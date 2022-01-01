LG 86'' QNED 4K UHD MiniLED 120HZ Smart TV with Magic Remote, HDR & webOS

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
See Pure Colors Even Richer
Mini lights, mega contrast
*QNED90/85/80 feature the α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K.
AI Picture Pro
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*QNED99/95 feature AI 8K Upscaling.
*QNED90/85/80 feature AI 4K Upscaling.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
Alt text
AI Sound Pro
*QNED99/95 feature α9 Gen5 AI Processor and virtual surround 7.1.2 up-mix.
*QNED90/85/80 feature α7 Gen5 AI Processor and virtual surround 5.1.2 up-mix.
Alt text
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Smart Assistant & Connectivity
There are four logos displaced in order – Hey alexa built-in, Works with Apple AirPlay, Works with Apple HomeKit.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
Alt text
Sports Alert
There are Sports Alert graphic UI showing two sports team logos (Jungle King and Dragon) and the two buttons on the right that says “Watch” and “No Alert”. The tagline says "This is the score for the current sports channel".
*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
Alt text
My Profile
There are pictograms of three users on LG Account - the names below each face are Max, Rachel, and David.
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.
Alt text
Dolby Atmos, & HDR 10 Pro
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
HDR10 Pro
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
Alt text
FILMMAKER MODE
*Support for FILMMAKER Mode may vary by country.
Alt text
Game Optimizer & Dashboard
An image of a Game dashboard – its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
Alt text
HGiG
An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less color, and right half of image is relatively more colorful.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Alt text
4K 120Hz, ALLM, eARC, & VRR
There is a red fighter plane and an image is divided into two – left half of image seems less colorful and slightly darker while right half of image is brighter and more colorful. On left top corner of image says Conventional and on right top corner is LG QNED Logo.
*QNED99/90/85/80 feature 4K 120Hz and VRR.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Alt text
AMD FreeSync Premium
There are two TVs – on the left shows a car racing game scene with a racing car. On the right also shows the same game scene but in a brighter and clearer picture display. On right top corner shows AMD FreeSync premium logo.
*QNED99/90/85/80 feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney and its related entities.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*Content on box may vary by model or country.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
4K Mini LED
-
Screen Size
86"
-
Resolution
3840*2160
-
Wide colour Gamut
Nano Colour Pro
-
Billion Rich colours
Yes
-
Dimming
Precision Dimming
-
BLU Type
Mini LED
-
"Refresh Rate "
120Hz/100Hz
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
Processor
α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Picture / Pro
AI Picture
-
AI Upscaling
AI Upscaling
-
AI Genre Selection/Auto genre selection
SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
4K/2K
-
HDR10 Pro
4K/2K
-
HLG
4K/2K
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
4K HFR
HDMI only
-
2K HFR
HDMI only
-
Motion Pro
Motion Pro
-
HEVC (Video Decoder)
4K@120P, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
4K@60P, 10bit
-
AV1
4K@60p, 10bit
-
FreeSyncTM
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer(VRR/ALLM/Game Genre)
Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Picture mode (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
9 modes
AUDIO
-
Speaker (Sound Output)
40W
(WF:20W, 10W per Channel)
-
Channel
2.2ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Optical Output or HP Support Model
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound Pro
(Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice Pro
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
-
WiSA Speakers
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
AI FUNCTION
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition (Magic remote required)
Yes
-
LG Voice Search (Magic remote required)
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Apple Homekit
Yes
-
Mobile Connectivity
Yes
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
ThinQ App
Yes
SMART FUNCTION
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 22 Smart TV
-
Magic Remote Control
Included
MR22GN (NFC)
-
Room to Room Share
Receiver
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
Multi-view
Yes
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Universal Control
Yes
-
360° VR Play
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Discovery
Yes
-
TV On With Mobile
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2
-
Cable
DVB-C
-
Satellite
DVB-S2
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
4 (Side)
-
Version
HDMI 2.1 (2EA) / HDMI 2.0 (2EA)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (Rear, HDMI 3)
-
USB
1 (Rear)/1 (Side)
-
LAN
Rear
-
RF In
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
Spdif (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Side
-
Wi-Fi
802.11ac
-
Bluetooth
V5.0
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC (100-240V) (50-60Hz)
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
-
Energy Standard
Yes
PRODUCT DIMENSIONS
-
Dimensions W/O Packaging, W/O Stand
1925 x 1105 x 46.1
-
W/O Packaging, W/ Stand
1925 x 1165 x 359
-
Product Box Dimensions
2115 x 1215 x 228
-
Product Weight W/O packaging WO/Stand
56.5 kg
-
Product Weight W/O packaging W/Stand
57.5 kg
-
Product Weight W/Packaging W/Stand
70.4 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
MR22GN (NFC)
-
Batteries
AA x 2EA
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
-
OSD Language
16 language
(English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian, Malayan, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Kurdish, Afrikaans, Amharic, Hausa, Swahili, Farsi)
WALL MOUNT
-
LG Slim Bracket Compatible
Yes
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.