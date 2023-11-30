Plumbing hassles begone: Enjoy freedom and functionality with non-plumbed water dispensing fridges

The silent centrepiece that is the kitchen often shapes the ambience of a home, with the humble refrigerator playing a significant role. When you see a beautifully laid out kitchen with a Side-by-Side water dispensing fridge , it has the power to evoke certain assumptions about the owner. Beyond the obvious convenience, you might perceive a sense of style, sophistication, and a penchant for the finer things in life.



However, the thought of having to arrange for a plumber, dealing with spatial constraints caused by the proximity of the water line, and sacrificing valuable refrigeration space (which is often taken up by the dispenser mechanism) might just be too much of a deterrent for you to consider incorporating such a fridge into your home.

What if you could bypass the need for a plumber, enjoy the freedom to position your fridge anywhere you desire, and avoid compromising your precious refrigerator space? A non-plumbed water dispensing refrigerator, boasting a spacious interior, might just be the solution you have been seeking.

“ Non-plumbed water dispensing refrigerators have a host of benefits that could be a perfect fit for you,” explains Sung Woo Lee, Home Appliances Product Director at LG Electronics South Africa. “With a removable water tank solution, there is no need for plumbing, so you can place your fridge wherever you want. Plus, these refrigerators offer plenty of space inside to store all your food and drinks. It is the ideal combination of convenience and functionality.

“ At LG, we understand that every home is unique, and what works for one family may not work for another. That’s why we offer a diverse selection of refrigerators, ranging from plumbed to non-plumbed, and from bottom freezer to Side-by-Side configurations,” adds Lee. “Our aim is to make sure that, no matter your specific needs and preferences, we’ve got you covered.”





The benefits of a non-plumbed water dispensing refrigerator

1. No piping needed: Non-plumbed refrigerators do not require plumbing. They have removable water tanks that can be easily filled to enjoy both water and ice without the need for a water line or plumbing. 2. Removable Tank: Equipped with an easily removable water tank, these fridges facilitate hassle-free refilling with a sizable 4L volume capacity to ensure ample water supply. 3. Flexible Placement: Enjoy the freedom to place your refrigerator anywhere with LG's non-plumbed models. A built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser ensures the luxury of chilled water even without a direct water supply. 4. Multi-Air Flow: With the LG Multi-Air Flow system, your refrigerator maintains consistent temperature and humidity levels, ensuring freshness throughout, including around the water tank, to keep your food fresh for longer. 5. Wi-Fi enabled: With LG’s ThinQ app, you can remotely adjust the temperature of your LG fridge using your smartphone, ensuring that you always store your food at the perfect temperature, even when you are not at home.

With an LG Side-by-Side refrigerator, you can transcend the potential frustrations posed by plumbed water dispensing refrigerators and embrace the confidence that comes with knowing you are not just upgrading your kitchen appliance, but making a statement. Prepare to impress and captivate anyone who sees this remarkable display of innovation and style.