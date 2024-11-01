Notice of termination of the services of Gracenote Music ID/ Video ID/ eyeQ EPG for Blu-ray Player/ Blu-ray Home Theater System will no longer be available.

We thank our customers for supporting LG Electronics products.

We would like to inform you Gracenote Music ID/Video ID/eyeQ EPG for LG Electronics Blu-ray Player/ Blu-ray Home Theater System will no longer be available.

Services being terminated: Gracenote Music ID/ Video ID/ eyeQ EPG

- Target models : Blu-ray Player/ Blu-ray Home Theater System with Gracenote Music ID/ Video ID/ eyeQ EPG feature, released between years 2010 to 2014.

- End date: December 31, 2024

- After the services is terminated: Please note that as the partner company has decided

to end the provision of information for the services of Gracenote Music ID/Video ID/ eyeQ EPG for LG Blu-ray Player/ Blu-ray Home Theater System, it cannot be used.

Disclaimer: Termination of the said feature, which will no longer be available as of January 1, 2025, still applies regardless of the user manual and/or LG.COM service description states otherwise.