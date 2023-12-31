How to stay cool during loadshedding

During frequent loadshedding stages, finding a respite from the sweltering heat becomes an increasing challenge. The last thing you want is to be left without the cool comfort of your air conditioner when you need it the most. Thankfully, LG has a solution that goes beyond the ordinary, ensuring that you can beat the heat even during power outages.





In the realm of residential air conditioning, LG’s ArtCool and DualCool are designed to address the issue of maintaining a comfortable indoor environment during loadshedding. These models stand out not just for their cooling capabilities, but for a feature that proves invaluable in areas affected by frequent power interruptions—the Active Energy Control.





With loadshedding being a reality that South Africans grapple with, it has become essential for air conditioners to seamlessly switch to alternative power sources, especially during the summer. Traditional air conditioners often struggle to work with generators or solar panels because of their substantial power consumption. The typical energy appetite of a standard residential air conditioner can be a stumbling block, especially when considering the energy demands of other household appliances.





LG’s Active Energy Control feature is a game-changer in this context. It addresses the power usage concerns associated with traditional air conditioners, making LG’s ArtCool and DualCool models compatible with both solar and generator power. The focus is on the practical benefits for homeowners—the assurance that your air conditioner will consume less power, enhancing its seamless operation on your existing backup power system. By choosing the ArtCool and DualCool models, you can have peace of mind knowing that your air conditioner is safeguarded from power surges. These models are equipped with an increased capability to withstand voltage variations, ensuring safety against power surges.





“Dealing with frequent loadshedding challenges makes staying cool in the increasing heat a top priority,” says Magrietha Coetzee, Air Solutions Head of Sales at LG Electronics South Africa. “Having a dependable cooling solution that works reliably during power outages is essential. LG provides a practical solution to this issue, ensuring that you can stay comfortable even when the power goes out.”





Understanding the complexities of power consumption and compatibility can be daunting. However, LG simplifies the narrative with a focus on two key aspects: the Active Energy Control feature and the compatibility of ArtCool and DualCool with solar and generator power. This ensures that homeowners can stay cool without the need to delve into the intricacies of energy management, making LG’s offering an accessible and effective solution for everyone.





However, for those interested in the technology behind the scenes, the dual inverter compressor is worth noting. This innovation contributes to the energy efficiency of the air conditioner, aligning with LG’s commitment to environmentally conscious solutions. These thoughtful features make LG’s ArtCool and DualCool a standout choice for those facing the challenges of staying cool amidst unpredictable power interruptions.



