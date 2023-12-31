Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Festive frenzy: Smart refrigerators to the rescue!

HOME_APPLIANCES 12/31/2023
Print

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

The holiday season, with all its excitement and hustle, brings a whirlwind of activities that can be both exhilarating and overwhelming. Many of us look forward to this time off, making it the most anticipated part of the year. With high expectations and rewards at stake, meticulous planning is essential to live up to the hype. Whether you’re hosting a delicious feast, attending a family gathering, or simply escaping the festivities altogether, the days leading up to the holidays are dedicated to preparations. Your success in these preparations will set the tone for the days ahead.

For hosts, festive preparations often involve a delicate balance of culinary artistry, interior decorating, and flawless organisation. From doing justice to Grandma’s famous gammon to ensuring every napkin is perfectly folded, the to-do list seems never-ending. Ensuring everything runs smoothly can be particularly challenging, especially when a curveball like catering to an unexpected plus one is thrown at you. Naturally, any tool that eases this workload would be a welcome addition.

A tool like an LG smart refrigerator, for example, can be an incredibly valuable asset during the holiday rush. With advanced features like Wi-Fi control, it allows you to manage your refrigerator remotely, offering efficiency and convenience. “During the season where every moment counts, the efficiency offered by an LG smart refrigerator holds the power to positively transform a holiday experience,” says Sung Woo Lee, Home Appliance Product Director at LG Electronics South Africa.
 
The LG smart refrigerator, with its Wi-Fi control feature, can transform your holiday experience. You can check and adjust the temperature, create extra ice for unexpected guests, or switch to an energy-saving mode while you’re away, all through the cleverly designed LG ThinQ™ app.
 
Even as a guest, you may find yourself caught up in holiday preparations, from choosing the perfect gift to coordinating travel plans or contributing a dish. The festive season demands careful planning from everyone. By using a smart refrigerator, you can prepare in advance by remotely checking that your dish is stored at the right temperatures, making your holiday workload easier.
 
If you are escaping to an exciting holiday destination, the ability to monitor and adjust refrigerator settings, receive notifications, and troubleshoot issues from anywhere can provide you with extra peace of mind while you’re away. “With these incredible refrigerators, even if you are planning to travel, you can minimise your power usage and cut costs on electricity bills by switching to Vacation mode,” explains Lee.
 
Whether you’re hosting friends, visiting loved ones, or traveling to a distant destination, the capability to manage your fridge from anywhere will reduce the stress of holiday preparations and allow you to savour togetherness, the true magic of the festive season.
Back To List
picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 