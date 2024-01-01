LG OLED TV 65'' CS Series Nvidia G-Sync Gaming ThinQ Smart TV (2022)

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Fascination on display
True darkness brings the light
*Screen images simulated.
Beauty meets brains
*Screen images simulated.
Dazzling darks, luminous lights
*Screen images simulated.
The details set the tone
*Screen images simulated.
Sounds like you're in the scene
People sit on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around them.
Television just for you
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
The minimalist view.
An evening scene of LG OLED CS on a cabinet in a warmly lit room. An angled view of LG OLED CS in an all-gray space with an image of mountain tops on the display. An LG OLED CS is in a brown-toned living space with elegant decorations. An LG OLED CS is in a bright, airy room with cacti, plants, and ornaments.
*Gallery Stand is supported by 65CS and 55CS.
Now, you're the main character
People sit on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around them and the television depicting movie immersion.
*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.
All your favorites in one place
A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Powerful winning machine.
Two people sit on a couch playing a racing game with a controller and LG OLED G2 in a living room.
*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
*Only 65G2 is shown in the image for example purposes. All 2022 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packaging.
1.Netflix streaming membership required.
2.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
3.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
4.Supported service may differ by country.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Screen Size
65"
-
Resolution
3840*2160
-
Wide colour Gamut
Perfect colour
-
Billion Rich colours
Yes
-
Perfect Black
Perfect Black
-
Dimming
Pixel Dimming
-
BLU Type
Self-Lit Pixels
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz/100Hz
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
Processor
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Picture / Pro
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Upscaling
AI Upscaling
-
AI Genre Selection/Auto genre selection
SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
4K/2K
-
HDR10 Pro
4K/2K
-
HLG
4K/2K
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro
Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
-
4K HFR
Yes
-
2K HFR
Yes
-
Motion Pro
OLED Motion
-
HEVC (Video Decoder)
4K@120P, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
4K@60P, 10bit
-
AV1
4K@60p, 10bit
-
G-Sync Compatible
Yes
-
FreeSyncTM
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer(VRR/ALLM/Game Genre)
Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Picture mode (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
9 modes
AUDIO
-
Speaker(sound output)
40W
(WF:20W, 10W per Channel)
-
Channel
2.2ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
With stand- Front Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Optical Output or HP Support Model
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound Pro
(Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice Pro
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
-
WiSA Speakers
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
AI FUNCTION
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition (Magic remote required)
Yes
-
LG Voice Search (Magic remote required)
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Apple Homekit
Yes
-
Mobile Connectivity
Yes
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
ThinQ App
Yes
SMART FUNCTION
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 22 Smart TV
-
Magic Remote Control
Included
MR22GN (NFC)
-
Room to Room Share
Sender/Receiver
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
Multi-view
Yes
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Universal Control
Yes
-
360° VR Play
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Discovery
Yes
-
TV On With Mobile
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2/T
-
Cable
DVB-C
-
Satellite
DVB-S2/S
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
1 (Rear)/3 (Side)
-
Version
HDMI 2.1
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB
2 (Rear)/1 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Rear)
-
RF In
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
Spdif (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
-
IR Blaster
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V5.0)
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
-
Energy Standard
Yes
PRODUCT DIMENSIONS
-
Dimensions W/O Packaging, W/O Stand
1449 x 832 x 46.9
-
W/O Packaging, W/ Stand
1449 x 862 x 251
-
Product Box Dimensions
1677 x 950 x 207
-
Product Weight W/O packaging WO/Stand
24 kg
-
Product Weight W/O packaging W/Stand
32.6 kg
-
Product Weight W/Packaging W/Stand
41.2 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
MR22GN (NFC)
-
Batteries
AA x 2EA
-
IR Blaster Cable
Yes
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
-
OSD Language
16 language
(English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian, Malayan, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Kurdish, Afrikaans, Amharic, Hausa, Swahili, Farsi)
WALL MOUNT
-
LG Slim Bracket Compatible
Yes
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.