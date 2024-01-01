Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UltraGear™

Born to Game

HIGHLIGHT BRAND STORY ESPORTS EVENT

LG UltraGear™ OLED logo.

27GR95QE, 45GR95QE, World's 1st 240Hz OLED Gaming Monitors.

Born to Game

World's 1st 240Hz OLED Gaming Monitors

*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.

What are the New Features of UltraGear™

Lightning Speed, Fastest OLED on UltraGear™.

Lightning Speed, Fastest OLED on UltraGear™

Lightning Speed, Fastest OLED on UltraGear™ SEE 27GR95QE Lightning Speed, Fastest OLED on UltraGear™ SEE 45GR95QE

Incredible Speed, OLED 240Hz Refresh Rate

A fast speed of 240Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

Extremely Fast
0.03ms (GtG) Response time

With 0.03ms (GtG) response time, reducing reverse ghosting and helping objects render clearly, let you enjoy the game with smoother movement and surreal visual fluidity.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.

LG OLED Display.

Panoramic Gaming View with LG OLED Display

Thanks to the LG OLED display with HDR10 and DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.) wide color gamut, it can help gamers feel like they were in the center of the game.

Panoramic Gaming View with LG OLED Display SEE 27GR95QE Panoramic Gaming View with LG OLED Display SEE 45GR95QE

SELF-LIT OLED

SELF-LIT OLED Pixel provides a immersive gaming experience with its rich color expression and the contrast ratio as well as the fast response time.

OLED 1.5 M : 1 Contrast Ratio

With 1,500,000:1 high contrast ratio, the gamer can experience almost all colors and visuals of the game intended by the creators precisely.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL(Average Picture Level).

Designed to Immerse in Gaming

The 800R curvature can help gamers feel as if they are in the center of the game, and the new Hexagon lighting with a 4-side borderless design enhances your gaming experience. Also, the adjustable base and Remote Control allow gamers to play conveniently and comfortably.

Enhance your gaming experience with a new Hexagon lighting and slim design.

Enhance your gaming experience with a new Hexagon lighting and slim design.

*The 800R curvature only apply 45GR95QE model.

Watch the Stories of UltraGear™ OLED

Check the stories of UltraGear™ from influencers.

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT 45GRQSQE FIND OUT MORE ABOUT 27GRQSQE

Austin Evans

  • My most EXTREME gaming setup yet!

Unbox Therapy

Is this new 45-inch UltraGear™ the holy grail of gaming monitors?

Linus Tech Tips

THIS is the CLEANEST Setup.

Greg Salazar

THIS Is the ULTIMATE OLED Gaming Monitor.

Spawnpoiint

Could this be the endgame monitor we’ve been waiting for?

Geek Street

PERFECT 27" OLED 240Hz Gaming Monitor!

Heros of 2023 UltraGear™

45GR95QE

45'' UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor with 240Hz / 0.03ms (GtG) / WQHD

• 45" WQHD (3440 x 1440) 21:9 Curved (800R) OLED Display
• OLED with 240Hz Refresh Rate
• 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time
• 1.5M:1 Contrast Ratio
• NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
• AMD FreeSync™ Premium

LEARN MORE

27GR95QE

27'' UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor with 240Hz / 0.03ms (GtG) / QHD

• 27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED Display
• OLED with 240Hz Refresh Rate
• 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time
• 1.5M:1 Contrast Ratio
• NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
• AMD FreeSync™ Premium

LEARN MORE

*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 