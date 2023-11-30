Embracing Ubuntu: LG’s mission to redefine the good life in South Africa

Embracing the spirit of Ubuntu, LG Electronics in South Africa is on a mission to redefine what it means for life to be good and aims to inspire and uplift every South African, encouraging them to approach life with resilience, unity, and positivity.













LG will bring this fresh brand philosophy to life as a part of Africa’s Mini Major during the highly anticipated Nedbank Golf Challenge, a prominent fixture on the South African sporting calendar. This notable event, held at the prestigious Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, showcases the crème de la crème of the golfing world. With 66 players competing over four exhilarating days, the tournament boasts an impressive purse of $6 million (approximately R110 million).

“By introducing our Life’s Good global updated brand philosophy at this time, LG hopes to promote the importance of embracing a positive mindset and fostering a sense of unity and support among people,” says Mr Jinkook Kang, Subsidiary President of LG Electronics South Africa.





In the wake of the global pandemic and the changes being experienced globally, LG is committed to spreading a message of hope and mutual support. “We want to remind South Africans that even in the face of uncertainty and adversity, life can still be good.





updated brand and visual identity reinforces our philosophy



“Ourof championing optimism by embracing a dynamic and youthful approach.”

South Africa is a country known for its diverse and vibrant culture, with a tapestry woven from various ethnicities, languages, traditions, and histories. LG recognises the significance of this cultural heritage and aims to incorporate it into the way it conducts business.





recently introduced



LGits Life’s Good campaign on a global scale, accompanied by a refreshed visual look. The primary aim of this initiative is to inspire and embolden individuals to maintain an optimistic outlook, even amidst growing uncertainty and instability. By uplifting customers and radiating a positive influence, the campaign aspires to foster a strong sense of mutual support and create a lasting atmosphere of positivity in people’s lives.

“The challenges that reverberate across the globe are equally felt within the hearts of South Africans,” says Mr Kang. “Rooted in our local culture is the powerful notion of Ubuntu, underscoring the profound interconnectedness and empathy among individuals. We firmly believe that every person carries an inherent optimism within themselves; the key lies in making the conscious choice to embrace it.”





As the golfers vie for victory on the lush greens, their exceptional skills and unwavering determination serve as a testament to the power of shared values and the pursuit of excellence. In this setting, LG’s brand philosophy resonates harmoniously, emphasising that life’s goodness is not merely an individual pursuit, but a collective endeavour.





“Together, we can uplift one another, celebrate achievements, and inspire a brighter future.”





