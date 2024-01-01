55" Ultra HD 4K Smart Digital TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size (Inch)
55
-
Viewing Angle
Wide Viewing Angle
DESIGN
-
Design
Metal C/Top
PICTURE
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
Wide Color Gamut
Wider Color
-
Dimming (Set Spec.)
Local Dimming
-
Color Master Engine
Yes
-
- Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
- True Color Accuracy
Yes
-
- HDR Effect
Yes
AUDIO
-
Speaker System (ch)
2.0 ch
-
Surround Mode
Ultra Surround
-
- Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
- Magic Sound Tuning
Yes
SMART TV
-
OS (Operating System)
webOS 3.5
-
Magic Zoom
Live Zoom + Focus Zoom
-
360 VR
Yes
-
Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
My Content
Yes
-
My Channels
Yes
-
Channel Advisor
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
TV - Rear(Jack Type) - HDMI (6G/3G)
6G : 2ea
-
TV - Rear(Jack Type) - USB (3.0/2.0)
2.0 : 1ea
-
TV - Side(Jack Type) - HDMI (6G/3G)
6G : 2ea
-
TV - Side(Jack Type) - USB (3.0/2.0)
2.0 : 1ea
