Dòng UT660H

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Hỗ trợ

Tài nguyên

Tìm đại lý

Dòng UT660H

43UT660H0TA

Dòng UT660H

(4)
Hotel TV thiết kế tùy ý với Pro:Centric Smart1

Hotel TV thiết kế tùy ý với Pro:Centric Smart

Dòng sản phẩm UT660H mang
đến Màn hình Ultra HD, ứng dụng tùy biến,
Pro:Centric, phần mềm quản
lý nội dung khách sạn cho
phép bạn dễ dàng tạo nội dung tùy ý.
Giải pháp quản lý khách sạn Pro: Centric1
NỀN TẢNG ỨNG DỤNG PRO:CENTRIC SMART

Giải pháp quản lý khách sạn Pro: Centric

Pro: Centric SMART được tối ưu hóa để tùy chỉnh các dịch vụ trong khách sạn và giao diện khách thông qua hạ tầng cáp IP & RF. Với chất lượng hình ảnh cao, thiết kế tinh xảo và chức năng kết nối tiên tiến, sản phẩm sẽ nâng tầm giải trí trong phòng lên một tầm cao mới và gia tăng sự tiện lợi thông qua các giải pháp công nghệ cao cấp.

* Giao diện người dùng tùy chỉnh có thể khác một chút với thực tế

Ứng dụng máy chủ Pro: Centric1
NỀN TẢNG ỨNG DỤNG PRO:CENTRIC SMART

Ứng dụng máy chủ Pro: Centric

Giờ đây bạn có thể truyền tải nét độc đáo trong khách sạn của mình nhờ các bản mẫu và trang có thể tùy chỉnh của chúng tôi. Pro:Centric cung cấp giải pháp được tùy chỉnh riêng cho phù hợp với hoạt động kinh doanh của bạn.
Giải pháp Pro:Centric Direct1
NỀN TẢNG ỨNG DỤNG PRO:CENTRIC SMART

Giải pháp Pro:Centric Direct

Pro:Centric Direct là hệ thống quản lý nội dung của khách sạn trong đó hỗ trợ các công cụ chỉnh sửa đơn giản và cung cấp nhiều giải pháp khác nhau như dịch vụ 1-click và quản lý từ xa qua mạng IP. Với giải pháp này, người dùng có thể dễ dàng chỉnh sửa giao diện người dùng, cung cấp dịch vụ tùy chỉnh và quản lý hiệu quả tất cả các TV.

* Giao diện người dùng thực tế có thể khác một chút khi thực hiện.
* Khi PCS40OR và PCD 2.0 được sử dụng, sản phẩm sẽ có tính năng PCD ngay cả trong cơ sở hạ tầng RF. Tuy nhiên, cần phải có Wi-Fi để thực hiện các dịch vụ tương tác trong cơ sở hạ tầng RF (Cơ sở hạ tầng RF + không dây)

Đa ngôn ngữ
GIẢI PHÁP QUẢN LÝ PRO:CENTRIC V

Đa ngôn ngữ

Hỗ trợ 39 ngôn ngữ bao gồm tiếng Do Thái, tiếng Ả Rập và tiếng Farsi và căn lề cho ngôn ngữ, giúp cho kỳ nghỉ của lưu khách thoải mái hơn.
Các mẫu cơ bản và dễ dàng
GIẢI PHÁP QUẢN LÝ PRO:CENTRIC V

Các mẫu cơ bản và dễ dàng

Pro:Centric Application (PCA) cung cấp một Mẫu cơ bản và dễ dàng, đưa ra tổng cộng ba mẫu mà khách hàng có thể chọn theo sở thích của mình.
Mẫu và trang có thể tùy chỉnh1
GIẢI PHÁP QUẢN LÝ PRO:CENTRIC V

Mẫu và trang có thể tùy chỉnh

Chọn một mẫu giao diện thay thế dựa trên sở thích của bạn và chỉnh sửa nhiều phần với 40 trang bảng tin bằng công cụ trên web. (Có sẵn tối đa 15 trang /phần)
Lưu trữ đa kênh1
GIẢI PHÁP QUẢN LÝ PRO:CENTRIC V

Lưu trữ đa kênh

Hoạt động của tối đa 8 kênh khách sạn (22 kênh phụ) có thể cung cấp nhiều thông tin và dịch vụ bổ sung.
Lớp phủ chống ăn mòn1
ĐỘ BỀN CỦA SẢN PHẨM

Lớp phủ chống ăn mòn

TV trong khách sạn hoặc khu nghỉ dưỡng không thể tránh khỏi việc tiếp xúc với môi trường có muối, bụi, mạt sắt và độ ẩm trong khi hoạt động, điều này có thể ảnh hưởng đến độ bền sản phẩm theo thời gian. Lớp phủ chống ăn mòn trên bảng mạch nguồn có thể bảo vệ sản phẩm khỏi hơi muối, bụi, v.v..giúp loại bỏ những rủi ro này
Smart TV bởi LG WebOS 4.51
TRẢI NGHIỆM THÂN THIỆN VỚI NGƯỜI DÙNG

Smart TV bởi LG WebOS 4.5

Đây là LG Smart TV với WebOS 4.5. Khám phá các tính năng mới nhất của LG Smart TV và khám phá TV mang đến công nghệ tiên tiến, độ rõ nét vượt trội và màu sắc trung thực.

* Hình ảnh thực tế (Trong màn hình của TV) có thể khác với hình ảnh mô phỏng ở trên

Nhận dạng giọng nói
TRẢI NGHIỆM THÂN THIỆN VỚI NGƯỜI DÙNG

Nhận dạng giọng nói

Từ tương tác mượt mà đến trải nghiệm người dùng ổn định, LG đang tiến thêm một bước để chiếm lĩnh thị trường TV thương mại bằng cách sử dụng công nghệ nhận dạng giọng nói, cho phép người dùng điều khiển TV LG dễ dàng.

* Điều khiển tự nhiên của TV
* Kiểm soát từ máy chủ
* Phải có điều khiển từ xa Magic Motion Remote (được bán riêng)

Soft AP
TRẢI NGHIỆM THÂN THIỆN VỚI NGƯỜI DÙNG

Soft AP

Điểm truy cập mềm (SoftAP) là tính năng Wi-Fi "ảo" sử dụng phần mềm để tạo điểm phát sóng không dây. Phiên bản hiện tại hỗ trợ Chế độ cầu, cho phép người quản lý mạng kiểm soát các thiết bị kết nối

* Phải cài đặt SoftAP trong menu cài đặt sau khi bật TV.
* Không thể sử dụng cùng lúc với tính năng Smart Mirroring/Screen Share.

SmartShare
TRẢI NGHIỆM THÂN THIỆN VỚI NGƯỜI DÙNG

SmartShare

SmartShare giúp người dùng chia sẻ nội dung nhanh hơn. Tính năng này cũng tìm kiếm nội dung mà người dùng muốn để có thể chia sẻ dễ dàng hơn, nhờ đó đơn giản hóa quy trình chia sẻ giữa các thiết bị.
ScreenShare (Chia sẻ màn hình)1
TRẢI NGHIỆM THÂN THIỆN VỚI NGƯỜI DÙNG

ScreenShare (Chia sẻ màn hình)

Kết nối điện thoại thông minh hoặc máy tính xách tay PC với TV qua kết nối Wi-Fi Direct. TV sẽ hiển thị màn hình của thiết bị, và người dùng có thể chia sẻ nội dung và những kỷ niệm của họ cùng nhau.
Đồng bộ âm thanh bluetooth1
TRẢI NGHIỆM THÂN THIỆN VỚI NGƯỜI DÙNG

Đồng bộ âm thanh bluetooth

Tính năng Đồng bộ âm thanh bluetooth để nghe nhạc trên thiết bị di động qua loa của TV nhờ kết nối Bluetooth.

* Hỗ trợ các thiết bị cho Bluetooth Sound Sync: Thiết bị di động sử dụng Android (cao hơn v4.4 KitKat) /iOS

Bật tức thì1
TRẢI NGHIỆM THÂN THIỆN VỚI NGƯỜI DÙNG

Bật tức thì

Hệ thống tải dữ liệu tốc độ cao cho phép người dùng xem được nội dung ngay sau khi bật TV lên.
Menu nhanh
TRẢI NGHIỆM THÂN THIỆN VỚI NGƯỜI DÙNG

Menu nhanh

Tận hưởng giải pháp menu chính dễ dàng của LG. Hiện giờ LG cung cấp Menu nhanh mới (phiên bản 3.0), dễ dàng và thân thiện hơn bao giờ hết.
LAN out với VLAN (Virtual LAN) ID

LAN out với VLAN (Virtual LAN) ID

Nâng cao trải nghiệm kết nối bằng cách khắc phục những hạn chế của không gian. Tính năng này cho phép người dùng quản lý mạng LAN ảo thông qua chức năng LAN out, đặt ID cho từng thiết bị trong menu TV.

* AUX LAN (LAN out) ID: Đặt ID VLAN gán cho các thiết bị bên ngoài kết nối với cổng LAN out. (AUX LAN được sử dụng để gán VLAN ID.)
* VLAN ID: Tạo một nhóm LAN ảo riêng có ID (gắn thẻ).

EzManager1
DỄ CÀI ĐẶT

EzManager

EzManager đưa ra chức năng cài đặt thuận tiện để tự động thiết đặt Pro: Centric TV mà không cần tốn thêm công đặt cấu hình. Tự động cài đặt mất khoảng 1~3 phút trong khi cài đặt thủ công tốn 3~-5 phút.
Nhân bản USB
DỄ CÀI ĐẶT

Nhân bản USB

Nhân bản USB giúp quản lý nhiều màn hình hiệu quả hơn để đạt được vận hành tối ưu. Thay vì thiết lập cho từng màn hình, kỹ thuật viên có thể sao chép dữ liệu sang một USB của một màn hình, sau đó dữ liệu sẽ được gửi tới các màn hình khác qua một trình bổ trợ USB.
Pro: Idiom

Pro: Idiom

Ngăn ngừa các hành vi sao chép nội dung trái phép với DRM (Digital Right Management - Quản lý Bản quyền Kỹ thuật số)

In

Tất cả thông số

THÔNG TIN

  • Phân loại

    Pro:Centric Smart

THIẾT KẾ

  • Tên công cụ

    UM73

  • Kiểu chân đỡ

    UM73

  • Màu mặt trước

    Ceramic Black

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

  • HDR_HLG (Dải tần sáng hỗn hợp)

AUDIO (ÂM THANH)

  • Loa (Âm thanh ra)

    20W

  • Chỉnh âm thanh AI

    CÓ (Sẵn sàng, cần MMR)

  • LG Sound Sync

MÀN HÌNH

  • Kích thước (Inch)

    43

  • Độ phân giải

    4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)

  • Độ sáng (Thông thường)

    300 nit

HỆ THỐNG PHÁT SÓNG

  • Kỹ thuật số

    DVB-T2/C

  • Tương tự (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletext (Teletext tự động)

GIẢI PHÁP KHÁCH SẠN

  • Pro:Centric Smart

  • webRTC (Truyền thông thời gian thực)

  • Pro:Centric Direct

  • Pro:Centric V

  • Máy chủ Pro:Centric

  • Menu nhanh (Cổng có thể tùy chỉnh)

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

CHỨC NĂNG THÔNG MINH

  • Phiên bản webOS

    webOS 4.5

  • Trình duyệt Web

  • Tương thích Magic Remote

    CÓ (Sẵn sàng)

  • Wi-Fi

  • Bluetooth

  • Soft AP

  • Chia sẻ màn hình

  • QUAY SỐ

  • Phát âm thanh Bluetooth

  • Nhận dạng giọng nói (Độc lập/Giải pháp)

  • Internet vạn vật

TÍNH NĂNG KHÁCH SẠN

  • EzManager

  • Nhân bản USB

  • Đánh thức từ RF

  • WOL

  • SNMP

  • Chẩn đoán

    CÓ (IP Từ xa)

  • HTNG-CEC (Phiên bản)

    CÓ (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Phiên bản)

    CÓ (1.4)

  • IR Ra

    CÓ (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Đa mã hồng ngoại

  • Chế độ khách sạn / PDM / Menu cài đặt

  • Video chào mừng

  • Màn hình chào mừng (Hình ảnh bật lên)

  • Chèn hình ảnh

  • Bản đồ một kênh

  • Ngõ ra loa ngoài / Line ra

    CÓ (Đầu ra Loa ngoài)

  • Bật tức thì

  • Thẻ V-Lan

  • Chế độ khóa

    CÓ (Hạn chế)

  • Tương thích RJP (Bộ Ngõ vào từ xa)

  • Cổng ra nguồn bên ngoài

  • Lớp phủ bảo vệ

  • Chế độ tiết kiệm năng lượng

CHỨC NĂNG ĐỂ DỌC (BỆNH VIỆN)

  • Chế độ tai nghe tại cơ sở y tế

CHỨC NĂNG ĐỂ DỌC (DOANH NGHIỆP/BÁN LẺ)

  • RTC (Đồng hồ thời gian thực)

  • Hẹn giờ đồng bộ NTP

  • BEACON

ĐẶC ĐIỂM CƠ HỌC

  • Tương thích VESA

    200 x 200 mm

  • Khóa Kensington

KÍCH THƯỚC/TRỌNG LƯỢNG

  • Kích thước khi có chân đỡ (Rộng x Cao x Dày)

    973 x 623 x 216 mm

  • Kích thước khi vận chuyển (Rộng x Cao x Dày)

    1060 x 660 x 152 mm

  • Kích thước không có chân đỡ (Rộng x Cao x Dày)

    973 x 572 x 85.0 mm

  • Độ rộng đường viền (Trái/Phải/Trên/Dưới, Đường viền nổi)

    15.5/15.5/15.5/21.7 mm

  • Trọng lượng khi vận chuyển

    10.2 kg

  • Độ rộng đường viền (Trái/Phải/Trên/Dưới, Đường viền chìm)

    14.0/14.0/14.0/20.2 mm

  • Trọng lượng khi có chân đỡ

    8.1 kg

  • Trọng lượng không có chân đỡ

    8 kg

THÔNG SỐ CÔNG SUẤT

  • Nguồn điện (Vôn, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Công suất tiêu thụ (Tối đa)

    126W

  • Công suất tiêu thụ (Thông thường)

    101W

  • Công suất tiêu thụ ở chế độ chờ

    Dưới 0,5W

TIÊU CHUẨN

  • Độ an toàn

    CB

  • EMC

    CE

PHỤ KIỆN

  • Loại điều khiển từ xa

    S-Con / MMR (Tùy chọn)

  • Cáp nguồn

    CÓ (1.5M, loại góc)

TIÊU CHUẨN (EU_NHÃN CŨ(~`21.3))

  • ErP Class

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Công suất tiêu thụ khi bật

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Tỷ lệ độ sáng (%)

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Mức tiêu thụ trung bình hàng năm (kWh)

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

TIÊU CHUẨN (EU_NHÃN MỚI(`21.3~))

  • Cấp độ SDR

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Chế độ SDR bật

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Cấp độ HDR

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Chế độ HDR bật

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

KẾT NỐI

  • HDMI Vào

    CÓ (2ea)

  • USB (Phiên bản)

    CÓ (2ea / 2.0)

  • RF In

    CÓ (1ea)

  • AV In

  • Thành phần vào (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)

  • Âm thanh kỹ thuật số ra (Quang)

  • Cổng ra Loa ngoài (giắc cắm điện thoại 3,5mm)

  • Đầu ra tai nghe

  • Khe cắm CI

    CÓ (CI+ 1.4)

  • RJ45 (Mục đích sử dụng)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9 chân / Giắc cắm điện thoại)

    CÓ (D-Sub 9 chân)

Bạn cần trợ giúp?

Chúng tôi ở đây để hỗ trợ bạn.

Nhận hỗ trợ

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Để truy cập thêm tài liệu kỹ thuật và tài nguyên, vui lòng ghé thăm Cổng thông tin đối tác B2B của LG.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 