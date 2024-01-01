Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG OLED 65'' A2 Series ThinQ Smart TV with Magic Remote, HDR & webOS

OLED65A26LA

The OLED on everyone's list.

SELF-LIT OLED

True darkness brings the light.

LG OLED pixels light up independently with no backlight to dull their glow. Now, dark areas are perfectly black with no light bleed or halo effect. Envision a crisp picture with unmatched depth.
α7 Gen 5 AI Processor

Beauty meets brains.

The brains behind the beauty. Following deep learning advancements, LG's α7 Gen 5 AI Processor uses Foreground and Background Enhancing to maximize the field of depth for outstandingly lifelike image quality.
Infinite Contrast

Dazzling darks, luminous lights.

With no backlight to dull their impact,self-lit pixels achieve the deepest blacks for crisp contrast in every light. Visuals are more defined, so you can make out subtle details your eyes usually miss.

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Punchier picture quality.

Dynamic Tone Mapping uses the α7 Gen 5 AI Processor to detect what's in the frame and apply the optimal tone curve. The result is natural HDR, deep contrast, and intricate detail.

Immersive Surround Sound

Hear them coming in on you.

The α7 Gen 5 AI Processor up-mixes 2-channel audio into virtual 5.1.2 channel sound. Feel the action and chaos around you as you venture deeper into your game world.

ThinQ AI & webOS

Television just for you.

Need inspiration for movie night? ThinQ gives recommendations based on your taste. Set up profiles for everyone at home to quickly dive back into their favorite TV series and receive tailored news and sports updates.
Design

Sleek and streamlined.

Now, you won't want to hide your television. With an unbelievably slim design, it fits seamlessly into your space. Floor Stand and Gallery Stand give you the freedom to place it anywhere while neatly concealing unsightly cables.
True Cinema Experience

Now, you're the main character.

Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos come together for sensational immersion. Experience entertainment with heart-pounding audio and extraordinary visuals.
Entertainment

All your favorites in one place.

Ready for movie night. All set up for binging. Find virtually anything to watch on the available streaming apps. With Netflix1, Amazon Prime2, and Apple TV+3, plus LG channels4, something exciting is always showing.
Powerful Gameplay

Ready to up your game.

Play on and on. With a 0.1ms response time, you can experience games with no lag between you and your win. Even when the action is fast, jump over to the dedicated Game Dashboard and apply the optimal settings for whatever you play.
Eco-friendly LG OLED cardboard packaging depicted around thriving trees and mountains.
Sustainability

packaged for the planet.

In line with LG's green initiatives, your OLED is made to put less pressure on the environment. Created with fewer parts and without hazardous substances, it’s then boxed with just enough packaging to arrive safely — a recyclable cardboard box. Its energy efficiency reduces carbon emission as you watch, and it even has a high recycling rate when it’s time for disposal.

1.Netflix streaming membership required.
2.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
3.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Screen Size

    65"

  • Resolution

    3840*2160

  • Wide colour Gamut

    Perfect colour

  • Billion Rich colours

  • Perfect Black

    Perfect Black

  • Dimming

    Pixel Dimming

  • BLU Type

    Self-Lit Pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz/50Hz

VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)

  • Processor

    α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • AI Picture / Pro

    AI Picture

  • AI Upscaling

    AI Upscaling

  • AI Genre Selection/Auto genre selection

    SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR

  • AI Brightness Control

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    4K/2K

  • HDR10 Pro

    4K/2K

  • HLG

    4K/2K

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro

    Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • HEVC (Video Decoder)

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • VP9 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • AV1

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • HGIG Mode

  • Game Optimizer(VRR/ALLM/Game Genre)

  • Picture mode (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

    9 modes

AUDIO

  • Speaker(sound output)

    20W
    (10W per Channel)

  • Channel

    2.0 ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Optical Output or HP Support Model

  • Dolby Atmos

  • AI Sound / Pro

    AI Sound Pro
    (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice Pro

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

  • WiSA Speakers

  • LG Sound Sync

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

AI FUNCTION

  • ThinQ

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition (Magic remote required)

  • LG Voice Search (Magic remote required)

  • Home Dashboard

  • Apple Homekit

  • Mobile Connectivity

  • Screen Share

  • ThinQ App

SMART FUNCTION

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 22 Smart TV

  • Magic Remote Control

    Included
    MR22GN (NFC)

  • Room to Room Share

    Receiver

  • Family Settings

  • Quick Access

  • Universal Control

  • 360° VR Play

  • Art Gallery

  • Web Browser

  • Music Discovery

  • TV On With Mobile

  • Wi-Fi TV On

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

  • Block access to harmful site

  • Hotel Mode

  • Sports Alert

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2/T

  • Cable

    DVB-C

  • Satellite

    DVB-S2/S

  • Analog TV Reception

  • Time Machine (DVR)

  • Digital Recording

  • Analog DVR

  • [DVB] Subtitle

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)

  • Version

    HDMI 2.0 (3EA)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

  • eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (Rear, HDMI 3)

  • USB

    1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)

  • LAN

    Rear

  • RF In

    2 (Rear, RF/Sat)

  • Spdif (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Rear

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11ac

  • Bluetooth

    V5.0

POWER & GREEN

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Energy saving Mode

  • Illuminance Green sensor

  • Energy Standard

PRODUCT DIMENSIONS

  • Dimensions W/O Packaging, W/O Stand

    1449 x 832 x 45.9

  • W/O Packaging, W/ Stand

    1449 x 896 x 235

  • Product Box Dimensions

    1600 x 950 x 172

  • Product Weight W/O packaging WO/Stand

    17.1 kg

  • Product Weight W/O packaging W/Stand

    17.3 kg

  • Product Weight W/Packaging W/Stand

    24.4 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    MR22GN (NFC)

  • Batteries

    AA x 2EA

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

  • OSD Language

    16 language
    (English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian, Malayan, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Kurdish, Afrikaans, Amharic, Hausa, Swahili, Farsi)

