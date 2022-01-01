Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 55'' QNED 4K UHD MiniLED 120HZ Smart TV with Magic Remote, HDR & webOS

LG 55'' QNED 4K UHD MiniLED 120HZ Smart TV with Magic Remote, HDR & webOS

55QNED856QA

LG 55'' QNED 4K UHD MiniLED 120HZ Smart TV with Magic Remote, HDR & webOS

Front view With Infill Image with logo with Remote
QNED banner
CES 2022
Innovation Awards

CES 2022
Innovation Awards

LG QNED

Accessibility

See Pure Colors Even Richer

Experience color that's out of this world with the combined power of Quantum Dot and NanoCell.

Mini LEDs

Mini lights, mega contrast

Thousands of tiny LEDs fill the screen delivering sharp, bright images with incredible detail.
A blue neon circuit moves around on blue glacier image. The camera zooms out and shows this blue glacier within TV screen. The TV is placed in a wide living room with blue background.
α7 Gen5 AI Processor

We're fine-tuning your viewing experience

The α7 Gen5 AI Processor uses deep-learning algorithms to offer an enhanced viewing experience.

*QNED90/85/80 feature the α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K.

AI Picture Pro

The perfect picture is closer than ever with AI Picture Pro. The upgraded AI 4K Upscaling and AI Tone Mapping enhance contrast and resolution for optimal detail, while Fore/Background Effect Enhancement and Dynamic Vivid maximize depth of field and color expression for outstandingly lifelike images.

There is a close-up of a woman’s face on left and on right. On left seems darker and less clearer image and on right seems a brighter and clearer image of a woman’s face.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*QNED99/95 feature AI 8K Upscaling.
*QNED90/85/80 feature AI 4K Upscaling.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

D-9

AI Sound Pro

Using deep-learning from audio data points, the processor recognizes voices, audio effects, and audio frequencies, allowing it to optimize sound based on the type of content you're watching for more immersive, spatial sound.

A TV screen shows a very bright Ferris wheel in night and there is a visual effect of sound on left and right side of a TV.

*QNED99/95 feature α9 Gen5 AI Processor and virtual surround 7.1.2 up-mix.
*QNED90/85/80 feature α7 Gen5 AI Processor and virtual surround 5.1.2 up-mix.

D-8

ThinQ AI & WebOS

Smart has never
been this simple

See how convenient TV can be with personalized alerts, recommendations, smart assistants, and more.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Smart Assistant & Connectivity

Easy control with just your voice. Smart Voice Control via Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and more, make controlling your LG UHD TV easier and quicker than ever.

There are four logos displaced in order – Hey alexa built-in, Works with Apple AirPlay, Works with Apple HomeKit.

*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.

There are four logos displaced in order – Hey alexa built-in, Works with Apple AirPlay, Works with Apple HomeKit.

Sports Alert

Don't miss out on the latest news from your favorite teams and leagues, even when watching other content with real-time updates and reminders for all the big games.

There are Sports Alert graphic UI showing two sports team logos (Jungle King and Dragon) and the two buttons on the right that says “Watch” and “No Alert”. The tagline says "This is the score for the current sports channel".

*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.

D-6

My Profile

See only what you want to see with a customizable profile for every member of the family. Enjoy tailored content recommendations and quick access to your most frequently used apps.

There are pictograms of three users on LG Account - the names below each face are Max, Rachel, and David.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

D-5

A woman is looking at a purple sky. Her hair is slightly shaking.
True Cinema

Performance that steals
the show
the show

Enjoy a breathtakingly cinematic experience from the comfort of your own home with LG QNED.

Dolby Atmos, & HDR 10 Pro

The latest Dolby solutions bring you upgraded picture and sound across an even wider range of content while HDR10 Pro automatically improves contrast for greater clarity even in regular HDR content.

HDR10 Pro

LG's own high dynamic range technology, HDR10 Pro, automatically adjusts screen brightness and intensifies regular HDR content to reveal more detail and clarity in every image.

A man is staring outside, looking mad. The image is divided into two part. On left half of image appears to be dull and less vibrant color, while on the right half of image looks more vibrant with more colors. On left top corner says ‘conventional’, on right top corner says ‘HDR 10 PRO’.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

Wyglądający na wściekłego mężczyzna patrzy się na zewnątrz. Obraz jest podzielony na dwie części. Lewa połowa obrazu jest mdła i ma mniej żywe kolory, natomiast prawa strona jest żywsza i bardziej kolorowa. W lewym górnym rogu znajduje się napis „konwencjonalny”, a w prawym górnym rogu – „HDR 10 PRO”.

FILMMAKER MODE

View movies exactly as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE™. The mode preserves the original colors, settings, and frame rates to bring the director's original vision to you.

A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.

*Support for FILMMAKER Mode may vary by country.

A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.

Obraz przedstawiający robota w czerwonym oświetleniu. Maszyna wolno mruga oczami.

Advanced Gaming

So much more
power to play with

Upgrade your gaming setup with a next-level TV designed for ultimate next-gen gaming.

Game Optimizer & Dashboard

Game Optimizer keeps all of your gaming settings in one easy-to-use menu while the new Gaming Dashboard gives you quick access to your current settings.

An image of a Game dashboard – its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.

D-11

HGiG

LG is partnered with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry to bring you the latest HDR games with utmost realism and immersion.

An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less color, and right half of image is relatively more colorful.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less color, and right half of image is relatively more colorful.

4K 120Hz, ALLM, eARC, & VRR

Take gaming to the next level with support for Dolby Vision® HDR at 4K 120Hz, and VRR, ALLM, and eARC at the latest HDMI 2.1 specifications, to reduce motion blur and ghosting and deliver smooth, synchronized graphics in high resolution.

There is a red fighter plane and an image is divided into two – left half of image seems less colorful and slightly darker while right half of image is brighter and more colorful. On left top corner of image says Conventional and on right top corner is LG QNED Logo.

*QNED99/90/85/80 feature 4K 120Hz and VRR.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

There is a red fighter plane and an image is divided into two – left half of image seems less colorful and slightly darker while right half of image is brighter and more colorful. On left top corner of image says Conventional and on right top corner is LG QNED Logo.

AMD FreeSync Premium

Enjoy fast-paced gameplay with minimal tearing, stuttering, and input lag thanks to support for AMD FreeSync Premium on LG QNED.

There are two TVs – on the left shows a FORTNITE game scene with a racing car. On the right also shows the same game scene but in a brighter and clearer picture display. On right top corner shows AMD FreeSync premium logo.

*QNED99/90/85/80 feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

OTT Services

Home to all your favorite streams

Easily enjoy content from the biggest streaming platforms directly on LG QNED.

*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney and its related entities.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*©LIVENow Media Limited. All related logos are proprietary to LIVENow Media Limited. Additional fees may apply.
*Supported services may differ by country."

A QNED packaging box is placed on pink, green background and there is grass growing and butterflies coming out from its inside.
Eco Packaging

Just one more thing to love about QNED

LG QNED's packaging has been redesigned using single color printing and a recyclable box.

*Content on box may vary by model or country.

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    4K Mini LED

  • Screen Size

    55"

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Wide colour Gamut

    Nano Colour Pro

  • Billion Rich colours

    Yes

  • Dimming

    Precision Dimming

  • BLU Type

    Mini LED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz/100Hz

VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)

  • Processor

    α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • AI Picture / Pro

    AI Picture

  • AI Upscaling

    AI Upscaling

  • AI Genre Selection/Auto genre selection

    SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    4K/2K

  • HDR10 Pro

    4K/2K

  • HLG

    4K/2K

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro

    Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • 4K HFR

    HDMI only

  • 2K HFR

    HDMI only

  • Motion Pro

    Motion Pro

  • HEVC (Video Decoder)

    4K@120P, 10bit

  • VP9 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • AV1

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • FreeSyncTM

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer(VRR/ALLM/Game Genre)

    Yes/Yes/Yes

  • Picture mode (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

    9 modes

AUDIO

  • Speaker (Sound output)

    40W
    (WF:20W, 10W per Channel)

  • Channel

    2.2ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Optical Output or HP Support Model

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound / Pro

    AI Sound Pro
    (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice Pro

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes

  • WiSA Speakers

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

AI FUNCTION

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition (Magic remote required)

    Yes

  • LG Voice Search (Magic remote required)

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Apple Homekit

    Yes

  • Mobile Connectivity

    Yes

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • ThinQ App

    Yes

SMART FUNCTION

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 22 Smart TV

  • Magic Remote Control

    Included
    MR22GN (NFC)

  • Room to Room Share

    Receiver

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • Multi-view

    Yes

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Yes

  • 360° VR Play

    Yes

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Discovery

    Yes

  • TV On With Mobile

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

  • Hotel Mode

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    Yes

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2

  • Cable

    DVB-C

  • Satellite

    DVB-S2

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Yes

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Analog DVR

    Yes

  • [DVB] Subtitle

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    4 (Side)

  • Version

    HDMI 2.1 (2EA) / HDMI 2.0 (2EA)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (Rear, HDMI 3)

  • USB

    1 (Rear)/1 (Side)

  • LAN

    Rear

  • RF In

    2 (Rear, RF/Sat)

  • Spdif (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Side

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11ac

  • Bluetooth

    V5.0

POWER & GREEN

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Energy saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

  • Energy Standard

    Yes

PRODUCT DIMENSIONS

  • Dimensions W/O Packaging, W/O Stand

    1233 X 716 X 44.2

  • W/O Packaging, W/ Stand

    1233 x 779 x 257

  • Product Box Dimensions

    1360 x 810 x 152

  • Product Weight W/O packaging WO/Stand

    19.5 kg

  • Product Weight W/O packaging W/Stand

    19.9 kg

  • Product Weight W/Packaging W/Stand

    22.6 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    MR22GN (NFC)

  • Batteries

    AA x 2EA

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

  • OSD Language

    16 language
    (English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian, Malayan, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Kurdish, Afrikaans,
    Amharic, Hausa, Swahili, Farsi)

WALL MOUNT

  • LG Slim Bracket Compatible

    Yes

