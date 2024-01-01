Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
55" Ultra HD 4K Smart Digital TV

55" Ultra HD 4K Smart Digital TV

55UJ670V

55" Ultra HD 4K Smart Digital TV

TVs : 55" Ultra HD 4K Smart Digital TV 55UJ670V
All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55

  • Viewing Angle

    Wide Viewing Angle

DESIGN

  • Design

    Metal C/Top

PICTURE

  • HDR

    Active HDR

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Wider Color

  • Dimming (Set Spec.)

    Local Dimming

  • Color Master Engine

    Yes

  • - Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • - True Color Accuracy

    Yes

  • - HDR Effect

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Speaker System (ch)

    2.0 ch

  • Surround Mode

    Ultra Surround

  • - Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • - Magic Sound Tuning

    Yes

SMART TV

  • OS (Operating System)

    webOS 3.5

  • Magic Zoom

    Live Zoom + Focus Zoom

  • 360 VR

    Yes

  • Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • My Content

    Yes

  • My Channels

    Yes

  • Channel Advisor

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • TV - Rear(Jack Type) - HDMI (6G/3G)

    6G : 2ea

  • TV - Rear(Jack Type) - USB (3.0/2.0)

    2.0 : 1ea

  • TV - Side(Jack Type) - HDMI (6G/3G)

    6G : 2ea

  • TV - Side(Jack Type) - USB (3.0/2.0)

    2.0 : 1ea

