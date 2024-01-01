About Cookies on This Site

Classy living room in a penthouse apartment. Beautiful cityscape visible outside the window. A man is sitting on the couch watching content on the wall-mounted TV.

What's the best lifestyle TV for you?

Whatever your lifestyle, there are LG TVs made just for you. From enjoying high-quality content like cinema, sports, and gaming to finding the perfect design piece, discover an LG TV that suits you.

What makes LG TVs a great choice for design enthusiasts?

More than just screens, LG TVs can also become an additional design element that fits seamlessly into your space, reflects your lifestyle and taste with diverse content and other smart features for personalization.

For those who want to design and personalize their space to their taste

Curate, display, and express your taste with LG Gallery+. Choose the kind of content to display on your TV and add a truly personal touch to any space.

LG OLED evo AI G5
Interior of a sophisticated home. Lots of different artworks are displayed. On the center wall is an LG TV with popular artwork on the screen. The TV looks like a painting from a museum.

With LG Gallery+, curate a space to your taste

Have your screen transform into a living canvas, featuring 100 pieces of art, immersive scenery, and ambient videos. Regular library updates will keep your space enriched, even when you're not watching TV. ⁸

Wall-mounted LG TV with a variety of content cycling through the screen from classic art, modern art, 3D, and more. Logos of content partners also shown. Free badge in the corner says free contents, one month.

Personalize your gallery in countless ways

Customize your home gallery with your choice of music, visuals and more. Choose what you want to display on your TV depending on your current preferences.

Sync music and visuals to how you feel

Pair background music with visuals to set the mood to your liking. Choose from preset music or even connect your mobile device via Bluetooth to play your own tracks.

A wall-mounted LG TV with a cellphone in the foreground. The process of setting up Google Photos on the LG TV is shown.

Easily access Google Photos and showcase your memories

Conveniently connect your Google Photos account to your TV just by using your phone. Effortlessly personalize your space by using content from your own photo library.¹¹

The information board is shown on a wall-mounted LG TV. Different functionalities are shown from weather updates, sports alerts, TV scheduler, Home Hub, and Google Calendar.

Stay updated with an all-in-one personalized dashboard 

See important information at a glance. Get weather updates, sports alerts, view your calendar, and even set up notifications for Home Hub, your viewing reservations and more.¹²

For those who want to make their space surreal

Elevate your space with the high-end design of the world’s first transparent & true wireless TV. See TV visuals blend with reality for a surreal viewing experience like no other.³

LG OLED T4 in a penthouse apartment. The windows overlook a city skyline and ocean. The LG OLED T4 is in transparent mode displaying an image of a yacht. Because of the position of the TV and the screen's transparency, the yacht looks like it's floating on the ocean outside.

For those who want sleek minimalism with the latest technology

Eliminate cable clutter and achieve an ultra-clean look with our 4K 144Hz true wireless TV.  Plug in all devices to the Zero Connect Box and simplify your setup with advanced wireless transmission.⁴

LG OLED evo AI M5
Wall-mounted LG OLED M5 TV and LG Soundbar in the living room of a classy apartment. Zero Connect Box hidden underneath a side table.

Location-Free

The Zero Connect Box is easy to install. Without the need for a direct TV connection, you can freely design your space.⁵

Clutter-Free

Transform your space to be as visually pleasing as possible. Keep everything clean and neat without cable clutter.

Hassle-Free

Plug all your devices into the Zero Connect Box instead of your TV and conveniently create your perfect entertainment setup.

For those who want a sleek, seamless look

When you mount your TV on the wall, its narrow bezels and seamless design ensure that there is no gap.⁶

LG OLED evo AI G5
Living room with a wall-mounted LG OLED G5 TV and LG Soundbar seen from the side. This angle highlights its One Wall Design and how its bezels and design are flush-fit to the wall.

For those who want a portable screen

Watch content anywhere and everywhere with LG StanbyMe's portable design. Wireless and with a flexible stand for ultimate mobility and convenience that you can enjoy wherever you go.⁷

LG Lifestyle screens
Woman in her spacious home doing yoga. Beside her is the LG StanbyME TV on a stand. It's in the vertical orientation and is playing the yoga instructional video that the woman is following.

Discover the best choice for design enthusiasts like you

Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.¹ ²

Table Caption
FeaturesOLED T4OLED M5OLED G5
LG OLED T4 product image
OLED T4
LG OLED M5 product image
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 product image
OLED G5
DisplayLG SIGNATURE OLEDLG SIGNATURE OLED (97 inch) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 inch)LG OLED evo
True wirelessTrue wireless True wireless -
DesignWorld's first transparent OLED TVOne Wall DesignOne Wall Design (97, 83, 77, 65, 55 inch)
Size77 inchUp to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65 inch)Up to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65, 55, 48 inch)
Processorαlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2
Learn More

Smart Tips for Choosing Your TV

What's the right TV size for your space? >

 

What is good TV picture quality? >

 

How do AI TVs enhance Smart TVs? >

 

Explore All TV Buying Guides >

¹Features may vary by model and screen size. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

 

²Support for some features may vary by region and country.

 

³World’s first transparent TV as compared to traditional TVs that have a tuner for broadcasting. 

  The product transparency determined by internal testing is 43%, this may vary depending on the actual usage environment and conditions.

 

⁴4K 144Hz applies to LG OLED M5 83/77/65 inches. 144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

  LG OLED M5 97-Inch supports 120Hz. 

  144Hz is the maximum refresh rate based on the variable refresh rate (VRR). 

  Wireless LG OLED TV refers to the connectivity between the Zero Connect Box and screen.

  Placement of Zero Connect Box in a cabinet may result in signal interference depending on the material and thickness of the cabinet. 

  Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver. 

  Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box. 

  Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

  True Wireless is based on NVIDIA G-Sync compatible validation for reducing stuttering, low input lag, and flicker-free performance.

 

⁵The image featured in Location-Free is an LG Signature OLED M5 TV.

 

⁶Bezel size differs by series and size. 

  97/83/77/65/55 inches of LG OLED G5 features One Wall Design. 

  48 inch of LG OLED G5 features Ultra Slim Design.

  Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Installation requirements vary. See installation guide for details.

 

⁷Simulated scene being shown. 

  The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.

  Built-in battery supports up to 3 hours of wireless use (3 hours based on use in standard mode but battery usage may vary depending on usage conditions). 

  StanbyME only supports Wi-Fi based content, so must be connected to a wireless network. 

  The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product. 

  Vertical screen mode may work differently depending on the app used. 

  The product is not waterproof. 

  Home screen and supported applications may vary by country and could change without prior notice.

picture
Pay over 3 paydays – interest free
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over 3 interest-free instalments. You pay 1/3 upfront, then split the rest over the next 2 paydays.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 1/3 today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over the next 2 paydays. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 