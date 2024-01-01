We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 40" ULTRA HD TV
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Device
LED
-
Screen Size
40
-
Refresh Rate
T200(60Hz)/T100(55Hz)
-
BLU Type (only for LED series)
Edge
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception - Terrestrial
DVB-T2
VIDEO
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes (Auto)
-
Picture Mode
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Aspect Ratio
Yes 8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom,Cinema Zoom)
SOUND
-
Audio Output
20W (L/R) (10W x 2)
-
Speaker System
2Ch Speaker System (2 Way 4 SPK)
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround
-
SoundMode
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
DVR
-
External Hard Drive (Recording)
DTV Only
-
External Hard Drive (Time Shift - Live Playback)
DTV Only
SMART TV
-
SoC
M1A
EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)
-
Language
17ea
-
OSD
UHD
CHANNEL (PROGRAM)
-
Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
ATV Only
SIDE INTERFACE
-
USB 3.0/2.0
1/0
-
Headphone out
1
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
USB to RS323C
REAR INTERFACE
-
RF In
1 (H)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
2 (1 Component, H)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (Composite)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1(H)
-
HDMI
2 (6G : 2, H)
CABINET DESCRIPTION
-
VESA Size
Accessory Profile
-
Local Key Type
Joystick
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Control
L-con
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Standby Mode
0.3W
USB
-
Divx (HD)
Yes
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
Subtitle for DivX (Language)
15 Language
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA
