Dòng TR3BF

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Hỗ trợ

Tài nguyên

Tìm đại lý

Dòng TR3BF

75TR3BF-B

Dòng TR3BF

(3)

Tương tác thực sự đưa mọi người lại với nhau

Tương tác thực sự đưa mọi người lại với nhau

Cảm ứng đa điểm & Viết1

TRẢI NGHIỆM CẢM ỨNG VÀ VIẾT ĐÍCH THỰC

Cảm ứng đa điểm & Viết

Dòng TR3BF/G có thể sử dụng đồng thời tới 20 điểm cảm ứng. Chức năng này mang đến trải nghiệm viết bảng sống động như thật và giúp cộng tác dễ dàng hơn nhiều.

Nâng cấp ScreenShare Pro1

DỄ DÀNG KẾT NỐI & CHIA SẺ

Nâng cấp ScreenShare Pro

Với ScreenShare Pro mới được nâng cấp, cho phép hiển thị tối đa sáu màn hình chia sẻ hoặc một tệp trên màn hình theo thời gian thực, sản phẩm đã nâng cao khả năng sử dụng bằng cách cho phép người dùng chia sẻ phản chiếu Chromecast trên cùng một mạng mà không cần bất kỳ ứng dụng nào.

 

Air Class1

DỄ DÀNG KẾT NỐI & CHIA SẺ

Air Class

Air Class hỗ trợ kết nối tối đa 30 sinh viên và cung cấp các cuộc họp tương tác cho tất cả các thiết bị di động trên cùng một mạng, cung cấp nhiều công cụ như bỏ phiếu, trả lời và chia sẻ tài liệu dự án.

DPM (Quản lý Nguồn Màn hình)2

TRẢI NGHIỆM THÂN THIỆN VỚI NGƯỜI DÙNG

DPM (Quản lý Nguồn Màn hình)

Bằng cách kích hoạt chức năng DPM, bạn có thể thiết lập màn hình chỉ bật khi có tín hiệu đầu vào, cho phép quản lý nguồn điện hiệu quả hơn.

 

Nâng cấp Chú thích1

TRẢI NGHIỆM THÂN THIỆN VỚI NGƯỜI DÙNG

Nâng cấp Chú thích

Ở chế độ công cụ chú thích, các chức năng 'Hoàn tác' và 'Làm lại' mang đến trải nghiệm người dùng nâng cao. (Công cụ chú thích có thể sử dụng trên bất kỳ nguồn nào.)

Trình duyệt WebTrình duyệt Web1

TRẢI NGHIỆM THÂN THIỆN VỚI NGƯỜI DÙNG

Trình duyệt WebTrình duyệt Web

Dòng TR3BF/G hỗ trợ trình duyệt web trong hệ điều hành Android, vì vậy bạn có thể tìm kiếm trên web dễ dàng và nhanh chóng mà không cần kết nối với máy tính để bàn bên ngoài.

Tất cả trong một1

TRẢI NGHIỆM THÂN THIỆN VỚI NGƯỜI DÙNG

Tất cả trong một

Dòng TR3BF/G tích hợp cả hệ điều hành Android và ứng dụng Miễn phí vào SoC hiệu suất cao mà không cần PC.

Khe cắm OPS tích hợp1

BẢO MẬT & TƯƠNG THÍCH

Khe cắm OPS tích hợp

Dòng TR3BF/G hỗ trợ các khe cắm OPS, cho phép bạn dễ dàng và thuận tiện gắn máy tính để bàn OPS ở mặt sau của bảng kỹ thuật số mà không cần kết nối với máy tính để bàn bên ngoài, mang đến cho bạn các chức năng mở rộng hơn.

Thẻ Google CTS*1
BẢO MẬT & TƯƠNG THÍCH

Thẻ Google CTS*

Màn hình tương tác LG đã nhận được sự phê duyệt Bộ kiểm tra tương thích của Google, đó là Kiểm tra Tương thích Ứng dụng và API Android, vào tháng 8 năm 2019. Phê duyệt CTS này đảm bảo rằng Màn hình tương tác LG hỗ trợ hoạt động ổn định trên hệ điều hành Android.

* Phê duyệt CTS được áp dụng cho 65, 75, 86".

Chặn USB1

BẢO MẬT & TƯƠNG THÍCH

Chặn USB

Chế độ Chặn USB giúp bảo mật và ngăn chặn dữ liệu được sao chép vào các thiết bị trái phép từ sớm, điều này rất cần thiết để được sử dụng trong không gian nơi bảo mật có ý nghĩa rất quan trọng.

Chế độ Bảo mật1
BẢO MẬT & TƯƠNG THÍCH

Chế độ Bảo mật

Chế độ bảo mật chặn nội dung trái phép được hiển thị thông qua chức năng chia sẻ màn hình trong các thiết bị khác nhau. Các ứng dụng được tải sẵn liên quan đến màn hình chia sẻ sẽ bị ẩn khỏi menu. Chế độ bảo mật vô hiệu hóa các tùy chọn phản chiếu màn hình cho SSP (Screen Share Pro). Chức năng này giúp ngăn chặn truy cập trái phép vào IDB của bạn.
In

Tất cả thông số

TẤM NỀN MÀN HÌNH

  • Kích thước màn hình (Inch)

    75

  • Công nghệ tấm nền

    IPS

  • Loại chiếu sáng nền

    Trực tiếp

  • Tỷ lệ màn hình

    16:9

  • Độ phân giải gốc

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Tốc độ làm mới

    60Hz

  • Độ sáng

    370nit (Typ., without Glass)

  • Tỷ lệ tương phản

    1,100:1

  • CR động

    KHÔNG

  • Gam màu

    NTSC 68%

  • Góc xem (Ngang x Dọc)

    178º x 178º

  • Độ sâu màu (Số màu)

    1,07 tỷ màu

  • Thời gian phản hồi

    8ms (G to G)

  • Xử lý bề mặt (Phủ mờ)

    Haze 25%

  • Tuổi thọ

    30.000 giờ (Tối thiểu)

  • Số giờ hoạt động (Giờ/ngày)

    16/7

  • HIển thị trang dọc/ Ngang

    KHÔNG / CÓ

KẾT NỐI

  • HDMI Vào

    CÓ (3ea)

  • HDMI In (Phiên bản HDCP)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP Vào

    KHÔNG

  • DVI-D Vào

    KHÔNG

  • RGB Vào

  • Âm thanh vào

  • RS232C Vào

  • RJ45(LAN) Vào

    CÓ (1ea)

  • IR Vào

    KHÔNG

  • USB Vào

    USB3.0 Type A (3ea), USB2.0 Type A (3ea)

  • HDMI Ra

  • DP Ra

    KHÔNG

  • Âm thanh ra

  • USB cảm ứng

    USB2.0 Type B (2ea)

  • Cổng ra loa ngoài

    KHÔNG

  • RS232C Ra

    KHÔNG

  • RJ45(LAN) Ra

    KHÔNG

THÔNG SỐ CƠ HỌC

  • Màu đường viền

    Black

  • Độ rộng viền

    T/R/L/B : 17.7/17.7/17.7/45.7mm

  • Trọng lượng (Màn)

    53.0Kg

  • Trọng lượng đóng gói

    85.0Kg

  • Kích thước màn hình (Ngang x Dọc x Dày)

    1709 x 1020 x 86mm

  • Kích thước thùng carton (Rộng x Cao x Dày)

    1950 x 1266 x 285mm

  • Tay cầm

  • Giao tiếp gắn lắp tiêu chuẩn VESA

    800 x 400 mm

TÍNH NĂNG - PHẦN CỨNG

  • Bộ nhớ trong (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Tích hợp)

  • Cảm biến nhiệt độ

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến độ sáng tự động

    KHÔNG

  • Đèn hiển thị nguồn

  • Thao tác phím trên máy

TÍNH NĂNG - PHẦN MỀM

  • Hình ảnh logo khởi động

    KHÔNG

  • PIP

    KHÔNG

  • PBP

    KHÔNG

  • Chia sẻ màn hình

  • Nhân bản dữ liệu cài đặt

    KHÔNG

  • Crestron Connected

    KHÔNG

  • Tiết kiệm năng lượng thông minh

    KHÔNG

  • Chế độ PM

    KHÔNG

  • Đánh thức từ LAN

    KHÔNG

  • Mạng sẵn sàng

    KHÔNG

  • HDMI-CEC

    KHÔNG

ĐIỀU KIỆN MÔI TRƯỜNG

  • Nhiệt độ hoạt động

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Độ ẩm vận hành

    10 % to 80 %

NĂNG LƯỢNG

  • Nguồn điện

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Loại nguồn điện

    Nguồn tích hợp

CÔNG SUẤT TIÊU THỤ

  • Thông thường

    175W

  • Tối đa

    294W

  • BTU (Đơn vị nhiệt của Anh)

    597 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1003 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Tắt nguồn

    0.5W

ÂM THANH

  • Loa (Tích hợp)

    CÓ (12W x 2)

CHỨNG NHẬN

  • Độ an toàn

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ERP / Energy Star

    CÓ / KHÔNG

TƯƠNG THÍCH OPS

  • Tương thích với loại OPS

    CÓ (Khe cắm)

  • Nguồn OPS Tích hợp

TƯƠNG THÍCH PHẦN MỀM

  • Connected Care

    KHÔNG

NGÔN NGỮ

  • OSD

    English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese

PHỤ KIỆN

  • Cơ bản

    Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

  • Tùy chọn

    KHÔNG

TÍNH NĂNG ĐẶC BIỆT

  • Lớp phủ bảo vệ mạch (Bảng nguồn điện)

TÍNH NĂNG CHUYÊN DỤNG - CHẠM

  • Kích thước đối tượng cảm ứng

    Ø3 mm ↑

  • Thời gian phản hồi (Ứng dụng 'Paint' trên Windows 10 PC)

    10ms ↓

  • Độ chính xác (Thông thường)

    ±1.5mm

  • Giao tiếp

    USB2.0

  • Độ dày kính bảo vệ

    4mm (Anti-Glare)

  • Độ truyền của kính bảo vệ

    0.87

  • Hỗ trợ hệ điều hành

    Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

  • Cảm ứng đa điểm

    Tối đa 20 điểm

TÍNH NĂNG CHUYÊN DỤNG - TẠO BẢNG

  • CPU

    Dual core A73+Dual core A53

  • GPU

    Dual Core Mail G51

  • Bộ nhớ (RAM)

    3GB

  • Lưu trữ

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11a/b/g/n/ac

  • LAN

    Gigabit LAN

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 4.0

  • Phiên bản HĐH (Android)

    Android 8

Để truy cập thêm tài liệu kỹ thuật và tài nguyên, vui lòng ghé thăm Cổng thông tin đối tác B2B của LG.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 