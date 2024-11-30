We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8.5/5kg Front Loader Washer Dryer Combo with AI DD™ & Steam in Stainless Finish
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Add Item
Yes
KEY FEATURES
-
AI DD™
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive™
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Steam™
Yes
-
ColdWash
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Detergent Level
No
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Softener Level
No
-
Spin
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Temp.
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash
No
-
Wash
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
No
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Child-Lock
Yes
-
Time Delay(Delay End)
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Beeper On/Off
Yes
-
Wash Option - Intensive
Yes
-
Wash Option - Normal
Yes
-
Rinse Option - Normal
Yes
-
Rinse Option - Rinse+
Yes
-
Dry Option (WD Only) - Normal Eco
Yes
-
Dry Option (WD Only) - Low Temp.
Yes
-
Dry Option (WD Only) - Iron
Yes
DESIGN
-
Body Color
VCM
-
Door Type
Tempered Glass
-
Door Rim Color
Chrome
-
Display Background color
Black Main + Dark Grey Button
-
Dial Knop
Chrome
-
Knob Deco
Silver
BASIC
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8.5
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
5
-
Spin speed
1200/1000/ 800/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature(℃)
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Standby Power zero
Yes
-
Door Switch type
Auto Door
-
Door Openning Angle (º)
150
-
Drum Volume (liters)
68
-
Drum Hole Size (mm)
300 (R)
-
Inner Drum
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
STS Slim Lifter
-
Program selector
Dial + Touch
-
Diaplay Type
White LED
-
Figure indicator (Remain time, temp, RPM)
18:88
-
Delay timer
3-19 hrs
-
Start/Pause Indication
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Error Message Indication
Yes
-
Error Message Alarm
Yes
