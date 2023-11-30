We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Plumbing hassles begone: Enjoy freedom and functionality with non-plumbed water dispensing fridges
However, the thought of having to arrange for a plumber, dealing with spatial constraints caused by the proximity of the water line, and sacrificing valuable refrigeration space (which is often taken up by the dispenser mechanism) might just be too much of a deterrent for you to consider incorporating such a fridge into your home.
1. No piping needed: Non-plumbed refrigerators do not require plumbing. They have removable water tanks that can be easily filled to enjoy both water and ice without the need for a water line or plumbing.
2. Removable Tank: Equipped with an easily removable water tank, these fridges facilitate hassle-free refilling with a sizable 4L volume capacity to ensure ample water supply.
3. Flexible Placement: Enjoy the freedom to place your refrigerator anywhere with LG's non-plumbed models. A built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser ensures the luxury of chilled water even without a direct water supply.
4. Multi-Air Flow: With the LG Multi-Air Flow system, your refrigerator maintains consistent temperature and humidity levels, ensuring freshness throughout, including around the water tank, to keep your food fresh for longer.
5. Wi-Fi enabled: With LG’s ThinQ app, you can remotely adjust the temperature of your LG fridge using your smartphone, ensuring that you always store your food at the perfect temperature, even when you are not at home.
- Previous
- Next
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/za/en/about-lg/press-and-media/plumbing-hassles-begone-enjoy-freedom-and-functionality-with-non-plumbed-water-dispensing-fridges.html isCopied
paste