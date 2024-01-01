New High Haze UHD Standard Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Adequate Brightness Level
The 75UH5J-M series boasts an adequate brightness level of 500 cd/m² for indoor displays, effectively showcasing content and capturing the public’s attention. This makes it an adequate display solution for marketing purposes in various settings, including meeting rooms, airports, retail outlets, and shopping malls.
