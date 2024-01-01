We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ingredients
SERVINGS: 1~2
400g pork fillet, 8 strips bacon, 1/2 eggplant, 2 tablespoons olive oil, Salt and pepper to taste
(Weight Range 1.2kg, Heat-proof glass dish on the Rack)
Auto Cook
EU: Use Popular Menu No.3
1. Cut pork fillet into 8 pieces (about 50g), add salt and pepper.
2. Wrap pork fillet with bacon.
3. Slice eggplant and put in the olive oil.
4. Place wrapped pork fillets and sliced eggplants on a glass dish.
5. Place food on the Rack. Choose the menu, press start.
Recommended Recipes
Highly Rated
*Product images may differ from products released by the country.