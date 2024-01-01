LG Nanocell 86'' 120HZ 4K UHD ThinQ Smart TV with Magic Remote, HDR & webOS

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes.
Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
AI Brightness Control
A screen, half in darkness, half in light, shows an image of colorful macarons. The brightness is adjusted to each side.
AI Picture Pro
A man stacks macarons. The macarons are highlighted as the foreground and the focus on them becomes sharper.
AI Sound Pro
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Smart Assistant & Connectivity
A remote control with a speech bubble reading "Find me landscapes." Logos of affiliated OTT services are pictured.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
Alt text
My Profile
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.
Alt text
Sports Alert
*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
Alt text
FILMMAKER MODE™
A filmmaker is sitting at a desk using two montiors to edit the colors of a video.
*Supported service may differ by country.
Alt text
HDR 10 Pro
A screen shows a scene from Avengers Endgame. Below, a diagram shows two of the above image, divided to show contrast.
A screen shows a scene from Avengers Endgame. Below, a diagram shows two of the above image, divided to show contrast.
*Subscription required to access Disney+.
Alt text
Uniterrupted Adventure
Two TVs show stills from a racing game. The converntional TV's image is blurry, the TV with AMD FreeSync
Game Optimizer & Dashboard
A gaming menu with features like Low Latency and FPS and settings like Game Optimizer and Dark Room Mode is shown.
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
Alt text
Game-changing specs
A still from a racing game showing the enhanced image quality provided by HGIG and ALLM compared to the image without.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make guidelines available for the public in order to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
Alt text
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported service may differ by country.
*Content on box may vary by model or country.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
4K NanoCell
-
Screen Size
86
-
Resolution
3840*2160
-
Wide colour Gamut
Nano Colour
-
Billion Rich colours
Yes
-
BLU Type
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz/100Hz
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
Processor
α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Picture / Pro
AI Picture
-
AI Upscaling
AI Upscaling
-
AI Genre Selection/Auto genre selection
SDR/HDR
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro
4K/2K
-
HLG
4K/2K
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
4K HFR
HDMI only
-
2K HFR
HDMI only
-
HEVC (Video Decoder)
4K@120P, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
4K@60P, 10bit
-
AV1
4K@60p, 10bit
-
FreeSyncTM
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer(VRR/ALLM/Game Genre)
Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Picture mode (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
9 modes
AUDIO
-
Speaker(sound output)
20W
(10W per Channel)
-
Channel
2.0ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Optical Output or HP Support Model
-
AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound Pro
(Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice Pro
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
-
WiSA Speakers
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
AI FUNCTION
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition (Magic remote required)
Yes
-
LG Voice Search (Magic remote required)
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Apple Homekit
Yes
-
Mobile Connectivity
Yes
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
ThinQ App
Yes
SMART FUNCTION
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 22 Smart TV
-
Magic Remote Control
Included
MR22GN (NFC)
-
Room to Room Share
Receiver
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Universal Control
Yes
-
360° VR Play
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Discovery
Yes
-
TV On With Mobile
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2
-
Cable
DVB-C
-
Satellite
DVB-S2
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
4 (Side)
-
Version
HDMI 2.1 (2EA) / HDMI 2.0 (2EA)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
USB
1 (Rear)/1 (Side)
-
LAN
Rear
-
RF In
2 (Side, RF/Sat)
-
Spdif (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Rear
-
Wi-Fi
802.11ac
-
Bluetooth
V5.0
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
-
Energy Standard
Yes
PRODUCT DIMENSIONS
-
Dimensions W/O Packaging, W/O Stand
1927 x 1104 x 59.9
-
W/O Packaging, W/ Stand
1927 x 1167 x 361
-
Product Box Dimensions
2115 x 1215 x228
-
Product Weight W/O packaging WO/Stand
45.2 kg
-
Product Weight W/O packaging W/Stand
45.6 kg
-
Product Weight W/Packaging W/Stand
58.1 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
MR22GN (NFC)
-
Batteries
AA x 2EA
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
-
OSD Language
16 language
(English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian, Malayan, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Kurdish, Afrikaans, Amharic, Hausa, Swahili, Farsi)
