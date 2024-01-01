LG OLED 55'' A2 Series ThinQ Smart TV with Magic Remote, HDR & webOS

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
The OLED on everyone's list.
True darkness brings the light.
*Screen images simulated.
Beauty meets brains.
*Screen images simulated.
Dazzling darks, luminous lights.
*Screen images simulated.
Punchier picture quality.
*Screen images simulated.
Hear them coming in on you.
People sit on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around them.
Television just for you.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
Sleek and streamlined.
"A side view of LG OLED A2's base legs. An LG OLED A2 sits on a wooden TV stand in a neutral living room with plants and books. An LG OLED A2 with Gallery Stand is in the corner of a mint-colored room with several plants. An LG OLED A2 sits on a wooden TV stand in a neutral living room with a guitar, camera, and plants."
*Floor Stand is supported by 48A2.
**Gallery Stand is supported by 65A2 and 55A2.
Now, you're the main character.
People sit on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around them and the television depicting movie immersion.
All your favorites in one place.
A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Ready to up your game.
A guy plays a driving game in a game room with pink, blue, and purple RGB lighting and a collection of action figures.
*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
*Only 65G2 is shown in the image for example purposes. All 2022 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packaging.
1.Netflix streaming membership required.
2.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
3.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Resolution
3840*2160
-
Wide colour Gamut
Perfect colour
-
Billion Rich colours
●
-
Perfect Black
Perfect Black
-
Dimming
Pixel Dimming
-
BLU Type
Self-Lit Pixels
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz/50Hz
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
Processor
α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Picture / Pro
AI Picture
-
AI Upscaling
AI Upscaling
-
AI Genre Selection/Auto genre selection
SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR
-
AI Brightness Control
●
-
HDR
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
4K/2K
-
HDR10 Pro
4K/2K
-
HLG
4K/2K
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
●
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
HEVC (Video Decoder)
4K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
4K@60P, 10bit
-
AV1
4K@60p, 10bit
-
HGIG Mode
●
-
Game Optimizer(VRR/ALLM/Game Genre)
●
-
Picture mode (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
9 modes
AUDIO
-
Speaker(sound output)
20W
(10W per Channel)
-
Channel
2.0 ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Optical Output or HP Support Model
-
Dolby Atmos
●
-
AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound Pro
(Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
●
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice Pro
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
●
-
WiSA Speakers
●
-
LG Sound Sync
●
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
AI FUNCTION
-
ThinQ
●
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition (Magic remote required)
●
-
LG Voice Search (Magic remote required)
●
-
Home Dashboard
●
-
Apple Homekit
●
-
Mobile Connectivity
●
-
Screen Share
●
-
ThinQ App
●
SMART FUNCTION
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 22 Smart TV
-
Magic Remote Control
Included
MR22GN (NFC)
-
Room to Room Share
Receiver
-
Family Settings
●
-
Quick Access
●
-
Universal Control
●
-
360° VR Play
●
-
Art Gallery
●
-
Web Browser
●
-
Music Discovery
●
-
TV On With Mobile
●
-
Wi-Fi TV On
●
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
●
-
Block access to harmful site
●
-
Hotel Mode
●
-
Sports Alert
●
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
●
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2/T
-
Cable
DVB-C
-
Satellite
DVB-S2/S
-
Analog TV Reception
●
-
Time Machine (DVR)
●
-
Digital Recording
●
-
Analog DVR
●
-
[DVB] Subtitle
●
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)
-
Version
HDMI 2.0 (3EA)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
●
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (Rear, HDMI 3)
-
USB
1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
LAN
Rear
-
RF In
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
Spdif (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Rear
-
Wi-Fi
802.11ac
-
Bluetooth
V5.0
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
●
-
Illuminance Green sensor
●
-
Energy Standard
●
PRODUCT DIMENSIONS
-
Dimensions W/O Packaging, W/O Stand
1228 x 708 x 45.9
-
W/O Packaging, W/ Stand
1228 x 772 x 235
-
Product Box Dimensions
1360 x 810 x 172
-
Product Weight W/O packaging WO/Stand
14.3 kg
-
Product Weight W/O packaging W/Stand
14.5 kg
-
Product Weight W/Packaging W/Stand
19.5
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
MR22GN (NFC)
-
Batteries
AA x 2EA
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
-
OSD Language
16 language
(English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian, Malayan, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Kurdish, Afrikaans, Amharic, Hausa, Swahili, Farsi)
