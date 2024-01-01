We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
324L One Door Freezer with Frost Free in Stainless Finish
Clean Cabinet Fit for Clean Lines
The new design fits perfectly into standard kitchen cabinets for a clean, minimalist look.
A Flat Door to Inspired Décor
Achieve a high-end, built-in look with the ultra flat, ultra-flush door.
Zero Space Required
The Zero-Clearance hinge allows you to install right next to a wall for a completely built-in look.
*Test is based on "KS C ISO 15502" Standard (Model : R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP).
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
324
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1860 x 707
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Platinum Steel
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
1-Door Freezer
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
324
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
324
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
No
-
Product Weight (kg)
76
-
Depth without door (mm)
No
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1860 x 707
-
Depth without handle (mm)
No
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
Deodorizer
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Platinum Steel
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
No
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
No
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Vegetable Box
No
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
No
-
Egg tray/Egg basket
No
-
Hygiene Fresh
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
