TV chuyên dụng LG UHD AI 4K 75 inch UA841C

75UA841CPSA
Front view of UHD UA8450 TV, LG UHD Al Logo on the top corner. LG UHD TV depicts colorful paintike textures coming together.
Left-facing side view of LG UHD UA8450 TV.
Front view and side view of LG UHD AI UA8450 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
The alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 lights up yellow and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness.
Before and after comparison of how LG 4K Super Upscaling improves image quality. Two panels showing the same image of a colorful bird sitting on a branch in a forest, panel on the right is faded out. The title talks about how 4K Super Upscaling enhances resolution, brightness and clarity.
A photo of a girl in a red sweater split down the middle to show the left side in SDR and the right side in HDR10 Pro. The right side of the image is more sharp and in contrast in comparison to the left side of the image. The title talks about how HDR10 Pro provides elevated image quality and sharper contrast.
LG TV with an impressively large screen mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar in a modern style living room.
LG TV screen with an AI Magic Remote on the foreground. The AI button is highlighted and a speech bubble shows text, suggest a movie I like. On the screen we see the user icon E, indicating how AI Voice ID was able to identify which user it was and give personalized recommendations just based on their voice.
LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. Around it are the different functionalities that a user can access from the button. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. The text explains that the LG AI Magic Remote completes your AI experience with a dedicated AI button and can be used like an air mouse. Just point and click.
Close-up of an LG TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.
LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.
Sci-fi content is playing on an LG TV screen. On the screen is the Al Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how Al Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically. Text explains Al Chatbot can understand user intent and provide solutions to troubleshoot.
Nội dung khoa học viễn tưởng đang phát trên màn hình LG TV. Trên màn hình là giao diện AI Chatbot. Người dùng nhắn tin cho chatbot nói rằng màn hình quá tối. Chatbot đưa ra giải pháp cho yêu cầu. Toàn bộ khung cảnh cũng được chia làm hai nửa. Một mặt tối hơn, mặt còn lại sáng hơn, cho thấy cách AI Chatbot tự động giải quyết vấn đề cho người dùng. Văn bản giải thích AI Chatbot có thể hiểu ý định của người dùng và đưa ra giải pháp khắc phục sự cố.
Tính năng chính

  • Bảng màu sống động và chi tiết với 4K HDR10 Pro.
  • Chất lượng hình ảnh 4K. Nâng cấp hình ảnh và âm thanh vòm nhờ Bộ xử lý AI alpha 7 4K Gen8.
  • Nút bấm AI mới, điều khiển giọng nói, chức năng kéo thả trên điều khiển AI Magic.
  • Tận hưởng độ phân giải, độ sáng và độ rõ nét vượt trội từ công nghệ 4K Super Upscaling.
  • Độ phân giải vượt trội trên màn hình Ultra Big TV.
Thêm
Logo giành giải IF Design.

Giải iF Design - Chiến thắng

Huy hiệu CES Innovation Awards với dòng chữ 2025 Honoree.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

An ninh mạng

Logo AVForums Editor's Choice cho LG webOS 24 là Hệ thống Smart TV tốt nhất 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor's Choice - Hệ thống Smart TV tốt nhất 2024/25

“webOS 24 mang đến trải nghiệm thông minh, đẹp mắt, nhanh và dễ sử dụng, tươi mới và gọn gàng.”

*Giải thưởng CES Innovation Awards được đánh giá căn cứ trên các tài liệu mô tả được gửi đến ban giám khảo. CTA không xác minh tính chính xác của tài liệu nộp lên hay tuyên bố nào và cũng không kiểm tra hạng mục trao giải.

LG UHD TV được đặt nghiêng về bên trái, hiển thị hình ảnh những quả bóng đầy màu sắc với các tông hồng, xanh dương và tím. Góc dưới bên phải màn hình có logo bộ xử lý AI alpha 7 4K. Góc dưới bên trái là logo LG UHD AI cùng dòng chữ bộ xử lý LG AI alpha.

Chi tiết tuyệt đối, rõ nét vượt trội

Chất lượng Hình ảnhwebOS dành cho AIChất lượng Âm thanhThiết kếGiải trí

Khám phá bộ xử lý AI alpha 7 Gen8 mạnh mẽ và thông minh

Với hiệu suất cải tiến vượt trội, bộ xử lý AI alpha 7 Gen 8 mang đến khả năng xử lý nhanh hơn, tái tạo hình ảnh 4K sắc nét với chiều sâu đỉnh cao hơn bao giờ hết.

Bộ xử lý AI alpha 7 Gen 8 tỏa sáng rực rỡ với sắc vàng, bùng nổ với những tia sáng đa sắc ấn tượng.

*So sánh cơ bản dựa trên thông số nội bộ với bộ xử lý Smart TV AI alpha 5 Gen 6 cùng năm.

4K Super Upscaling mang cả thế giới đến trước mắt bạn

Bộ xử lý mạnh mẽ từ LG nâng cấp độ phân giải, tái hiện chất lượng nguyên bản. Trải nghiệm 4K Super Upscaling với độ sắc nét vượt trội, độ sáng tối ưu và hình ảnh chân thực đến từng chi tiết.

Hình ảnh so sánh trước và sau khi ứng dụng công nghệ LG 4K Super Upscaling. Hai khung hình cùng hiển thị một chú chim rực rỡ đậu trên cành trong khu rừng, nhưng khung hình bên phải mờ nhạt hơn, thể hiện rõ sự khác biệt về chất lượng hình ảnh.

*Chất lượng hình ảnh sau khi nâng cấp sẽ thay đổi tùy theo độ phân giải của nội dung gốc.

Thắp sáng từng chi tiết nhỏ cùng HDR10 Pro

Màu sắc sống động cùng độ sáng rực rỡ mang đến tầm cao mới của độ phân giải màn hình. Đắm chìm trong chất lượng hình ảnh nâng cấp với độ tương phản sắc nét vượt trội.

Bức ảnh của cô gái trong chiếc áo len đỏ được chia đôi, hiển thị bên trái ở chế độ SDR và bên phải ở chế độ HDR10 Pro. Phần bên phải của hình ảnh sắc nét hơn với độ tương phản vượt trội so với bên trái.

*HDR10 Pro là công nghệ được LG Electronics phát triển dựa trên chất lượng hình ảnh được tiêu chuẩn hóa theo tiêu chuẩn 'HDR10'.

LG AI TV thế hệ tiếp theo

Tìm hiểu thêm

AI Magic Remote giúp hoàn thiện trải nghiệm AI

Điều khiển TV dễ dàng với AI magic remote — không cần thêm thiết bị! Với cảm biến chuyển động và bánh xe cuộn, trỏ và nhấp để sử dụng cảm biến như chuột không dây hoặc chỉ cần ra lệnh bằng giọng nói.

*Thiết kế, tính khả dụng và chức năng của AI Magic Remote có thể khác nhau tùy theo khu vực và ngôn ngữ được hỗ trợ, ngay cả với cùng một model.

*Một số tính năng có thể yêu cầu kết nối internet.

*AI Voice Recognition chỉ được cung cấp ở các quốc gia hỗ trợ NLP bằng ngôn ngữ gốc.

Gia đình bốn người tụ tập xung quanh LG AI TV. Một vòng tròn xuất hiện xung quanh người đang cầm điều khiển từ xa cho thấy tên của họ. Hình ảnh này cho thấy cách AI Voice ID nhận dạng giọng nói đặc trưng của từng người dùng. Giao diện webOS sau đó hiển thị cách AI tự động chuyển đổi tài khoản và đề xuất nội dung được cá nhân hóa.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID nhận biết giọng nói đặc trưng của từng người dùng và đưa ra đề xuất cá nhân hóa ngay khi người dùng nói.

*Nội dung giảm bớt hoặc hạn chế có thể hiển thị tùy thuộc vào khu vực và kết nối mạng.

*Hỗ trợ Voice ID có thể khác nhau tùy theo khu vực, quốc gia và khả dụng với TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell, UHD ra mắt từ năm 2024 trở đi.

*Tính năng này chỉ hoạt động với các ứng dụng hỗ trợ tài khoản Voice ID.

Hình ảnh cận cảnh màn hình LG QNED TV cho thấy cách hoạt động của AI Search. Cửa sổ trò chuyện nhỏ đang mở cho thấy cách người dùng hỏi về trò chơi thể thao nào có sẵn. AI Search đã phản hồi thông qua chức năng trò chuyện và hiển thị hình thu nhỏ của các nội dung khả dụng. Ngoài ra còn có lời nhắc hỏi Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Hãy hỏi TV của bạn bất cứ điều gì. AI tích hợp nhận ra giọng nói và nhanh chóng đưa ra đề xuất cá nhân hóa cho yêu cầu của bạn. Bạn cũng có thể nhận thêm kết quả và giải pháp với Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search khả dụng trên TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell và UHD ra mắt từ năm 2024 trở đi. 

*Hoa Kỳ và Hàn Quốc sử dụng Model LLM.

*Cần có kết nối Internet. 

AI Chatbot

Tương tác với AI Chatbot thông qua AI Magic Remote và giải quyết mọi mối quan ngại từ cấu hình cài đặt đến khắc phục sự cố. AI có thể hiểu ý định người dùng và đưa ra các giải pháp ngay lập tức.

*Cần có kết nối Internet.

*AI Chatbot chỉ khả dụng tại các quốc gia hỗ trợ NLP bằng ngôn ngữ gốc.

*Có thể liên kết AI chatbot với dịch vụ khách hàng.

AI Magic Remote của LG trước màn hình LG TV. Trên màn hình là lời chào được cá nhân hóa từ LG AI với các từ khóa tùy chỉnh dựa trên lịch sử tìm kiếm và xem của người dùng. Bên cạnh điều khiển từ xa là một biểu tượng và nhãn cho thấy chức năng AI Concierge có thể dễ dàng truy cập chỉ với một lần nhấn nhanh vào nút AI.

AI Concierge

Chỉ cần nhấn nhanh một lần vào nút AI trên điều khiển từ xa sẽ mở ra AI Concierge, cung cấp các từ khóa và đề xuất tùy chỉnh dựa trên lịch sử tìm kiếm và xem của bạn. 

*Các menu và ứng dụng được hỗ trợ có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia.

*Các menu hiển thị có thể khác khi phát hành.

*Đề xuất từ khóa thay đổi tùy theo ứng dụng và thời gian trong ngày.

Màn hình của người dùng đang chạy quá trình cá nhân hóa AI Picture Wizard. Chuỗi hình ảnh hiển thị với lựa chọn của người dùng được làm nổi bật. Biểu tượng đang tải xuất hiện và hình ảnh nằm ngang hiển thị được tăng cường từ trái sang phải.

AI Picture Wizard

Thuật toán nâng cao sẽ phân tích 1,6 tỷ khả năng hình ảnh để tìm hiểu sở thích của bạn. TV sẽ tạo ra hình ảnh cá nhân hóa dành riêng cho bạn dựa trên lựa chọn của bạn.

Màn hình của người dùng trải qua quy trình cá nhân hóa AI Sound Wizard. Chuỗi biểu tượng clip âm thanh đang được chọn. Trong hình là ca sĩ nhạc jazz và nghệ sĩ saxophone, sóng âm thanh đại diện cho âm thanh cá nhân hóa dưới dạng ảnh động.

AI Sound Wizard

Chọn âm thanh yêu thích từ nhiều lựa chọn clip âm thanh. Từ 40 triệu thông số, AI tạo ra cấu hình âm thanh phù hợp với sở thích của bạn.

Logo và tên Chương trình webOS Re:New với huy hiệu CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree ở gần.

Nâng cấp 5 năm với Chương trình webOS Re:New từng đoạt giải

Nâng cấp đầy đủ để trải nghiệm các tính năng và phần mềm mới nhất. Nhận giải CES Innovation cho mục an ninh mạng, bạn sẽ thấy an toàn khi biết webOS giữ bảo mật cho quyền riêng tư và dữ liệu.

*Chương trình webOS Re:New áp dụng cho TV OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD 2025.

*Chương trình webOS Re:New hỗ trợ tổng cộng bốn bản nâng cấp trong vòng năm năm, bắt đầu là phiên bản webOS đã cài sẵn và lịch nâng cấp khác nhau từ cuối tháng đến đầu năm.

*Bản cập nhật và lịch cập nhật của một số tính năng, ứng dụng và dịch vụ có thể khác nhau tùy theo model và khu vực.

*Bản nâng cấp khả dụng với OLED 2022 và UHD 2023 cùng các model nêu trên.

Trải nghiệm những gì LG AI TV có thể làm cho bạn!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot & AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Điều khiển TV phía trước màn hình LG TV với Home Hub. Hiển thị tất cả chức năng và nút điều khiển trên thiết bị thông minh khác.

Home Hub, nền tảng toàn diện cho nhà thông minh

Quản lý đồng·bộ nhiều thiết bị gia đình LG, thiết bị Google Home và nhiều thiết·bị·khác. Trải nghiệm sự thuận tiện tối đa khi điều khiển toàn bộ ngôi nhà thông qua bảng điều khiển trực quan duy nhất. 

*LG hỗ trợ thiết bị Wi-Fi đạt chuẩn “Matter”. Tính năng và dịch vụ có hỗ trợ 'Matter' có thể thay đổi tùy theo thiết bị được kết nối. Kết nối ban đầu giữa ThinQ và Matter phải được thực hiện thông qua ứng dụng di động ThinQ.

*Chỉ có thể sử dụng chức năng thoại rảnh tay mà không cần điều khiển từ xa với Bộ xử lý AI alpha 9 và Bộ xử lý AI alpha 11. Điều này có thể thay đổi tùy theo sản phẩm và khu vực.

AI Sound Pro tinh chỉnh âm thanh của bạn để tạo ra hiệu ứng

*Cần kích hoạt AI Clear Sound thông qua menu Chế độ âm thanh.

*Âm thanh có thể sẽ khác tùy theo môi trường nghe. 

Làm phong phú âm thanh của bạn cùng LG TV và LG Soundbar 

*Soundbar có thể được mua riêng. 

*Điều khiển chế độ Soundbar có thể khác nhau tùy theo model.

*Xin lưu ý rằng dịch vụ có thể không có sẵn tại thời điểm mua hàng. Cần có kết nối mạng để cập nhật. 

*Model soundbar tương thích với TV có thể khác nhau tùy theo khu vực và quốc gia.

*Điều khiển từ xa LG TV bị giới hạn chỉ cho phép sử dụng một số tính năng.

Bắt cặp ngay bộ đôi hoàn hảo Loa thanh và TV LG

*Tính năng có thể khác nhau tùy theo mẫu sản phẩm. Vui lòng xem trang sản phẩm để biết thông số chi tiết.

TV siêu lớn

Xem tất cả các bộ phim, môn thể thao và trò chơi yêu thích trên TV LG siêu lớn. Tận hưởng độ phân giải cao trên màn hình siêu lớn.

TV LG màn hình siêu lớn được gắn trên tường, ngay phía trên LG Soundbar, tô điểm cho không gian sống hiện đại.

*UA8450 có kích thước tối đa 86 inch, kích thước có thể thay đổi theo khu vực.

Thiết kế mỏng

Một chút chấm phá hiện đại với thiết kế thanh lịch hòa hợp vào không gian của bạn một cách duyên dáng.

LG UHD TV được gắn trên tường cùng LG Soundbar trong không gian phòng khách hiện đại. Màn hình hiển thị hình nền màu sắc rực rỡ.

*Thiết kế mỏng áp dụng cho các kích thước 65/55/50/43 inch của UA8450.

Một người trong phòng khách đang cầm điện thoại. Trên điện thoại là biểu tượng truyền phát cho thấy màn hình điện thoại đang được chiếu trên TV. Trên TV là trận đấu bóng rổ và bên cạnh là màn hình phản chiếu hiển thị số liệu thống kê về cầu thủ.

Tối đa hóa niềm vui, sử dụng nhiều màn hình với Multi View

Khai phá sức mạnh của TV với Multi View. Chiếu màn hình thiết bị thông qua Google Cast và AirPlay. Chia màn hình thành hai chế độ xem riêng biệt để trải nghiệm giải trí nhiều màn hình liền mạch.

*Cài đặt hình ảnh và âm thanh trên cả hai màn hình đều giống nhau. 

*Apple, logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay và HomeKit là nhãn hiệu của Apple Inc., được đăng ký tại Hoa Kỳ và các quốc gia khác.

*Hỗ trợ cho AirPlay 2, HomeKit và Google Cast có thể thay đổi theo khu vực và ngôn ngữ.

Màn hình chính của LG Channels hiển thị nhiều nội dung có trên LG TV.

Phát trực tuyến nhiều nội dung. Miễn phí. 

Dịch vụ phát trực tuyến độc quyền của LG, LG Channels, cung cấp miễn phí cho bạn nhiều lựa chọn kênh trực tiếp và theo yêu cầu. 

*Nội dung và ứng dụng khả dụng có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia, sản phẩm và khu vực. 

Ba biểu tượng khác nhau biểu thị cách sử dụng LG Channels không cần đăng ký, thanh toán hoặc thiết lập bất kỳ hộp giải mã thiết bị ngoại vi nào.

Không mất phí. Không cần hợp đồng. Không cáp.

Tất cả những gì bạn cần làm là bật và bắt đầu xem mà không phải lo lắng về chi phí ẩn hoặc lắp đặt hộp giải mã TV. 

Gaming Portal biến TV thành trung tâm trò chơi đỉnh cao

Trải nghiệm hàng ngàn trò chơi ngay trên LG TV với quyền·truy·cập·vào các ứng dụng GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid! Đa dạng trải nghiệm chơi game – từ các tựa game AAA có hỗ trợ tay cầm chơi game cho đến trò chơi thông thường có thể chơi bằng điều khiển từ xa.

Màn hình chính của Gaming Portal. Con trỏ di chuyển và nhấp để hiển thị nhiều tựa game phổ biến kèm theo chức năng bổ sung cho phép chọn trò chơi dựa trên loại bộ điều khiển đang sử dụng, cho dù là tay cầm chơi game hay điều khiển từ xa.

*Hỗ trợ Gaming Portal có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia.
*Hỗ trợ các dịch vụ trò chơi và trò chơi trên đám mây trong Gaming Portal có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia.
*Một số dịch vụ chơi game có thể yêu cầu gói đăng ký và tay cầm chơi game.

Chơi game mạnh mẽ

Trải nghiệm chơi game đỉnh cao với VRR. Chơi game không bị tình trạng giật lag cản trở. 

Tay cầm điều khiển game trước màn hình hiển thị trò chơi đua xe. Logo VRR nằm ở góc trên bên trái. Logo Nvidia GeForce Now và các chứng nhận liên quan được hiển thị.

*Chỉ hoạt động với các trò chơi hoặc đầu vào PC hỗ trợ 60Hz. 

Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Trải nghiệm điện ảnh đúng ý đạo diễn với FILMMAKER MODE có Ambient Light Compensation thích ứng với môi trường xung quanh, đồng thời giữ hình ảnh sát với nguyên bản nhất.

Một đạo diễn ngồi trước bàn điều khiển, chỉnh sửa bộ phim Killers of the Flower Moon trên TV LG NanoCell. Góc dưới bên trái hiển thị logo FILMMAKER MODE™.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE là thương hiệu đã đăng ký của UHD Alliance, Inc.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE tự động kích hoạt trên ứng dụng Apple TV+ và Amazon Prime Video.

*Hình ảnh trên trang chi tiết sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa. Vui lòng tham khảo thư viện ảnh để có hình ảnh chính xác hơn.

*Tất cả hình ảnh trên đều là mô phỏng.

*Dịch vụ có thể khác nhau tùy theo khu vực và quốc gia.

*Các dịch vụ cá nhân hóa có thể thay đổi tùy theo chính sách của ứng dụng bên thứ ba.

In

Tất cả thông số

Bạn cần trợ giúp?

Chúng tôi ở đây để hỗ trợ bạn.

Nhận hỗ trợ

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Để truy cập thêm tài liệu kỹ thuật và tài nguyên, vui lòng ghé thăm Cổng thông tin đối tác B2B của LG.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 