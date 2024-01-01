Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG OLED TV 55" CS Series Nvidia G-Sync Gaming ThinQ Smart TV (2022)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG OLED TV 55" CS Series Nvidia G-Sync Gaming ThinQ Smart TV (2022)

OLED55CS6LA

LG OLED TV 55" CS Series Nvidia G-Sync Gaming ThinQ Smart TV (2022)

(2)
Front view

Type A

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

Fascination on display

SELF-LIT OLED

True darkness brings the light

LG OLED pixels light up independently with no backlight to dull their glow. Now, dark areas are perfectly black with no light bleed or halo effect. Envision a crisp picture with unmatched depth.
FIND OUT MORE

*Screen images simulated.

a9 Gen 5 AI Processor

Beauty meets brains

The brains behind the beauty. Following deep learning advancements, LG's α9 Gen 5 AI Processor uses Body and Object Enhancing to detect and sharpen people and things in the frame. Foreground and Background Enhancing maximizes the field of depth for outstandingly lifelike image quality.

*Screen images simulated.

Infinite Contrast

Dazzling darks, luminous lights

With no backlight to dull their impact,self-lit pixels achieve the deepest blacks for crisp contrast in every light. Visuals are more defined, so you can make out subtle details your eyes usually miss.

*Screen images simulated.

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

The details set the tone

All-new Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro goes deeper to improve the picture. Previously, it elevated just the frames. Now, the technique hones in on over 5000 blocks across the screen for more vivid HDR down to each last detail.

*Screen images simulated.

Immersive Surround Sound

Sounds like you're in the scene

The α9 Gen 5 AI Processor up-mixes 2-channel audio into virtual 7.1.2 channel sound. Feel the action and chaos around you, just like you're the main character of the movie.

People sit on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around them.

ThinQ AI & webOS

Television just for you

Need inspiration for movie night? ThinQ gives recommendations based on your taste. Set up profiles for everyone at home to quickly dive back into their favorite TV series and receive tailored news and sports updates.
FIND OUT MORE

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.

Seamless Screen

The minimalist view.

Now, you won't want to hide your television. With an unbelievably slim design, it fits seamlessly into your space. Place it anywhere and take in the neat and clear view.
FIND OUT MORE

An evening scene of LG OLED CS on a cabinet in a warmly lit room. An angled view of LG OLED CS in an all-gray space with an image of mountain tops on the display. An LG OLED CS is in a brown-toned living space with elegant decorations. An LG OLED CS is in a bright, airy room with cacti, plants, and ornaments.

*Gallery Stand is supported by 65CS and 55CS.

True Cinema Experience

Now, you're the main character

Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos come together for sensational immersion. Using LG's α9 Gen 5 AI Processor, Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail adds extraordinary depth and brings out subtle textures.
FIND OUT MORE

People sit on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around them and the television depicting movie immersion.

*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.

Entertainment

All your favorites in one place

Ready for movie night. All set up for binging. Find virtually anything to watch on the available streaming apps. With Netflix1 , Amazon Prime2, and Apple TV+3, plus LG channels4, something exciting is always showing.
FIND OUT MORE

A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.

*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Ultimate Gaming

Powerful winning machine.

Up your play with the first televisions in the industry to support Dolby Vision Gaming 4K at 120Hz for more fluid and realistic gaming. With a 0.1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR support, even ultra-fast action appears clear and smooth.
FIND OUT MORE

Two people sit on a couch playing a racing game with a controller and LG OLED G2 in a living room.

*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.

Eco-friendly LG OLED cardboard packaging depicted around thriving trees and mountains.
Sustainability

Packaged for the planet

In line with LG's green initiatives, your OLED is made to put less pressure on the environment. Created with fewer parts and without hazardous substances, it’s then boxed with just enough packaging to arrive safely — a recyclable cardboard box. Its energy efficiency reduces carbon emission as you watch, and it even has a high recycling rate when it’s time for disposal.

Packaged for the planet OUR MISSION FOR THE PLANET

*Only 65G2 is shown in the image for example purposes. All 2022 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packaging.

 

1.Netflix streaming membership required.
2.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
3.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
4.Supported service may differ by country.

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Screen Size

    55"

  • Resolution

    3840*2160

  • Wide colour Gamut

    Perfect colour

  • Billion Rich colours

    Yes

  • Perfect Black

    Perfect Black

  • Dimming

    Pixel Dimming

  • BLU Type

    Self-Lit Pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz/100Hz

VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)

  • Processor

    α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • AI Picture / Pro

    AI Picture Pro

  • AI Upscaling

    AI Upscaling

  • AI Genre Selection/Auto genre selection

    SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    4K/2K

  • HDR10 Pro

    4K/2K

  • HLG

    4K/2K

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro

    Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

  • 4K HFR

    Yes

  • 2K HFR

    Yes

  • Motion Pro

    OLED Motion

  • HEVC (Video Decoder)

    4K@120P, 10bit

  • VP9 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • AV1

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • G-Sync Compatible

    Yes

  • FreeSyncTM

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer(VRR/ALLM/Game Genre)

    Yes/Yes/Yes

  • Picture mode (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

    9 modes

AUDIO

  • Speaker(sound output)

    40W
    (WF:20W, 10W per Channel)

  • Channel

    2.2ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing
    With stand- Front Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Optical Output or HP Support Model

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound / Pro

    AI Sound Pro
    (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice Pro

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes

  • WiSA Speakers

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

AI FUNCTION

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition (Magic remote required)

    Yes

  • LG Voice Search (Magic remote required)

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Apple Homekit

    Yes

  • Mobile Connectivity

    Yes

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • ThinQ App

    Yes

SMART FUNCTION

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 22 Smart TV

  • Magic Remote Control

    Included
    MR22GN (NFC)

  • Room to Room Share

    Sender/Receiver

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • Multi-view

    Yes

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Yes

  • 360° VR Play

    Yes

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Discovery

    Yes

  • TV On With Mobile

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

  • Hotel Mode

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    Yes

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2/T

  • Cable

    DVB-C

  • Satellite

    DVB-S2/S

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Yes

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Analog DVR

    Yes

  • [DVB] Subtitle

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    1 (Rear)/3 (Side)

  • Version

    HDMI 2.1 (4EA)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    2 (Rear) / 1 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes (Rear)

  • RF In

    2 (Side, RF/Sat)

  • Spdif (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Rear)

  • IR Blaster

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V5.0)

POWER & GREEN

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Energy saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

  • Energy Standard

    Yes

PRODUCT DIMENSIONS

  • Dimensions W/O Packaging, W/O Stand

    1228 x 708 x 46.9

  • W/O Packaging, W/ Stand

    1228 x 738 x 251

  • Product Box Dimensions

    1345 x 810 x 207

  • Product Weight W/O packaging WO/Stand

    18.9 kg

  • Product Weight W/O packaging W/Stand

    23 kg

  • Product Weight W/Packaging W/Stand

    28.6 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    MR22GN (NFC)

  • Batteries

    AA x 2EA

  • IR Blaster Cable

    Yes

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

  • OSD Language

    16 language
    (English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian, Malayan, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Kurdish, Afrikaans, Amharic, Hausa, Swahili, Farsi)

WALL MOUNT

  • LG Slim Bracket Compatible

    Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 