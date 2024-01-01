We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 55'' ULTRA HD TV
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Warranty
1 Year (Parts & Labour)
-
Energy Star Rating
4.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Web Browser
Yes (Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply.)
-
Freeview Plus
Yes (Freeview Plus uses HbbTV technology which combines broadcast and broadband. Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply.)
-
LG TV Remote App - webOS
Compatible ('LG TV Remote - webOS' on compatible Android devices (Android 4.0+) and iOS devices (iOS 6.1+). Phone must be in range, on the same Wi-Fi network as the TV.)
-
Universal Remote
Yes (HDMI connected BD Players, Set-top/Cable box, Sound Bar and HTS)
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
SmartShare (Network File Browser)
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes (Uses Bluetooth 3.0 technology to send audio to compatible LG home audio products)
-
USB Video Playback Formats
DivX (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/ WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/3GP/3G2/M2TS /HEVC 30P (up to 2160p)/MKV/TS/TP
-
USB Music Playback Formats
MP3/WAV/OGG/WMA
-
USB Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
User Guide
Yes (Built-In)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Intel Wireless Display (WiDi)
Yes (Intel WiDi enabled PC must be in range of the TV.)
-
Magic Remote Voice
Yes (Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.)
-
Processor
Dual Core Plus
-
Miracast
Yes (Miracast compatible Android device required for this feature.)
-
Dual Play
Yes (Glasses sold seperately)
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
Yes (MHL enabled Android Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required [sold separately].)
-
Time Machine
Yes (External USB hard drive [min. 40GB] required and sold separately)
3D SPECIFICATION
-
3D type
Cinema 3D (FPR)
-
3D Glasses
Yes (4 Pairs Included)
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
(3480 x 2160p Ultra HD)
-
Ultra HD Upscaling Engine
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Photo,Standard, Eco, Cinema,Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
LCD SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size(Inch)
55" (139cm)
-
Local Dimming
Yes
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160 (Ultra HD)
-
Backlight Type
LED
-
MCI
500 (Motion Clarity Index (MCI) is a dynamic indicator of the clarity of fast moving objects on LG TVs. MCI incorporates the panel frame rate, motion interpolation image processing and backlight scanning technology – all of which work together to reduce blur in fast moving video content like action movies and sports.)
-
Screen Refresh Rate
100Hz
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Tuner
MPEG-2/4 DVB-T (HD)
-
Tuners
Twin
AUDIO
-
Audio Decoder
DTS/Dolby Digital/AAC/PCM
-
Surround System
ULTRA Surround
-
Sound Status Mode
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel
Yes
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)
-
Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)
40W
-
Sound System
Stereo (3-Way, 6 Speakers)
SIDE INTERFACE
-
USB 2.0
2
-
USB 3.0
1
-
HDMI Input
Yes (4)
REAR INTERFACE
-
Antenna Input
1
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
LAN
1
-
Headphone Out
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Weight(kg) - 1) SET (w/o stand)
26.2Kg
-
VESA Size (mm)
400 x 400
-
Weight(kg) - 2) w/ stand
27.7Kg
-
WxHxD(mm) - 1) SET (w/o stand)
1279 x 730 x 72
-
WxHxD(mm) - 2) w/ Stand
1238 x 757 x 289
