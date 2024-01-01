Inverter air conditioning is a type of air conditioning system that uses an inverter-controlled compressor to adjust the compressor’s speed to meet the desired temperature. When the room temperature rises, the inverter compressor increases in speed to produce more cool air. When the temperature drops, the inverter compressor decreases in speed to produce less cool air. This adjustment allows the inverter air conditioner to maintain a more consistent temperature, resulting in less energy consumption.

Inverter technology uses a variable-frequency drive (VFD) that regulates the speed of the compressor motor. This way, it can adjust the amount of refrigerant flowing through the system to match the cooling needs of the space.