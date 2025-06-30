Details:

We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude towards our customers who have loved and supported LG Electronics mobile products.

The services of LG Electronics Mobile Phone Software Upgrade (FOTA), Update Center, and LG Bridge will end as follows:

*. Service to be terminated: LG Electronics Mobile Phone Software Upgrade (FOTA), Update Center (Application Service), and LG Bridge (PC Tool) services

*. Target model: All LG Electronics mobile products

*. End date: Jun. 30, 2025, 00:00 [KST, GMT + 9]

*. After the services are terminated, you will not be able to use the software upgrade services.

If you need the services, it is recommended to get a software upgrade before the termination of Jun. 30, 2025.

(All software upgrade services, including the Service Center upgrades, will be terminated).

*. As we will no longer provide application updates, you will not be able to download default applications deleted upon initialization.

*. The personal information collected for the services will be immediately destroyed when the services end.

However, if we are required to store personal information according to the provisions of related laws and regulations and internal company policies, we will store it for the predetermined period set forth in the related laws and regulations and internal company policies.

Thank you.