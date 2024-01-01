LG Nanocell 65'' 4K ThinQ Smart TV with Magic Remote, HDR & webOS

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
65NANO796QA

(4)
A front view of the LG NanoCell TV

Blooming with the
essence of pure color

Experience color anew with Pure Colors and Real 4K on LG NanoCell TV.

NanoCell Technology

Essential color technology

LG NanoCell technology uses nanoparticles to filter out impure colors from RGB wavelengths.

α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

Remastered pure color
powered by processing

The α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K analyses the original content and optimizes it for improved quality.



AI Brightness Control

Automatically adjusts your screen's brightness to match the surrounding ambient lighting levels, ensuring optimal viewing in any setting.

A screen, half in darkness, half in light, shows an image of colorful macarons. The brightness is adjusted to each side.

AI Sound Pro

Enjoy immersive audio with AI Sound Pro. AI deep learning algorithms convert 2 channels of audio into 5.1.2 virtual surround, allowing any content to be appreciated with rich, enhanced sound. AI Sound Pro also adjusts sound settings based on the type of content you're enjoying for an exceptional audio-visual experience no matter what.
An epic battle plays out on screen. Arrows show sound flowing from the TV coming from multiple directions and sources.

ThinQ AI

Convenience
customized to fit you

LG NanoCell TV features a convenient voice-activated interface that's totally personalized for you.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.



Smart Assistant & Connectivity

LG NanoCell takes convenience to a new level with support for Apple AirPlay, and Homekit. Conveniently monitor connected appliances, check information almost instantly with just your voice.

A remote control with a speech bubble reading "Find me landscapes." Logos of affiliated OTT services are pictured.

*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.

My Profile

Set a personalized profile for every member of the family to quickly find the content you want and select frequently used apps with ease.
LG NanoCell TV showing three different users' LG Account pages and customized recommendations.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

Sports Alert

Don't miss out on updates from your favorite teams and most important matches.
A game notification appears at the bottom of the screen. After clicking "Watch" the channel changes to a soccer match.

*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.

NanoCell Cinema

Bring fantasy to your home

Enjoy your favorite movies in stunning Pure Color on LG NanoCell TV's ultra-large screen.



FILMMAKER MODE™

Enjoy movies as the director intended, without adjustments to the texture or other visual settings of the film.

A filmmaker is sitting at a desk using two montiors to edit the colors of a video.

*Supported service may differ by country.

HDR 10 Pro

By applying dynamic tone mapping on a frame-by-frame basis, all types of content are displayed with greater contrast for a more impactful and immersive viewing experience.

A screen shows a scene from Avengers Endgame. Below, a diagram shows two of the above image, divided to show contrast.

A screen shows a scene from Avengers Endgame. Below, a diagram shows two of the above image, divided to show contrast.

*Subscription required to access Disney+.

NanoCell Gaming

AAA gaming begins here

Transform your experience with fast, smooth gaming and feel like you're truly immersed in the game.



Game Optimizer & Dashboard

Streamline your gaming experience. Access various settings on a single menu for faster, more intuitive operation.

A gaming menu with features like Low Latency and FPS and settings like Game Optimizer and Dark Room Mode is shown.

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.

Game-changing specs

Enjoy high-speed HDR gaming on NanoCell TV with the latest gaming specifications, including ALLM, eARC, and HGiG. An enhanced audio system helps you become even more immersed in the game.

A still from a racing game showing the enhanced image quality provided by HGIG and ALLM compared to the image without.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make guidelines available for the public in order to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

Endless content,
hours of enjoyment

With direct access to major streaming services, you're bound to find something for everyone.

*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported service may differ by country.

LG NanoCell TV's recyclable box with flowers and plants sprouting from the top of the box.

Just one more thing
to love about NanoCell

LG NanoCell's packaging has been redesigned using single color printing and a recyclable box.

*Content on box may vary by model or country.

An LG QNED in a dark room. Dyed powders create an explosion of rainbow colors on the TV.

Quantum Dot meets NanoCell

Upgrade your view
with QNED color

Upgrade your view <br> with QNED color Learn more
All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Resolution

    3840*2160

  • Wide colour Gamut

    Nano Colour

  • Billion Rich colours

    Yes

  • BLU Type

    Direct

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz/50Hz

VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)

  • Processor

    α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Upscaling

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR

    Active HDR

  • HDR10 Pro

    4K/2K

  • HLG

    4K/2K

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • HEVC (Video Decoder)

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • VP9 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • AV1

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer(VRR/ALLM/Game Genre)

    - / Yes / Yes

  • Picture mode (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

    9 modes

AUDIO

  • Speaker(sound output)

    20W
    (10W per Channel)

  • Channel

    2.0ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Optical Output or HP Support Model

  • AI Sound / Pro

    AI Sound Pro
    (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice Pro

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

AI FUNCTION

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition (Magic remote required)

    Yes

  • LG Voice Search (Magic remote required)

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Apple Homekit

    Yes

  • Mobile Connectivity

    Yes

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • ThinQ App

    Yes

SMART FUNCTION

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 22 Smart TV

  • Magic Remote Control

    Included
    MR22GN (NFC)

  • Room to Room Share

    Receiver

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Yes

  • 360° VR Play

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Discovery

    Yes

  • TV On With Mobile

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

  • Hotel Mode

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    Yes

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2

  • Cable

    DVB-C

  • Satellite

    DVB-S2

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Yes

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Analog DVR

    Yes

  • [DVB] Subtitle

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    1 (Rear)/2 (Side)

  • Version

    HDMI 2.0 (3EA)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    ARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    1 (Rear)/1 (Side)

  • LAN

    Rear

  • RF In

    2 (Side, RF/Sat)

  • Spdif (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Rear

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11ac

  • Bluetooth

    V5.0

POWER & GREEN

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Energy saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

  • Energy Standard

    Yes

PRODUCT DIMENSIONS

  • Dimensions W/O Packaging, W/O Stand

    1454 x 838 x 58.4

  • W/O Packaging, W/ Stand

    1454 x 908 x 340

  • Product Box Dimensions

    1600 x 970 x 228

  • Product Weight W/O packaging WO/Stand

    22.6 kg

  • Product Weight W/Packaging W/Stand

    24 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    MR22GN (NFC)

  • Batteries

    AA x 2EA

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

  • OSD Language

    16 language
    (English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian, Malayan, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Kurdish, Afrikaans, Amharic, Hausa, Swahili, Farsi)

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 