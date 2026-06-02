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65 Inch LG QNED QNED86 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 2024 + LG XBOOM Go XG8T with 8-inch woofer & 3-inch tweeters, 60W Output, 2024

65 Inch LG QNED QNED86 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 2024 + LG XBOOM Go XG8T with 8-inch woofer & 3-inch tweeters, 60W Output, 2024

65QNED86T6A.XG8T001
Front view of 65 Inch LG QNED QNED86 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 2024 + LG XBOOM Go XG8T with 8-inch woofer & 3-inch tweeters, 60W Output, 2024 65QNED86T6A.XG8T001
65QNED86T6A.XG8T001
65QNED86T6A.XG8T001
Front view of 65 Inch LG QNED QNED86 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 2024 + LG XBOOM Go XG8T with 8-inch woofer & 3-inch tweeters, 60W Output, 2024 65QNED86T6A.XG8T001
65QNED86T6A.XG8T001
65QNED86T6A.XG8T001

Key Features

  • Incredibly rich, vibrant palette from QNED Color
  • Fully optimized picture and sound with the alpha 8 AI Processor 4K
  • Sharp, precise detail with Advanced Local Dimming
  • 8-inch woofer & 3-inch tweeters
  • 60W for Loud Sound
  • Sound Boost
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Fornt view

65QNED86T6A

65 Inch LG QNED QNED86 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 2024
front

XG8T

LG XBOOM Go XG8T with 8-inch woofer & 3-inch tweeters, 60W Output, 2024
LG QNED85 screen featuring a colorful artwork.

It's all about the new QNED

Crisp color and clarity on colossal LG QNED. Our new chipset and dimming zones perfect contents so every pixel stays razor sharp.

*Screen image simulated.

Explore LG QNED's new innovations

The alpha 8 AI Processor 4K is shown with orange light emanating from underneath. A red, yellow and purple spiral shape is shown between the words "Upgradeable webOS" and "webOS Re:New Program". LG QNED89, QNED90 and QNED99 TVs are shown in order from left to right. Each TV shows a colorful splash and the words "Ultra Big TV" are shown above the TVs.

alpha 8 AI Processor 4K

Outstanding QNED intelligence elevates your TV experience

Find out more

Immersion from within. Our advanced alpha 8 AI Processor 4K auto-optimizes audio and picture quality to sync to you.

*Screen image simulated.

LG XBOOM Go XG8T is placed on the metal table with orange lighting is on. Behind the table, people are enjoying the music.

LG XBOOM Go XG8T is placed on the metal table with orange lighting is on. Behind the table, people are enjoying the music.



Play, light and boost.

Light up the mood and feel powerful sound with LG XBOOM Go XG8T.

Feel powerful sound with LG XBOOM Go

Experience LG XBOOM Go's remarkable sound delivering deep bass and powerful output.

Get hyped with bigger sound

Your favorite tracks get an overhaul. The track woofer and cone tweeters deliver all high and low note rich and vibrantly.

Boss your party with 60W output

When your party heats up, you need the power to match. That’s why 60W output is here to back up the strength behind those punchy beats.
Print

Key Specs

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K QNED

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

AUDIO - Audio Output

20W

AUDIO - Speaker System

2.0 channel

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1456 x 840 x 29.7

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

22.5

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K QNED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Edge

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K

AI Upscaling

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dimming Technology

Local Dimming

Motion

Motion Pro

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

AI Picture Pro

Yes

Auto Calibration

Yes

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1456 x 840 x 29.7

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1456 x 909/869 x 285

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1600 x 970 x 203

TV Stand (WxD)

340 x 285

TV Weight without Stand

22.5

TV Weight with Stand

26.3

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

33.6

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 300

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806096041499

AUDIO

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Output

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

WOW Orchestra

Yes

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

Family Settings

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Room to Room Share

Yes (Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Works with Apple Home

Yes (Sudan, Syria and Iran are not supported)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806096033456

SPEAKER

Tweeter Unit Type

Cone

Woofer Unit

120 x 84 mm

Passive Radiator

Yes (2)

Tweeter Unit Size

1.57" x 1

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.1

USB

1

GENERAL

Number of Channels

1ch (2Way)

Output Power

60W + 60W

EQ

Sound Boost

Yes

Standard

Yes

Custom EQ(App)

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

POWER SUPPLY

AC Adaptor Jack

Yes

BATTERY

Battery Charging time (Hrs)

3

Battery Life (Hrs)

15

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

50 W

Stand-by mode

0.5 W

CONVENIENCE

Multipoint

Yes

Wireless party link (Dual mode)

Yes

Wireless party link (Multi mode)

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

Lighting

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IP67

Battery Indicator

Yes

Speaker phone

Yes

Security lock

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Speaker

370 x 151 x 147 mm

Carton Box

442 x 262 x 212 mm

WEIGHT

Net Weight

3.0 kg

Gross Weight

4.9 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

AC Adaptor

Yes

Strap

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

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