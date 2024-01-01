LG OLED TV 65 inch B8 Series Cinema Screen Design 4K HDR WebOS Smart TV w/ ThinQ AI Pixel Dimming

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Specs

Reviews

Support

OLED65B8PVA

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Screen Size

    65"

  • Resolution

    3840*2160

  • Viewing Angle

    Perfect Viewing Angle

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

  • "Biliion Rich Color"

    Billion Rich Color

  • Dimming

    Self Lighting Pixel

  • Black

    Infinite Contrast

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance Pro

VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)

  • HDR

    4K Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)

  • HLG

    Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)

  • Advanced HDR by Technicolor

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes (4K/2K)

  • 4K HFR

    Yes (USB HDR)

  • 2K HFR

    Yes / Yes

  • Picture Master Processor

    α7 Intelligent Processor

  • Technicolor Expert Mode

    Yes

  • Professional Game TV

    Yes

  • Enhanced Motion Picture response time

    Yes

  • Object/Active Depth Enhancer

    Active Depth Enhancer

  • Color Enhancer

    Adaptive Color Enhancer

  • Color Accuracy

    True Color Accuracy

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • Noise Reduction

    NR

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Enhanced Dynamic Tone Mappng

  • HEVC

    4K@120P, 10bit

  • VP9

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • SHVC

    4K@60P, 10bit

SOUND

  • Output

    40W

  • Channel

    2.2 ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Woofer

    2 ea, WF : 20W

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • DOLBY ATMOS

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    Dolby Surround / OLED Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • One Touch Sound Tuning

    Yes

  • Adaptive Sound Control

    Yes

  • Audio Upscaler

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X

SMART CONVENIENCE

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

  • Magic Remote Control

    Included

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Focus Zoom

    Yes

  • Live Zoom

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Yes

  • 360 VR

    Yes

  • Magic Link

    Yes

  • Gallery

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Multi-view

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • My Content

    Yes

  • My Channels

    Yes

  • Channel Advisor

    Yes

IOT AND MOBILE/PC CONNECTION

  • Mobile App (LG TV Plus)

    Yes

  • Mobile TV On

    Yes

  • WiF TV On

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Yes

  • Miracast Overlay / Miracast

    Miracast Overlay

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Analog DVR

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

BROADCASTING RECEPTION

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2

  • Cable

    DVB-C

  • Satellite

    DVB-S2

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Teletext Page

    Yes

  • Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

    Yes

  • [DVB] Subtitle

    Yes

  • AD (Audio Description)

    Yes

  • EPG (8days)

    Yes

JACK

  • HDMI

    1 (Rear) / 3 (Side)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Yes (Side, HDMI 2)

  • USB

    2 (Rear) / 1 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes (Rear)

  • Component

    Yes (Gender Type)

  • Composite In (AV)

    Yes (Gender Type)

  • RF In

    2 (Rear, RF/Sat)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Rear)

  • Headphone out

    Yes (Rear)

  • Line out

    Yes (Headphone out common)

  • Wifi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V4.2)

POWER & GREEN

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Energy saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes (White sensor)

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    MR18 (Silver)

  • Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

  • Component / AV Gender

    Yes

  • Power Cable

    Yes (TV Attached)

DIMENSIONS

  • W x H x D

    1449x876x220

What people are saying

