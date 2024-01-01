You must consider size of the air conditioner before selecting the perfect air conditioner for your place. By size, we do not mean the physical size of the system. Size here means the cooling capacity of your air conditioning unit.





When an air conditioner is oversized relative to its surroundings, it can cause constant on/off sequences that result in either overheating or overcooling. When this happens, you’ll have hot spots throughout your home. This can leave some rooms cool, and others hot and humid. In contrast, air conditioners that are too small run for too long trying to reach your desired temperature.



First, when choosing the right size air conditioner for your home, the most vital information you need is the size of the space to cool . You need to calculate the size of the room to decide on the ideal air conditioner capacity.



Second, you need to understand how much cooling/heating is needed for the space. BTU stands for British Thermal Unit, a measurement of how much energy an air conditioner consumes to eliminate heat from your place within an hour. Correct BTU calculation ensures that the air conditioner will provide efficient cooling without piling up on your electricity bill.



However, this calculation doesn’t stand true in every case because we didn’t take the ceiling height, number of windows and other such aspects into account. In case you get confused with calculations, seek help from a professional. They will analyze your place and will recommend you an appropriate air conditioner size.