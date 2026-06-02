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77 Inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV Dolby Vision 2024 - Wall Mount Version + 65 inch LG UHD AI UA80 4K Smart TV HDR10 webOS25 2025
77 Inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV Dolby Vision 2024 - Wall Mount Version + 65 inch LG UHD AI UA80 4K Smart TV HDR10 webOS25 2025
OLED77G46LA.65UA001
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Key Features
- Clearer sound and picture with refinements by the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K.
- Brighter visuals by Brightness Booster Max.
- One Wall Design that merges seamlessly against the wall with a zero gap mount.
- Breathtaking colour and detail with 4K HDR10 Pro
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
- Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity
Products in this Bundle: 2
A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise
Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.
*Screen images simulated.
*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
What makes LG OLED evo stand apart?
"LG's alpha 11 AI Processor 4K on top of a motherboard, emitting purple and pink bolts of light. One Wall Design of LG OLED G4 and LG Soundbar mounted flat against the wall in a modern living space. LG OLED Care+ and 5 Year Panel Warranty logo against a black backdrop. Brightness Booster Max with an image of whale jumping out of the water before a starry night sky. "
Meet the powerful and smart alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8
With significant improvements to performance, faster processing from alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 now delivers 4K picture quality with much better sharpness and depth than before.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 based on internal spec comparison.
4K Super Upscaling brings every frame to life
LG's powerful processor boosts the resolution to the original quality. Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
- 77 Inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV Dolby Vision 2024 - Wall Mount Version
- 65 inch LG UHD AI UA80 4K Smart TV HDR10 webOS25 2025
Key Specs
GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
GAMING - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type
4K OLED
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor
α11 AI Processor 4K
AUDIO - Dolby Atmos
Yes
AUDIO - Speaker System
4.2 channel
AUDIO - Audio Output
60W
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1712 x 982 x 24.8
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand
37.4
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
4K OLED
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
Picture Processor
α11 AI Processor 4K
AI Upscaling
α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
Motion
OLED Motion
Picture Mode
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
AI Picture Pro
Yes
Auto Calibration
Yes
GAMING
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
HGIG Mode
Yes
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
Yes
Response Time
Less than 0.1ms
ACCESSIBILITY
High Contrast
Yes
Gray Scale
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1712 x 982 x 24.8
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1712 x 1039 x 321
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1879 x 1130 x 228
TV Stand (WxD)
501 x 321
TV Weight without Stand
37.4
TV Weight with Stand
44
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
49.0
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 300
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096101285
AUDIO
Dolby Atmos
Yes
AI Sound
α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (AI Voice Remastering)
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Audio Output
60W
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
4.2 channel
WOW Orchestra
Yes
BROADCASTING
Analog TV Reception
Yes
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
Ethernet Input
1ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
USB Input
3ea (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS 24
Family Settings
Yes
ThinQ
Yes
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
Always Ready
Yes
Full Web Browser
Yes
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Multi View
Yes (Up to 4 views)
Room to Room Share
Yes (Sender/Receiver)
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
Works with Apple Home
Yes (Sudan, Syria and Iran are not supported)
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
Magic Remote MR24
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Specs
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type
4K UHD
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
AUDIO - Audio Output
20W
AUDIO - Speaker System
2.0 channel
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1455 x 841 x 67.9
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand
16.5
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
4K UHD
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Backlight Type
Direct
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
AI Upscaling
4K Super Upscaling
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
Picture Mode
10 modes
Auto Calibration
Yes
GAMING
HGIG Mode
Yes
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 60Hz)
ACCESSIBILITY
High Contrast
Yes
Gray Scale
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1455 x 841 x 67.9
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1455 x 906 x 269
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1580 x 950 x 162
TV Stand (WxD)
1264 x 269
TV Weight without Stand
16.5
TV Weight with Stand
16.8
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
22.5
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 200
BAR CODE
Bar Code
6222048414357
AUDIO
AI Sound
α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Audio Output
20W
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
2.0 channel
WOW Orchestra
Yes
BROADCASTING
Analog TV Reception
Yes
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
Ethernet Input
1ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
HDMI Input
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
USB Input
1ea (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
AI Chatbot
Yes
Full Web Browser
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Ready (requires Magic Remote)
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
Standard Remote
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
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