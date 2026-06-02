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65 Inch LG QNED QNED86 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 2024 + LG XBOOM Go XG8T with 8-inch woofer & 3-inch tweeters, 60W Output, 2024
65 Inch LG QNED QNED86 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 2024 + LG XBOOM Go XG8T with 8-inch woofer & 3-inch tweeters, 60W Output, 2024
*Screen image simulated.
Explore LG QNED's new innovations
The alpha 8 AI Processor 4K is shown with orange light emanating from underneath. A red, yellow and purple spiral shape is shown between the words "Upgradeable webOS" and "webOS Re:New Program". LG QNED89, QNED90 and QNED99 TVs are shown in order from left to right. Each TV shows a colorful splash and the words "Ultra Big TV" are shown above the TVs.
Outstanding QNED intelligence elevates your TV experience
Immersion from within. Our advanced alpha 8 AI Processor 4K auto-optimizes audio and picture quality to sync to you.
*Screen image simulated.
Feel powerful sound with LG XBOOM Go
Get hyped with bigger sound
Boss your party with 60W output
- 65 Inch LG QNED QNED86 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 2024
- LG XBOOM Go XG8T with 8-inch woofer & 3-inch tweeters, 60W Output, 2024
Key Specs
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type
4K QNED
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut
QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
AUDIO - Audio Output
20W
AUDIO - Speaker System
2.0 channel
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1456 x 840 x 29.7
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand
22.5
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
4K QNED
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Backlight Type
Edge
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
Wide Color Gamut
QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K
AI Upscaling
α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
Dimming Technology
Local Dimming
Motion
Motion Pro
Picture Mode
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
AI Picture Pro
Yes
Auto Calibration
Yes
GAMING
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
HGIG Mode
Yes
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
High Contrast
Yes
Gray Scale
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1456 x 840 x 29.7
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1456 x 909/869 x 285
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1600 x 970 x 203
TV Stand (WxD)
340 x 285
TV Weight without Stand
22.5
TV Weight with Stand
26.3
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
33.6
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 300
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096041499
AUDIO
AI Sound
α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Audio Output
20W
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
2.0 channel
WOW Orchestra
Yes
BROADCASTING
Analog TV Reception
Yes
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 3)
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
Ethernet Input
1ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS 24
Family Settings
Yes
ThinQ
Yes
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
Always Ready
Yes
Full Web Browser
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Multi View
Yes
Room to Room Share
Yes (Receiver)
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
Works with Apple Home
Yes (Sudan, Syria and Iran are not supported)
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
Magic Remote MR24
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
All Spec
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096033456
SPEAKER
Tweeter Unit Type
Cone
Woofer Unit
120 x 84 mm
Passive Radiator
Yes (2)
Tweeter Unit Size
1.57" x 1
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Version
5.1
USB
1
GENERAL
Number of Channels
1ch (2Way)
Output Power
60W + 60W
EQ
Sound Boost
Yes
Standard
Yes
Custom EQ(App)
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
SBC
Yes
AAC
Yes
POWER SUPPLY
AC Adaptor Jack
Yes
BATTERY
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
3
Battery Life (Hrs)
15
POWER CONSUMPTION
Power-on mode
50 W
Stand-by mode
0.5 W
CONVENIENCE
Multipoint
Yes
Wireless party link (Dual mode)
Yes
Wireless party link (Multi mode)
Yes
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
Yes
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
Lighting
Yes
Water/Splashproof
IP67
Battery Indicator
Yes
Speaker phone
Yes
Security lock
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
Speaker
370 x 151 x 147 mm
Carton Box
442 x 262 x 212 mm
WEIGHT
Net Weight
3.0 kg
Gross Weight
4.9 kg
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
Yes
AC Adaptor
Yes
Strap
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
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