạn có thể mua Cảm biến nhiệt độ sàn dưới dạng tùy chọn

Phát hiện con người

Bằng cách phát hiện vị trí của người, chức năng Phát hiện con người sẽ điều chỉnh luồng không khí và tự động tắt khi không gian không có người. *Bạn có thể mua Cảm biến con người dưới dạng tùy chọn

Dàn lạnh âm trần mới với tính năng lọc không khí

Dàn lạnh loại âm trần của LG có trang bị chức năng lọc không khí. Hệ thống cung cấp giải pháp cho vấn đề bụi siêu mịn gây hại cho cơ thể chúng ta. Đây là sản phẩm hiệu suất cao, có chứng nhận CAC*, mang đến không khí trong sạch, mát mẻ cho không gian rộng lớn của bạn.

Dàn lạnh âm trần mới với tính năng lọc không khí

*Chứng nhận Điều hòa Không khí, Hiệp hội Làm sạch Không khí Hàn Quốc kiểm tra nghiêm ngặt chức năng làm sạch không khí của các sản phẩm điều hòa không khí và chứng nhận sản phẩm đáng tin cậy.

Lọc không khí cho không gian trong nhà lành mạnh hơn

Lọc không khí cho không gian trong nhà lành mạnh hơn

Hệ thống lọc không khí 5 bước mạnh mẽ loại bỏ mùi, vi trùng và bụi mịn PM 1.0 vô hình. Bộ lọc này có thể làm sạch bằng nước, cho phép sử dụng bán vĩnh viễn.

*Bạn có thể mua Bộ lọc không khí dưới dạng tùy chọn.

Tiết Kiệm Điện Năng

Tiết Kiệm Điện Năng

Lưới tản nhiệt rộng hơn hút được nhiều không khí hơn, bộ trao đổ inhiệt mở rộng sưởi ấm hoặc làm mát không khí hiệu quả, và cuối cùng, quạt tăng cường thổi ra nhiều không khí hơn một cách mạnh mẽ

2020_DUAL-Vane-Cassette_LG.COM

*So sánh với mẫu dàn lạnh âm trần 4 chiều trước đó

Hình ảnh một người đàn ông cầm điện thoại thông minh có trang web LG trên màn hình.

Yêu cầu mua hàng

Vui lòng gửi yêu cầu mua hàng để biết thêm thông tin về sản phẩm và chúng tôi sẽ sớm liên hệ với bạn.

Yêu cầu mua hàng Tìm hiểu thêm
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 