324L One Door Freezer with Frost Free in Stainless Finish

324L One Door Freezer with Frost Free in Stainless Finish

GC-B414ELFM

324L One Door Freezer with Frost Free in Stainless Finish

One Door Freezer, 321L, Smart Inverter Compressor, Linear Cooling, Door Cooling+

The front view of the refrigerator and freezer or shown fitting in seamlessly in a modern kitchen.

Sealing in Freshness with a Seamless Design

Every inch of this new freezer is designed to bring elegance and enhanced function to your kitchen.
One image shows an open freezer filled with produce and cold air blowing throughout. The second image shows uncooked raw meat that has thawed and is ready to cook.
Total No Frost

Fuss Less with Frostless Technology

LG's frost-free cooling system prevents frost build-up, saving you the hassle of manual defrosting.
The freezer is shown with the door opening out. Blue air is blowing from the top of each section to completely surround the food that would be inside.
Multi Air Flow

Freshness All Around

Cool air flows in every direction to surround your food with cool air to keep it at its freshest

Express Freeze

A Blast of Cool in an Instant

Don't let your new pint of ice cream melt. Hit Express Freeze for a powerful blast of icy cold air
The freezer is shown from the front with the door open and a blue square and arrows pushing out highlighting the ample space inside.
Large Capacity

Store More with More Interior Space

With the large capacity of 321L in the freezer, you'll have ample room for all your favorite goodies.

Seamless Fit Design

Make Seamless, Built-in Design Easy

With its flat door and snug cabinet fit, this seamless design delivers a custom, built-in look.

Clean Cabinet Fit for Clean Lines

The new design fits perfectly into standard kitchen cabinets for a clean, minimalist look.

A Flat Door to Inspired Décor

Achieve a high-end, built-in look with the ultra flat, ultra-flush door.

Zero Space Required

The Zero-Clearance hinge allows you to install right next to a wall for a completely built-in look.

The front view of the freezer is shown in a kitchen. A blue 3D square and arrows pointing inward toward the door show how the freezer fits perfectly in a standard kitchen.
The top of the freezer is shown at an angle with two arrows pointing in toward the wall to indicate it is flush with the cabinets surrounding it.
The freezer is shown from above with the door swinging out and stopped in four different places and a magnified inset of the hinges shows the hinge can be flush with the wall and never touch it when opening.
The front view of the freezer is shown in a kitchen. A blue 3D square and arrows pointing inward toward the door show how the freezer fits perfectly in a standard kitchen.
The top of the freezer is shown at an angle with two arrows pointing in toward the wall to indicate it is flush with the cabinets surrounding it.
The freezer is shown from above with the door swinging out and stopped in four different places and a magnified inset of the hinges shows the hinge can be flush with the wall and never touch it when opening.
The front view of the freezer is shown in a kitchen. A blue 3D square and arrows pointing inward toward the door show how the freezer fits perfectly in a standard kitchen.

Clean Cabinet Fit for Clean Lines

The new design fits perfectly into standard kitchen cabinets for a clean, minimalist look.

The top of the freezer is shown at an angle with two arrows pointing in toward the wall to indicate it is flush with the cabinets surrounding it.

A Flat Door to Inspired Décor

Achieve a high-end, built-in look with the ultra flat, ultra-flush door.

The freezer is shown from above with the door swinging out and stopped in four different places and a magnified inset of the hinges shows the hinge can be flush with the wall and never touch it when opening.

Zero Space Required

The Zero-Clearance hinge allows you to install right next to a wall for a completely built-in look.

The Smart Inverter Compressor 10 Year Warranty icon next to the Smart Inverter Compressor icon.
Smart Inverter Compressor™

Energy Efficient & Durable with a 10-Year Warranty

LG's Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level, saving your money & the planet. Plus, it is also backed by a 10-year warranty, for 10 years of peace of mind.

*Test is based on "KS C ISO 15502" Standard (Model : R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP).

Summary

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
324 Litre (Net)
DIMENSIONS (W X D X H) MM
595 x 1,860 x 707
COMPRESSOR
Smart Inverter Compressor
FEATURE
Linear Cooling

Key Specs

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    324

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    595 x 1860 x 707

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Platinum Steel

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    1-Door Freezer

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    324

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    324

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    No

  • Product Weight (kg)

    76

  • Depth without door (mm)

    No

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    595 x 1860 x 707

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    No

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • Deodorizer

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Platinum Steel

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    No

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    No

  • Bottle(Wine) Rack

    No

  • Egg tray/Egg basket

    No

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

