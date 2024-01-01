LG 75'' QNED 4K Cinema HDR MiniLED Smart TV with Magic Remote, HDR & webOS

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
See Pure Colors Even Richer
*LG QNED Mini LED is a Mini LED TV that combines NanoCell and Quantum Dot technology.
A new era for LCD TVs.
*The Mini LED statistic is based on the 86-inch 8K model.
**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
The power of Mini LEDs.
*LG QNED Mini LED TV's approximately 30,000 Mini LEDs is based on the 86-inch 8K model.
**The number of dimming zones is based on the 86-inch 8K model.
***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
NanoCell meets Quantum Dot.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
There's black magic on display.
*The dimming zone statistic is based on the 86-inch 8K model.
**Conventional refers to LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Big screen, colossal amounts of detail.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Based on QNED 8K models.
A view that's flat out breathtaking.
LG QNED TV mounted flat against the wall in a modern interior space.
*The cable may be visible depending on installation environment.
**Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
QNED Cinema.
Show-stopping performance.
*Netflix streaming membership required. 4K Ultra HD availability subject to your Netflix subscription plan, internet service, device capatibilites, and content availibity. www.netflix.com/TermsOfUse
Home to all your favorites.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
**Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
***Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
****Supported service may differ by country.
A transformative TV experience.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
The director's vision brought to life.
Get the full range of enjoyment.
QNED Gaming.
Packed with perks.
Unseen levels of control.
An unbeatable combo.
Equipped for peak performance.
Play at the highest standard.
QNED Sport.
TV in unbeatable form.
Never miss your team play.
*The supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
A clear home advantage.
*Speakers sold separately.
Brains that will blow your mind.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
This is what pro looks like.
*AI Picture will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
Sound turned up to pro.
Think you know smart?
Think again.
Welcome to your new home.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
More like a magic wand.
*The Magic Remote must support NFC to use the Magic Tap feature.
**Magic remote availability differs by country.
Your central hub of convenience.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries
*LG TV & Audio AR Experience is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.
*This product does not include an antenna or the cables to connect an antenna or external devices.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
4K Mini LED
-
Screen Size
75"
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Wide colour Gamut
Nano Colour Pro
-
Billion Rich colours
Yes
-
Dimming
Full Array dimming Pro
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance Pro
-
BLU Type
Mini LED
-
Refresh Rate
Refresh Rate 100Hz
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
Processor
α7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Picture / Pro
AI Picture
-
AI Upscaling
AI Upscaling
-
Auto Genre Selection
Dolby HDR
-
Image Enhancing
Image Enhancing
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
4K/2K
-
HDR10 Pro
4K/2K
-
HLG
4K/2K
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Motion Pro
Motion Pro
-
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
HEVC (Video Decoder)
4K@120P, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
4K@60P, 10bit
-
AV1
4K@60p, 10bit
-
FreeSyncTM
Yes
-
Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)
Yes/Yes
-
Picture mode (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
9 modes
AUDIO
-
Speaker (Sound output)
40W
(WF:20W, 10W per Channel)
-
Channel
2.2ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Optical Output or HP Support Model
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Surround mode
AI Sound
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
-
WiSA Speakers
2.1ch
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
AI FUNCTION
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition (Magic remote required)
Yes
-
LG Voice Search (Magic remote required)
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Apple Homekit
Yes
-
Mobile Connectivity
Yes
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
ThinQ App
Yes
SMART FUNCTION
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 6.0 Smart TV
-
Magic Remote Control
Included
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Universal Control
Yes
-
360° VR Play
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
TV On With Mobile
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2
-
Cable
DVB-C
-
Satellite
DVB-S2
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
4 (Side)
-
Version
HDMI 2.1 (2EA) / HDMI 2.0 (2EA)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (Rear, HDMI 3)
-
USB
2 (Rear)/1 (Side)
-
LAN
Rear
-
RF In
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
Spdif (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Rear
-
Wi-Fi
802.11ac
-
Bluetooth
V5.0
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
-
Energy Standard
Yes
PRODUCT DIMENSIONS
-
Dimensions W/O Packaging, W/O Stand
1665 x 958 x 29.5
-
W/O Packaging, W/ Stand
1665 x 1022 x 359
-
Product Box Dimensions
1820 x 1115 x 200
-
Product Weight W/O packaging WO/Stand
36 kg
-
Product Weight W/O packaging W/Stand
37 kg
-
Product Weight W/Packaging W/Stand
46.9 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
MR21
-
Batteries
AA x 2EA
-
Power Cable
Attached to TV
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
-
OSD Language
15ea (JA)
English, Spanish(español)
French(français), Portuguese
Russian, Indonesian
Malayan, Vietnamese,
Thai, Arabic, Kurdish,
Afrikaans, Amharic, Hausa, swahili
WALL MOUNT
-
Slim Bracket Compatible
Yes
-
VESA Wall Mount compatible
Yes
