About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

77 Inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV Dolby Vision 2024 - Wall Mount Version + 65 inch LG UHD AI UA80 4K Smart TV HDR10 webOS25 2025

77 Inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV Dolby Vision 2024 - Wall Mount Version + 65 inch LG UHD AI UA80 4K Smart TV HDR10 webOS25 2025

OLED77G46LA.65UA001
Front view of 77 Inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV Dolby Vision 2024 - Wall Mount Version + 65 inch LG UHD AI UA80 4K Smart TV HDR10 webOS25 2025 OLED77G46LA.65UA001
OLED77G46LA.65UA001
OLED77G46LA.65UA001
Front view of 77 Inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV Dolby Vision 2024 - Wall Mount Version + 65 inch LG UHD AI UA80 4K Smart TV HDR10 webOS25 2025 OLED77G46LA.65UA001
OLED77G46LA.65UA001
OLED77G46LA.65UA001

Key Features

  • Clearer sound and picture with refinements by the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K.
  • Brighter visuals by Brightness Booster Max.
  • One Wall Design that merges seamlessly against the wall with a zero gap mount.
  • Breathtaking colour and detail with 4K HDR10 Pro
  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
  • Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view with LG OLED evo TV, OLED G4, 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem, webOS Re:New Program logo, and 5-Year Panel Warranty logo on screen, as well as the Soundbar below

OLED77G46LA

77 Inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV Dolby Vision 2024 - Wall Mount Version
Front view with Remote

65UA80006LC

65 inch LG UHD AI UA80 4K Smart TV HDR10 webOS25 2025

A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise

Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.

LG OLED G4 facing 45 degrees to the right with a purple and orange abstract artwork on screen against an orange backdrop with 3D spheres, then the OLED TV rotates to face the front. On the bottom right there is an logo of LG alpha 11 AI processor.

*Screen images simulated.

"A gold emblem of World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years against a black backdrop. A spotlight shines on the emblem, and gold abstract stars fill the sky above it. "
The World's No.1

11 years later,
still on top

Our reign as the world's favorite OLED continues.

*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

What makes LG OLED evo stand apart?

"LG's alpha 11 AI Processor 4K on top of a motherboard, emitting purple and pink bolts of light. One Wall Design of LG OLED G4 and LG Soundbar mounted flat against the wall in a modern living space. LG OLED Care+ and 5 Year Panel Warranty logo against a black backdrop. Brightness Booster Max with an image of whale jumping out of the water before a starry night sky. "

LG UHD TV sits slightly angled facing left and depicts colorful marbles placed in different colors of pink, blue and purple. The alpha 7 4K AI Processor logo is embedded in the bottom right corner of the TV. Logo of LG UHD AI sits on the bottom left corner. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha AI processor.

LG UHD TV sits slightly angled facing left and depicts colorful marbles placed in different colors of pink, blue and purple. The alpha 7 4K AI Processor logo is embedded in the bottom right corner of the TV. Logo of LG UHD AI sits on the bottom left corner. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha AI processor.

See finer details with absolute clarity

Meet the powerful and smart alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8

With significant improvements to performance, faster processing from alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 now delivers 4K picture quality with much better sharpness and depth than before.

The alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 lights up yellow and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 based on internal spec comparison.

4K Super Upscaling brings every frame to life

LG's powerful processor boosts the resolution to the original quality. Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity.

Before and after comparison of how LG 4K Super Upscaling improves image quality. Two panels showing the same image of a colorful bird sitting on a branch in a forest, panel on the right is faded out.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

Print

Key Specs

GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

GAMING - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K OLED

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K

AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

Yes

AUDIO - Speaker System

4.2 channel

AUDIO - Audio Output

60W

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1712 x 982 x 24.8

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

37.4

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K

AI Upscaling

α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

AI Picture Pro

Yes

Auto Calibration

Yes

GAMING

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

Response Time

Less than 0.1ms

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1712 x 982 x 24.8

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1712 x 1039 x 321

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1879 x 1130 x 228

TV Stand (WxD)

501 x 321

TV Weight without Stand

37.4

TV Weight with Stand

44

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

49.0

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 300

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806096101285

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Output

60W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

4.2 channel

WOW Orchestra

Yes

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

USB Input

3ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

Family Settings

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes (Up to 4 views)

Room to Room Share

Yes (Sender/Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Works with Apple Home

Yes (Sudan, Syria and Iran are not supported)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

Key Specs

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K UHD

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

AUDIO - Audio Output

20W

AUDIO - Speaker System

2.0 channel

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1455 x 841 x 67.9

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

16.5

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K UHD

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Direct

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

AI Upscaling

4K Super Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Picture Mode

10 modes

Auto Calibration

Yes

GAMING

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 60Hz)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1455 x 841 x 67.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1455 x 906 x 269

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1580 x 950 x 162

TV Stand (WxD)

1264 x 269

TV Weight without Stand

16.5

TV Weight with Stand

16.8

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

22.5

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 200

BAR CODE

Bar Code

6222048414357

AUDIO

AI Sound

α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Audio Output

20W

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

WOW Orchestra

Yes

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

USB Input

1ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

AI Chatbot

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Ready (requires Magic Remote)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Standard Remote

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our picks for you

picture
Pay over 3 paydays – interest free
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over 3 interest-free instalments. You pay 1/3 upfront, then split the rest over the next 2 paydays.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 1/3 today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over the next 2 paydays. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 