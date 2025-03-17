About Cookies on This Site

TV khách sạn 4K UHD với giải pháp Pro:Centric

TV khách sạn 4K UHD với giải pháp Pro:Centric

65UM660H4SG
Hình ảnh mặt trước có hình ảnh bên trong
Hình ảnh mặt trước
Hình ảnh mặt bên góc -15 độ
Hình ảnh mặt bên góc -45 độ
Hình ảnh mặt bên góc -90 độ
Hình ảnh mặt bên góc +45 độ
Hình ảnh mặt bên góc +15 độ
Hình ảnh từ phía trên
Hình được chụp từ phía trên bên phải
Hình ảnh cận cảnh bên dưới
Hình cận cảnh góc trên bên phải

Tính năng chính

  • Độ phân giải: 3.840 x 2.160 (4K UHD)
  • Giải pháp Pro:Centric
  • Google Cast
  • Truyền phát không dây
  • Netflix
  • Trình tối ưu hóa trò chơi
Thêm

TV khách sạn 4K UHD với giải pháp Pro:Centric

TV được treo trên tường trong phòng khách sạn, màn hình TV tươi sáng, rõ nét.

* 65 inch

* Tất cả hình ảnh trên trang này chỉ mang tính chất minh họa.

* Tất cả hình ảnh TV có 2 trụ chỉ áp dụng cho UM660H.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud cải thiện khả năng sử dụng giải pháp CMS của doanh nghiệp và đưa hệ thống lên đám mây, củng cố dịch vụ giải pháp bên thứ ba. Giải pháp cũng có các mẫu thiết kế khác nhau, cải thiện nền tảng thu thập và phân tích dữ liệu với bảng điều khiển đẹp mắt. Ngoài tính năng mới, Nhà sáng tạo Ứng dụng Di động còn cho phép đơn giản hóa quy trình thiết lập dịch vụ hỗ trợ đặc biệt trên thiết bị di động dành cho khách lưu trú. Với chức năng này, khách được đáp ứng yêu cầu ngay lập tức.

Hệ thống quản lý nội dung, Trung tâm đối tác, Chức năng đám mây dựa trên dữ liệu

TV khách sạn của LG hoạt động cùng với
Google Cast

Tận hưởng quyền truy cập nhanh vào thiết bị cá nhân của bạn bằng một mã QR thuận tiện trên TV khách sạn của LG để phát trực tuyến các chương trình OTT yêu thích trên màn hình lớn và trải nghiệm thanh toán an toàn với tính năng tự động xóa thông tin cá nhân để bạn luôn yên tâm. Ngoài ra, với khả năng ghép nối liên tục, bạn chỉ cần kết nối thiết bị một lần và duy trì liên kết trong toàn bộ thời gian lưu trú!

Khách lưu trú trong khách sạn đang sử dụng Google Cast để ghép nối điện thoại thông minh với TV trong phòng và truy cập nội dung.

* Google Cast là nhãn hiệu của Google LLC.

Hoạt động cùng với AirPlay

Với Apple AirPlay, khách lưu trú có thể truyền phát nội dung đến TV khách sạn thông minh LG Pro:Centric ngay từ iPhone hoặc iPad, bất kể xem phim, chương trình từ ứng dụng yêu thích hay chia sẻ nội dung trên thiết bị Apple, bao gồm ảnh, video cá nhân, trò chơi và nhiều nội dung khác. Khách chỉ cần quét mã QR duy nhất hiện trên màn hình sau khi nhận phòng để ghép nối iPhone hoặc iPad trực tiếp với TV trong phòng một cách riêng tư và an toàn trong suốt thời gian lưu trú.

Một vị khách trong khách sạn đang ghép nối iPhone với TV trong phòng thông qua AirPlay.

Dễ dàng truy cập vào ứng dụng Netflix

Trải nghiệm nhiều nội dung video đa dạng từ Netflix trên UM662H với giải pháp Pro:Centric. Tận hưởng sự tiện nghi trong căn phòng cùng một dịch vụ phát trực tuyến cung cấp cho bạn hàng nghìn lựa chọn.

Nội dung khách sạn bao gồm ứng dụng Netflix được hiển thị trên TV trong phòng khách sạn.

* Yêu cầu tư cách thành viên Netflix.

Pro:Centric Direct

Giải pháp quản lý nội dung khách sạn Pro:Centric Direct có các công cụ chỉnh sửa dễ dùng và đơn giản, giúp bạn dễ dàng thực hiện dịch vụ và quản lý từ xa qua mạng IP chỉ với một cú nhấp chuột. Với giao diện tùy chỉnh, giải pháp Pro:Centric Direct cho phép người dùng chỉnh sửa giao diện dễ dàng và quản lý hiệu quả tất cả các TV trong phòng. Phiên bản PCD mới nhất này đem lại khả năng điều khiển trong phòng dựa trên IoT. Đây sẽ là điểm khởi đầu để bạn chuẩn bị phòng khách sạn thế hệ mới thông qua trí tuệ nhân tạo.

Người đàn ông đang quản lý nội dung và cài đặt của TV trong khách sạn bằng giải pháp Pro:Centric Direct thông qua máy chủ.

* Một số tính năng có thể không được hỗ trợ tùy theo phiên bản PCD.

Lớp phủ chống ăn mòn

TV trong khách sạn hoặc resort không tránh khỏi việc tiếp xúc với môi trường có những yếu tố như muối, bụi, bột sắt và độ ẩm, lâu ngày có thể khiến thiết bị hư hỏng. Lớp phủ chống ăn mòn trên bo mạch chính (bo mạch nguồn) giúp giảm đáng kể nguy cơ như vậy từ môi trường với việc bảo vệ TV khỏi các yếu tố như muối, bụi, bột sắt và độ ẩm, v.v.

UM660H / UM662H có lớp phủ phù hợp trên bo mạch nguồn để bảo vệ màn hình ngay cả trong môi trường mặn hoặc ẩm ướt.

Một người phụ nữ đang điều khiển TV bằng cách nói vào điều khiển từ xa có chức năng nhận dạng giọng nói.

Trình tối ưu hóa trò chơi

Trình tối ưu hóa trò chơi LG sẽ giúp bạn luôn năng động thông qua lựa chọn chế độ chơi game, điều chỉnh hình ảnh, v.v.

Người đàn ông và người phụ nữ đang chơi trò chơi và màn hình TV thể hiện chân thực cảnh trò chơi.

Mỏng gọn với vẻ ngoài thanh lịch

Với thiết kế mỏng, dòng sản phẩm UM660H hòa quyện hài hòa vào đồ nội thất, mang lại ấn tượng hiện đại cho khách lưu trú.

* Đối với TV 65" (43", 50": 57,1 mm, 55": 57,5 mm)

Để truy cập thêm tài liệu kỹ thuật và tài nguyên, vui lòng ghé thăm Cổng thông tin đối tác B2B của LG.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 