Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

How to stay cool during loadshedding

HOME_APPLIANCES 12/31/2023
Print

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

During frequent loadshedding stages, finding a respite from the sweltering heat becomes an increasing challenge. The last thing you want is to be left without the cool comfort of your air conditioner when you need it the most. Thankfully, LG has a solution that goes beyond the ordinary, ensuring that you can beat the heat even during power outages.

In the realm of residential air conditioning, LG’s ArtCool and DualCool are designed to address the issue of maintaining a comfortable indoor environment during loadshedding. These models stand out not just for their cooling capabilities, but for a feature that proves invaluable in areas affected by frequent power interruptions—the Active Energy Control.

With loadshedding being a reality that South Africans grapple with, it has become essential for air conditioners to seamlessly switch to alternative power sources, especially during the summer. Traditional air conditioners often struggle to work with generators or solar panels because of their substantial power consumption. The typical energy appetite of a standard residential air conditioner can be a stumbling block, especially when considering the energy demands of other household appliances.

LG’s Active Energy Control feature is a game-changer in this context. It addresses the power usage concerns associated with traditional air conditioners, making LG’s ArtCool and DualCool models compatible with both solar and generator power. The focus is on the practical benefits for homeowners—the assurance that your air conditioner will consume less power, enhancing its seamless operation on your existing backup power system. By choosing the ArtCool and DualCool models, you can have peace of mind knowing that your air conditioner is safeguarded from power surges. These models are equipped with an increased capability to withstand voltage variations, ensuring safety against power surges.

“Dealing with frequent loadshedding challenges makes staying cool in the increasing heat a top priority,” says Magrietha Coetzee, Air Solutions Head of Sales at LG Electronics South Africa. “Having a dependable cooling solution that works reliably during power outages is essential. LG provides a practical solution to this issue, ensuring that you can stay comfortable even when the power goes out.”

Understanding the complexities of power consumption and compatibility can be daunting. However, LG simplifies the narrative with a focus on two key aspects: the Active Energy Control feature and the compatibility of ArtCool and DualCool with solar and generator power. This ensures that homeowners can stay cool without the need to delve into the intricacies of energy management, making LG’s offering an accessible and effective solution for everyone.

However, for those interested in the technology behind the scenes, the dual inverter compressor is worth noting. This innovation contributes to the energy efficiency of the air conditioner, aligning with LG’s commitment to environmentally conscious solutions. These thoughtful features make LG’s ArtCool and DualCool a standout choice for those facing the challenges of staying cool amidst unpredictable power interruptions.

As temperatures rise and loadshedding becomes more common, having an air conditioner that not only cools but also adapts to your power constraints is a welcome relief. With LG’s ArtCool and DualCool, staying cool during loadshedding is not just a possibility—it is a reality supported by innovative features designed to make your life more comfortable, even during the hottest of times.
Back To List
picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 